16 products that will make your commute easier

The one thing I don't miss now that I work from home? Commuting. I've previously spent hours in standstill traffic, getting cussed out by other angry drivers (or being the one doing the cussing), and hours on the train, getting coughed on by sick passengers and showing up late thanks to the inevitable delays.

Basically, commutes suck, no matter which method of travel you choose. Although I no longer have to deal with that (sorry not sorry), I know and understand the struggle all too well. So I've found 16 things on Amazon that will help your daily commute suck a little bit less. Your sanity—and your coworkers—will thank me.

1. This top-rated travel mug

Credit: Zojirushi The 16-ounce mug comes in 8 different colors.

Reviews: 7,387

Rating: 4.6 stars

Coffee is good, but hot coffee is even better. Keeping your morning cup of joe warm during your commute can be tough—unless you have the Zojirushi, which our experts found to be the best travel mug. It's so good (and so insulated), in fact, that it kept one of our tester's coffee piping hot for over 24 hours.

Get the Zojirushi Travel Mug for $20.71

2. This commuter backpack that people are obsessed with

Credit: PacSafe Fashionable and functional.

Reviews: 255

Rating: 4.6 stars

There are regular backpacks, and then there are commuter backpacks. The difference? Ones like the Pacsafe Metrosafe not only have a padded laptop compartment, but also uses RFID-blocking technology to protect your credit cards and personal information. According to reviewers, the Metrosafe is comfortable to carry around and very durable.

Get the Pacsafe Metrosafe Anti Theft Daypack for $99.19

3. These sanitizing wipes because germs are everywhere

Credit: Purell/Evgen_Prozhyrko/Getty Images Bacteria, begone!

Reviews: 296

Rating: 4.7 stars

Almost everything you touch on your daily commute is covered in germs, from the subway pole to your very own credit card. To protect yourself, carry around these Purell wipes, which reviewers say smell fresh, are soft on their skin, and are the ideal size for tossing in your bag. Bonus: They don't contain any harsh chemicals.

Get the Purell Hand Sanitizing Wipes for $11.88

4. These headphones with a cult following

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Headphones on, noise out.

Reviews: 3,379

Rating: 4.4 stars

The last thing you want to hear after a long day of work is the sound of babies crying or people shouting loudly into their phones at the train station. For a more peaceful commute, slip on these Sony headphones, which our experts named the best noise-cancelling headphones of 2019. Along with noise cancelation (ANC) technology, they allow you to choose your desired level of noise cancelation, are comfortable and are lightweight.

Get the Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise-Canceling Headphones for $348

5. This brilliant product that removes wrinkles

Credit: Downy A quick spray is all it takes.

Reviews: 1,527

Rating: 4.4 stars

Showing up to work with rumpled clothes isn't the best look. But it's, unfortunately, a frequent reality if you're sitting for a long commute. That's why on-the-go people love this wrinkle releaser from Downy—which claims to be "an iron in a bottle." Reviewers rave that it not only effectively get rid of minor wrinkles, but it also refreshes your clothes with a pleasant scent and removes static. Win-win!

Get the Downy Travel-Size Wrinkle Releaser for $7.17

6. The number one portable charger

Credit: Reviewed.com/Michael Desjardin Power up on the go.

Reviews: 1,631

Rating: 4.3 stars

You can't wait to listen to your favorite podcast on your way home—until you pull out your phone and realize it's dead. Prevent that from happening with our experts' go-to portable charger. It has an incredibly high capacity and is able to charge your phone multiple times over before the battery pack itself has to be recharged. And if you drive to work, you can snag one of our top-rated USB car chargers to keep in your vehicle, too.

Get the RavPower Turbo Series 20100mAh for $38.24

7. Our experts' favorite Kindle

Credit: Reviewed.com/Michael Roorda Of all the Kindles, the Paperwhite is the best.

Reviews: 11,423

Rating: 4.3 stars

Anyone who takes public transportation knows that having some kind of entertainment to pass the time is a must. And after testing all of the different Kindles out there, we liked the Kindle Paperwhite the best. Not only does it have twice as much storage as earlier versions and an improved anti-glare screen, but it's also waterproof—essential if you need to walk to the office in the rain.

Get the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $149.99

8. This travel pillow with over 10,000 reviews

Credit: Trtl Bonus: You can use the Trtl to cover your mouth or nose to avoid gross smells.

Reviews: 10,894

Rating: 4 stars

Some people call it a train ride, some people call it nap time. If you're someone who uses your commute as a way to score an extra few minutes of sleep, you'll want the Trtl Pillow, which has a cult following on Amazon because it's comfortable, durable, and incredibly lightweight. This pillow holds your neck upright while you doze so you don't have pain or kinks when you wake up.

Get the Trtl Pillow for $29.99

9. This 'inverted' umbrella that will keep you dry

Credit: Reviewed.com/Betsey Goldwasser Rain rain, go away.

Reviews: 2,967

Rating: 4.4 stars

Here at Reviewed, we're a little (or okay, a lot) obsessed with finding the coolest things. Which is exactly what our video producer, Melissa Rorech, did when she found the Sharpty umbrella. What makes it different than a regular umbrella? It folds into itself so it won't get you wet and it stands up on its own, which apparently stays up even on the bumpiest train rides.

Get the Sharpty Inverted Umbrella for $23.99

10. This gadget to help you drive safely

Credit: Beam Electronics Keep your phone safe and secure.

Reviews: 16,133

Rating: 4.5 stars

You know that texting while driving is dangerous—but so is staring down at your phone in the cupholder to check Waze for the umpteenth time. A safer alternative would be to set your phone in a mount that clips to your AC vent—like this one. People love that it lets them navigate without having to take their eyes off the road and that it holds your phone securely in place.

Get the Beam Electronics Universal Smartphone Car Mount for $14.99

11. This must-have for anyone who walks to work

Credit: Powerstep Your shoes may not be made for walking but these inserts are.

Reviews: 4,126

Rating: 4.3 stars

Those high heels might look amazing but they won't feel amazing after a few blocks. Even if you walk to the office in flats or loafers, your feet can still get tired of the daily trek. These inserts—made by a podiatrist recommended orthotics brand—have nearly 3,000 5-star reviews because they're comfortable, provide just the right amount of cushioning, and hold up well over time.

Get the Powerstep Original Orthotics-U Shoe Inserts for $17 - $44.95

12. This case to keep your earbuds tangle-free

Credit: Digital Innovations Release your earbuds with just one pull.

Reviews: 757

Rating: 4.6 stars

Let's be honest: You don't want to spend half your commute just untangling the knot that is your earbuds wire. So instead of just tossing them into your bag directly, wrap them up in The Nest, a silicone case that people are raving about Amazon. Reviewers say it's incredibly lightweight, yet long-lasting and can fit nearly any size or length of cords.

Get the Digital Innovations The Nest for $8.30

13. This cushion to make your car seat more comfortable

Credit: LoveHome You can also use the pillow on your desk chair or couch.

Reviews: 3,418

Rating: 4.3 stars

There's a reason you're so stiff when you get home at the end of the day, even if you use one of the best desk chairs or even a standing desk. It's because your car seat isn't exactly friendly on your back. But this memory foam cushion can help, according to its glowing reviews on Amazon that say it molds perfectly to your back and provides just the right amount of support.

Get the LoveHome Memory Foam Lumbar Support Back Cushion for $30.99

14. This spray so your makeup stays fresh

Credit: NYX Say goodbye to smeared eyeliner.

Reviews: 5,353

Rating: 4.2 stars

The only thing more annoying than spending an hour doing your makeup in the morning is having it all sweat off by the time you step into your office. That's why people swear by this setting spray. According to thousands of reviews, it really does last all day and many say their makeup looks as good at the end of the day as it did when they arrived at the office. It's also great for sensitive skin because it's vegan and free of harsh chemicals.

Get the NYX Makeup Setting Spray for $6.89

15. These gloves you can use your phone with

Credit: Achiou Don't let your fingers freeze this winter.

Reviews: 1,884

Rating: 4 stars

You've just left the office when an urgent email comes in that you have to respond to while you're walking home. The only problem? It's -30 degrees outside and the last thing you want to do is take your gloves off. But with these "tech" gloves, you won't have to. They have little rubber grips on the index finger and thumb so that you can use your touchscreen and not worry about your device slipping out of your hands. They've also received positive reviews on Amazon for being very warm and cozy.

Get the Achiou Winter Knit Gloves for $6.99

16. This diffuser to make traffic less stressful

Credit: InnoGear Choose your favorite scent and your favorite color.

Reviews: 1,797

Rating: 4 stars

Hell hath no fury like a person sitting in bumper-to-bumper rush hour traffic for the fifth day in a row. If you're prone to road rage like me, you may want to invest in a little cupholder aromatherapy from the makers of our favorite essential oil diffuser. InnoGear is known for its high quality and affordability so we expect this car version—which plugs into your USB port—to be just as good.

Get the InnoGear USB Car Essential Oil Air Refresher for $18.99

