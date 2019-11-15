The 10 things worth buying from Amazon's top fashion gifts

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

There are plenty of gift guides out there. Gifts for him. Gifts for her. Even gifts for anyone who loves cats more than people. And just the other day, Amazon joined in on the holiday shopping frenzy with its list of the top "100-ish" fashion gifts.

And since 100 is a lot of presents to scroll through (who has the time or the patience for that?!), we scoured the list and found the 10 items we think are most worth buying, based on our own tests and experiences and thousands of customer reviews. You may want to add one—or all—of them to your own wishlist this year.

1. The coziest slippers

Credit: UGG Slip on Scuffettes for toastier toes.

If you hate being cold, you'll love these splurge-worthy slippers. After all, they're made by UGG, the same brand that makes what I consider the world's softest boots. These slippers are lined with the same plush shearling and are incredibly high quality so they'll last for many years—and winters—to come.

Get the UGG Women's Scuffette II Slipper from Amazon for $84.95

2. This coat with over 7,000 reviews

Credit: Orolay It's even been featured on the Today show.

Thousands of people swear by this puffy parka, including Oprah, who included it on her favorite things of 2019 list. According to its fans, this winter coat (which is both waterproof and windproof) is insulated enough to keep you warm on cold days yet lightweight enough that you can move around freely.

Get the Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket from Amazon for $139

3. These cult-favorite boots

Credit: L.L.Bean Bean boots are one of the top gifts of 2019.

There are few shoes as iconic as L.L. Bean duck boots. So it's no surprise that they made Amazon's top 100 list. If you need proof that the boots are as functional as they are fashionable, one of our writers has a pair and says they've held up perfectly for eight harsh New England winters so far. Psst: You can also get them with a shearling lining for extra comfort.

Get the Women's Bean Boots from L.L. Bean for $139

Get the Men's Bean Boots from L.L. Bean for $139

4. This luggage that's all over Instagram

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar The design of Away luggage caters to millennial travelers' needs.

Sure, Away luggage is super sleek and stylish—but does it actually live up to all the hype? One of our writers put it to the test to find out. Her verdict? A big thumbs up. She says the suitcase was very durable, easy to maneuver around a crowded airport, and has a powerful compression panel that is an overpacker's dream. Bonus: There's a USB charging station built into the Away suitcase so you can charge your devices on the go.

Get the Away Carry-On for $225 at Away Travel

5. These must-have leggings for working out

Credit: Lululemon You can't go wrong with Lululemon.

I never thought I'd be the kind of person who would spend $60+ on a pair of leggings—until the day I put on my first pair of Aligns from Lululemon. I've never looked back. The wildly popular leggings are as soft as butter and truly feel like a second skin. The high waist makes them incredibly flattering, too, and they're thick enough that yes, you can wear them as pants.

Get the Align Crop Leggings from Lululemon starting at $59

6. These trendy athletic shoes

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar The best part is they're machine-washable.

You can't think of "athletic shoes" (a la Amazon's list) without thinking of Allbirds. The highly recognizable shoes have been everywhere this year—so we tried them out for ourselves. It turns out they're worth the $95 price tag. The wool sneakers are some of the most comfortable shoes out there and are lightweight yet supportive enough that you can wear them all day long.

Get the Men's Wool Runners from Allbirds for $95

Get the Women's Wool Runners from Allbirds for $95

7. This fuzzy sweatshirt you'll never want to take off

Credit: Shein Wrap yourself up in a teddy coat this winter.

Imagine being able to wear your favorite sherpa blanket out in public. That's essentially what this teddy coat is like. Like everyone else who's into the "fuzzy sweater" trend that's on Amazon's list, I recently ordered it for myself—and I'm obsessed. It's so soft and snuggly and perfect for layering on a cold winter day.

Get the Leopard Pocket Teddy Coat from Shein for $24

8. This super warm beanie for cold weather

Credit: Carhartt You can get one in almost every color.

Carhartt makes some of the highest-quality, most durable outdoor gear (like our number one work gloves) so we'd expect this knit beanie to be just as good. Its 9,000+ reviewers rave that its breathable yet warm enough to keep your noggin nice and toasty. Bonus: The acrylic ribbing is stretchy enough that the hat can fit almost any size head comfortably.

Get the Carhartt Men's Acrylic Watch Hat from Amazon for $14.99

9. The number one smartwatch

Credit: Reviewed/Betsey Goldwasser You really can't go wrong with an Apple Watch.

Amazon named "versatile watches" as one of their top 100 gifts. And what's more versatile than a smartwatch? Of all the smartwatches we tested, we like the Apple Watch Series 4 the best. It performed almost every task better than the others, from making phone calls to sending texts to listening to music. Plus, it pairs effortlessly with your other devices and is tough enough that it can last for years to come.

Get the Apple Watch Series 4 from Amazon for $299

10. These matching pajamas for the whole family

Credit: Burt's Bees It doesn't get more festive than matching pajamas.

We love matching Christmas pajamas as much as the next person. That's why our parenting editor, Anna Lane, tried some of the most popular pairs and found that this set from Burt's Bees was a hit with her entire family. She says they're the perfect balance of stretchy and soft and that they're the best bang for your buck when it comes to family PJs.

Get the Merry Mittens matching family pajamas at Burt's Bees

