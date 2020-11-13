5 popular new laundry room trends for 2021

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The laundry room: a place of routine, oftentimes uninspired and forgotten about until you need to get the stain out of your favorite shirt ASAP. While it’s an easy section of the home to overlook, what might be considered the most lackluster room in the house doesn’t have to be anymore.

With these trends for 2021, it might even become your favorite room.

We took a look at what expert designers and appliance manufacturers are predicting for 2021 and found five trends to keep in mind when remodeling your own laundry room.

1. Slate gray appliances

Credit: Appliances Connection The darker shade gives the room a modern feel.

We’ve all had the white washer and dryer duo. It’s classic! And while good ol’ white might be quintessential, it may be time for an update from the norm. Charcoal-hued washer/dryers have been popping up more and more in laundry room remodels as of late, and we’re loving the modernity they bring as well as how the neutral color fits into any décor. A gray washer and dryer can be a standout in a room, or as a complement to any monochromatic space.

2. Doggie tubs

Credit: Houzz Fido will love his own little place to wash off after a day of playing!

Bath time can be a struggle for both big and tiny dogs alike, so for 2021 pet owners are looking to make their lives a bit easier with custom built-in doggie tubs as a part of their laundry room accouterments. It’s certainly logical: the laundry room is where things go to get clean, so why not have it also be the place for beloved furry friends to wash off post-playtime? Some tubs we’ve seen are even equipped with pull-out steps for easy accessibility. After bath time, dirty towels can be thrown directly into the wash so cleanup is a breeze!

3. Added greenery

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Who says the laundry room has to be dreary?

We generally don’t think of the laundry room as a place for plants, but that’s about to change. Adding a touch of greenery on a shelf or hanging a fern from a rod is a simple way to brighten the space and add some interesting texture. Choose plants that do well with moisture and low light like English ivy, snake plants, and aloe for best results. These simple additions make a huge difference in the look of the room and offer a natural air-purifying benefit to a room that often harbors lots of chemicals and detergent.

4. Pull-out ironing boards

Credit: Wayfair Maximize your space and storage!

This trending idea has two undeniably great benefits. First, no more bulky ironing boards taking up space and getting in the way of, well, everything. Even if you stored the board away, it’s always a task to fold it up and find a place big enough to fit it! With this pull-out board, the ease of use is off the charts. Pull out to iron, push back in (with soft close bearings!) when you’re done. Seamless. Because it takes up so little room in your cabinet, your storage space will barely, if at all, be affected.

5. Wall-mounted farmhouse sinks

Credit: Rejuvination Chic, durable, and just the right size.

We’ve seen farmhouse sinks for the kitchen, but for the laundry room? Be still my heart! Lots of people are taking to this trend after ditching their older utility sinks for something a little more aesthetically pleasing and modern. But this sink’s not just all show; it’s made from durable glazed steel and is super sturdy for even the biggest messes. Add a floating shelf above it as a home for your washing and drying supplies and you’ve got the perfect pre-treatment station.

