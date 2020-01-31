10 things you need for a romantic night in on Valentine's Day

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Still planning for your epic Valentine’s Day? Skip the reservations and overcrowded restaurants and opt to stay in this year. Who needs a trendy restaurant or an overpriced concert to celebrate your love? Some of the best memories are made at home. To make the most of the evening, these 10 products will enhance your cozy, romantic night in.

1. A meal kit to cook dinner together

Credit: Home Chef Cook a unique meal with Home Chef.

If you and your partner love trying new eats, skip the takeout and try making a meal together instead. After testing, our favorite meal kit is Home Chef for its high-quality ingredients, well-written recipes, and, of course, delicious finished product. Recent menus include a honey-ginger chicken katsu with jasmine rice and broccolini, and a mojo shrimp and plantain rice bowl with black beans and cilantro—no doubt you’ll find something you will both enjoy. The best part is that the kits are delivered right to your door—perfect for a date night at home.

See Home Chef’s plans and pricing

2. A chocolate truffle-making kit to satisfy your sweet tooth

Credit: Uncommon Goods Why buy chocolates when you can make your own with this kit from Uncommon Goods?

Boxes of chocolates are a given on Valentine’s Day, but this year, try a twist on the classic gift. Instead of getting premade boxes for each other, make your own truffles with your partner—they’ll taste that much sweeter! This kit from Uncommon Goods comes with two bags of dark chocolate chips, organic cocoa powder, organic coconut flakes, sea salt, peppermint extract, and vanilla extract, and a thermometer, so scalded chocolate won’t ruin the mood. Is your mouth watering yet?

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Make-Your-Own Chocolate Truffle Kit on Uncommon Goods for $35

3. A candle to set the mood

Credit: Anthropologie There's a reason the Capri Blue Candle from Anthropologie is so popular.

Staying in on Valentine’s Day does not mean you shouldn’t spice up the evening with some candles. It’ll make your home smell better, your atmosphere cozier, and candles are romantic. Pick up the mega-popular Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle from Anthropologie, which doubles as a scent picker-upper and beautiful piece of decor.

Get the Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle at Anthropologie for $24

4. A streaming service that lets you watch all your old favorites

Credit: Disney The hype around Disney+ is completely warranted.

Is there anything better than cozying up and switching on the television after a long day? Nope! If you’re sick of aimlessly flipping through the channels, try out Disney+, which features classics like Star Wars and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. All of your childhood favorites are now in one place! For the proper Valentine’s mood, may we suggest watching the meatball scene from “Lady and the Tramp” on a loop?

Sign up for Disney+ starting at $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year

5. A blanket you can both actually fit under

Credit: Reviewed / Kate Ellsworth Big Blanket It doesn't get much cozier than Big Blanket.

If you’re thinking that you already have plenty of throw blankets at home—just wait. The Big Blanket gained tons of fans on Instagram because of its ginormous 10-foot by 10-foot size (larger than a king-sized bed cover!), and its super-soft 95 percent polyester and five percent spandex fabric blend. If you don’t have a blanket large enough for you and your partner to comfortably sit under—we’re talking big enough that your feet don’t keep popping out—you need Big Blanket in your life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Big Blanket at Big Blanket for $149

6. A tea subscription box to warm up with

Credit: Sips By Sip on a collection of flavorful teas.

Curated Sips By tea boxes are already a perfect (and flavorful) way to relax, but the brand’s holiday-themed boxes are even better for this occasion. The Tea Date Box comes with four Valentine's Day-inspired teas, each from a different brand: Cinnamon Rose Black Tea from Miss Tea, Raspberry Rose Oolong from Tea Head, Heart from Healthy Teas, and Kashmiri Saffron Kahwa from Udyan Tea. You may even find your new favorite tea for sipping all year round!

Get the Tea Date Box on Sips By for $15

7. A fresh bouquet of flowers to brighten your atmosphere

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar What's better than fresh flowers?

Fresh flowers are an instant mood booster, which is why we love floral subscription services like Bloomsy Box, which deliver flowers on a regular basis. If you’re not ready to commit to monthly or weekly flower deliveries, we suggest using a delivery service like 1-800-flowers, which features tons of bouquets delivered from local florists for you to choose from. Let’s be real: Flowers for Valentine’s Day are simply classic.

8. A game that sparks meaningful conversations with your partner

Credit: Our Moments Our Moments lets you learn more about your partner.

No matter how long you’ve been together, there’s still plenty you can learn about each other. The “Our Moments: Couples” game gives you conversation starters that’ll bring you two closer and help you understand each other even better, by prompting you to answer potentially funny or intriguing questions like, “What’s something you’ve tried that you’ll never, ever try again?” With 100 cards, you’re sure to laugh and learn a lot!

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Our Moments: Couples on Amazon for $18.95

9. A speaker for your impromptu slow dance

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser You can listen to your favorite tunes anywhere with the JBL Flip 4.

While you’re cooking dinner or making treats together, a little mood music is almost a requirement. To cast tunes from your phone and bring the music with you as you go from kitchen to dining room, we recommend the JBL Flip 4 portable speaker, which won us over with its balance of bass, midtone, and treble frequencies, as well as its lightweight feel and amazing battery life. You can bring it along for your next adventurous date, too, as it’s portable and waterproof.

Get the JBL Flip 4 on Amazon for $75

10. A set of wine glasses for your favorite red or white

Credit: Paksh Novelty Cozy up with a glass of red wine.

End your evening with a toast to your love in some new glasses. For a top-rated set, go with this four-pack, which each hold 18 ounces and is dishwasher-safe for convenience. The vino selection is up to you!

Get the Paksh Novelty Italian Red Wine Glasses on Amazon for $23.99

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.