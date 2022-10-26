Pet owners—you’ve got these options in the laundry room

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Americans have over 100 million dogs and cats in their households. That’s a lot of love—and fur.

One under-utilized tool in your battle against pet hair everywhere is your washing machine and dryer. Did you know that there are multiple laundry machines on the market that have specialized methods for removing pet hair?

Some have unique filters and lint traps, while others take advantage of their internal water heaters. If you have pets, keep reading!

Maytag features a washing machine with a specialized pet hair filtering system

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The filter located inside the agitator helps trap pet hair.

If you use a lint roller every day to combat pet hair on your clothes, then you might want to check out the Maytag MVW6500MBK washing machine, which features Maytag’s brand new PetPro system, including a specialized filter and a cycle designed for getting pet hair out of clothing.

We put these two features through their paces by completely covering a fleece blanket with Bernese Mountain Dog hair and tossing it into the washer. This Maytag washer was able to remove 90% of the dog hair and what remained clumped up and was easily shaken out.

The filter, located in this top-loader’s agitator pole, is easily cleaned out. Based on our testing, Maytag’s PetPro system is a resounding success.

Speed Queen uses a washer and dryer to effectively remove pet hair

The much-vaunted Speed Queen brand makes the TR7 top-load washing machine and the DR7 sanitizing electric dryer, which has a trademark Pet Plus feature.

Before washing your clothes or blankets, put them into the Speed Queen DR7 dryer for a 10-minute-long cycle that focuses on removing pet hair (rather than moisture) from laundry.

After the pet hair dryer cycle, put the same clothes into the washing machine, and then, once the wash is completed, back into the dryer for a regular dry cycle.

This three-punch combo is designed to remove the maximum amount of pet odor and hair.

Electrolux brings the heat to deal with pet hair and odor

One way a washer can get rid of pet hair is to bathe your laundry in water that’s north of 130°F. Why? Because hot water helps remove oils and makes the fur softer, so it more easily washes away. The high heat can also help sanitize laundry of pet odors and remove stains.

Our favorite Electrolux ELFW7637AT front-load washing machine boasts an internal water heater that can reach above 165°F, which aids in getting allergens like pet dander and odors off fabric and readily dissolves oils.

Other tips for removing pet hair

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The Furz-off is a pumice stone that removes pet hair from just about anything

Outside the laundry room, we’ve tested plenty of other methods for removing pet hair.

One of our favorites, which can be used on clothes, furniture, and carpets, is the Furz-off pumice stone. It’s a little pricey, but it’s reusable and it works.

