15 amazing Valentine's Day gifts they'll love no matter how long you've been dating

Dating around the holidays can be weird, especially on Valentine’s Day: the holiday of love. Are you supposed to get something for someone you just met last week? Or ignore them on February 14? Is now the time to define the relationship with someone you’ve been talking to for the past six months (asking for a friend)? I need answers!!

Regardless of where you stand (officially), you’re probably wondering: what do you get your SO (or hopefully soon-to-be-SO) for Valentine’s Day?

Before you even think about getting something, check in with your romantic partner about your gifting plan to avoid any awkwardness. At the very least, set a budget so you don’t end up over (or under) spending. You could always skip the presents altogether and opt for a nice night in for Valentine’s Day.

Below, you’ll find the best gifts to give for every budget, whether you’ve been together for four years or four weeks (seriously, Josh, what are we). You’re welcome.

Valentine’s Day gifts under $10

So you’ve been dating for a few weeks or just defined the relationship. Congrats! You’re full speed ahead on the love train. While you don’t want to spend too much, it’s nice to give a little something to help this newfound love blossom. Here are some ideas that are cheap but sentimental.

1. Delicious, delicious candy

Credit: Reese's / Dove You can't go wrong.

Valentine’s Day and candy just go hand in hand and are the sweetest thing you can give anyone (literally). Plus, you can share the candy, so it’s really a gift for you too. We’ve spent long hours rigorously testing candy bars and determined that Take 5 is the best candy in existence. Seriously, trying it changed my life and I have brought a bag of them to many movie dates (when those were still a thing) to spread the word of its pure perfection. But general heart-themed candy is always a good choice, too.

2. A heart-shaped waffle maker

Credit: Dash These waffles are adorable.

Does your lover exclusively order waffles when you go out for brunch? It might be nice to create their favorite food as breakfast in bed—or at least give them a tool they can use to do it themselves. This adorable heart-shaped waffle maker from Dash will get plenty of use beyond Valentine’s Day. We tested the normal circular version of this mini waffle machine and unless you're looking for more intense and bigger waffles, we recommend it.

Get the Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker in Red at Williams Sonoma for $9.95

3. A jewelry cleaning stick

Credit: Connoisseurs Make their jewelry look like new!

If you can’t get your valentine new jewelry, you can get them something to make their current jewels shine like new. With more than 21,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, people swear by this jewelry cleaning stick to quickly resparkle diamonds. Reviewers were impressed with how easy it is to use and the massive improvement they've seen in their gems.

Get the Diamond Dazzle Stik at Amazon for $6.95

Valentine’s Day gifts under $25

Whether you just passed the three-month mark and hope things are smooth sailing from here (I’m sending you all the good vibes), or you’re five years into your marriage and still paying off your credit card from Christmas, you can nab a lot of great, thoughtful gifts around the $25 mark. Here’s what we recommend.

4. A Cameo video message

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser "I love you" sounds better coming from a celebrity.

Show your partner how much you’ve been paying attention to their obscure internet obsessions with a video message from their favorite celebrity. While the high-tier celebs are quite expensive, you can likely find their favorite internet meme for around $25. We recently tried out the service and loved how easy it was to quickly get your video message, but found that while not everyone is on Cameo, you can find something similar to your loved one’s interests.

Get a video from Cameo

5. A popular Yeti mug

Credit: Yeti An upgrade to their current mug.

You can up your lover’s morning cup of joe with The Yeti Rambler Mug. Plus, you can make things a little more personal by adorning it with their name, monogram, or rugged icons. Made of double vacuum-insulated stainless steel, it's guaranteed to keep your giftee's coffee steaming hot for hours so it won’t go lukewarm during their Zoom meeting. That’s why it has earned more than 5,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on the Yeti site.

Get the Rambler 14 oz. Mug at Yeti for $18.74

6. A tracker for their keys

Credit: Tile Never miss your dinner reservation again.

If your significant other is always misplacing their keys, they'll benefit from a Tile Mate. This Bluetooth tracker clips right onto their key ring and can locate things over 200 feet away with a simple ping. More than 30,000 Amazon reviewers praise this gadget for its long battery life and loud sound—and it’ll help the two of you start date night faster, instead of digging through the couch for 10 minutes.

Get the Tile Mate from Amazon for $24.99

Valentine’s Day gifts under $50

If you’re in a serious, committed relationship, and you’re looking to spend a bit more cash on your Valentine, there are quite a few options you can explore without breaking the bank. These gifts are all under $50, but could definitely be things they’ve been wanting for some time.

7. Some new candles

Credit: Anthropologie / Homesick The smell of romance is in the air.

Candles are a cliche yet romantic gesture that we still approve of. The Capri Blue candles not only smell amazing, but they come in chic jars that double as decor. For Valentine's Day this year, you can score one of these jars in a pretty pink color. We also approve of Homesick Candles, which offers a delightful Love Letters scent with the aroma of lemon, sandalwood, rose petals, and peonies.

8. A massager for their aching muscles

Credit: Zillion They'll finally stop asking you for back rubs.

Your significant other claims you give the best massages—which is why they're always asking you for a rub. Instead of working your already tired hands, get them a back and neck massager that will provide hours of relief. People love this one from Zyllion and it has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from 29,000 reviews. Your valentine can use it on their neck, back, shoulders, legs, and more, and reviewers claim that it provides incredible pressure and will last for years.

Get the Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager at Amazon for $49.95

9. A nice bouquet of flowers

Credit: Bouqs Because flowers are better when they come every month.

Flowers are a given on Valentine’s Day, but what if you surprised your special someone with flowers every single month? It’s easy with a Bouqs subscription, which sources from flowers local farms and gives you a tidbit of where they came from with each delivery. It’s way more special than grabbing something from the grocery store, and several of my coworkers have used this service and are obsessed with the quality of the flowers and how long they last.

Get a monthly subscription to Bouqs starting at $36/month

Valentine’s Day gifts under $100

If you have the budget and you’re looking to really wow your valentine with something special—like a new piece of jewelry or something for their aching feet—we recommend the following gifts, which we’ve given to our own SOs in the past.

10. A monogrammed necklace

Credit: Kate Spade This necklace is always a best seller.

It wouldn’t be Valentine’s Day without jewelry, right? If you want to give something personalized without spending too much, this Kate Spade pendant necklace is a great option. It pretty much goes with everything and is adorned with the initial of their first name. This necklace has nearly 900 rave reviews on Nordstrom and is a top seller with our readers, so people clearly love it. Plus, it's so timeless that they can wear it year after year.

Get the Kate Spade New York One in a Million Initial Pendant Necklace at Nordstrom for $58

11. An at-home foot spa

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The closest thing to a day at the spa.

If you can’t treat them to a spa day, you can bring home a little piece of relaxation with a foot spa they can use every day. The Ivation Foot Spa is the best foot spa we tested and comes with adjustable heating and massage features. It was a popular gift over the holidays, and after trying it, one of our coworkers had to purchase it for himself, saying it’s the best thing he’s ever bought.

Get the Ivation Foot Spa Massager at Amazon for $79.99

12. Comfortable slippers

Credit: Ugg Our new favorite footwear.

With everyone working from home these days, it’s fully acceptable to wear slippers all day long. So you really can't go wrong with a new pair they’ll surely get use out of. When we tested women’s slippers, we named the Ugg Scuffette II Slipper as the best slipper money can buy. They’re super cozy, durable, and feel like you’re walking on a cloud. A great men’s option is the Scuff Slipper, which has a similar design and comfort.

Valentine’s Day gifts over $100

Looking to splurge this holiday? Here are some great ideas that they’ve probably been hinting at already—and that you can also use, if you live together.

13. A fantastic Sonos speaker

Credit: Sonos For the audiophile in your life.

Anyone who loves entertaining or listening to their latest curated playlist aloud needs the Sonos One. It’s fully compatible with Alexa and Google Home, but packed with the high speaker quality we've come to expect from Sonos and will be great for setting the mood with some romantic music. We tested it recently and found that it still holds up with impeccable sound. We believe it's completely worth it despite it not having Bluetooth.

Get the Sonos One (Gen 2) at Amazon for $197.70

14. A framed photo collage

Credit: Minted There is nothing more special than a romantic photo collage.

You’ve taken so many adventures together and alongside them so many pictures. There is really nothing more sentimental than a collage of your most cherished memories with some additional images of friends and family. With a framed photo collage from Minted, you can easily make one in the shape of a heart to fit with the theme of love.

Get the Heart Snapshot Mix Photo Art at Minted for $212

15. A robot vacuum cleaner

Credit: Eufy Check one chore off your list.

All this time at home is making us very aware of the dirt on our floors. Instead of your partner asking you for the millionth time to pick up the vacuum, get them a robot vacuum to do the dirty work. The Eufy RoboVac 11s is our favorite affordable robot vacuum because of its impressive dirt pickup and quiet operation, meaning it won’t interrupt date night. The slim profile also makes it easier to reach every nook and cranny, and since it's reasonably priced, you can splurge a little on your loved one.

Get the Eufy Robovac 11S at Amazon for $149.99

