For those of us without perfect vision and who hate wearing glasses, contacts are a great alternative. But constantly running out to pick up a new box—or worse, forgetting to—can be a real drag. Thankfully, you can easily order contacts online and have them delivered right to your door with a few online retailers.

We diligently researched the 11 best places to buy contacts online based on brand offerings, shipping, and return policy that make getting your preferred contact lenses easy. But before you start shopping for contacts online, be sure to have your prescription ready, as you’ll likely have to verify your prescription or provide proof of vision insurance before the ordering process is complete.

1. Warby Parker

Credit: Warby Parker Scout out how great Scout is.

Prices: $-$$

Return policy: Within 30 days of purchase, unopened

Free shipping: Yes

Brands carried: Over 50, including Avaira Vitality, Acuvue Oasys, Biofinity, and Dailies

We've reviewed Warby Parker's glasses before and loved their stylish products and features, and the same care has clearly been applied to the retailer’s contact options. Warby Parker carries big-name contact brands, like Acuvue, Biofinity, and Dailies, as well as its own line of daily contacts, called Scout. Similar to its prescription glasses, you can try out Scout at home before you commit to the product (you’ll have to pay $5 to have a sample sent to your home, but you’ll get $5 off your next order).

When you order contacts from Warby Parker, you'll select the brand of contacts prescribed by your doctor and input your prescription. The matrix is easy to work with, but there is a possibility that the retailer will reach out via email once you've ordered to verify your prescription or ask more questions if issues arise.

Get contacts from Warby Parker

Credit: 1 800 Contacts Great website, even better mascot.

Prices: $-$$

Return policy: 100% satisfaction guarantee, and if your prescription changes, you return the unused lenses if they are sealed in their original packaging

Free shipping: Yes, for standard shipping

Brands carried: Over 150, including Acuvue, Biofinity, Air Optix, Clariti, and FreshLook

1-800 Contacts is perhaps the most recognizable name in remote contacts retail, and you can order from its website whenever you need contacts made or refilled. The vast selection is designed to be a one-stop-shop for all your contact needs, and the retailer carries popular brands consumers love, including Air Optix, Biofinity, and more.

1-800 Contacts works directly with your doctor's prescription and your optical insurance, and it tries to make ordering contacts as easy and cost-effective as possible. The retailer also offers lens replacement services, exchanges for unused lenses, and a whole host of other amenities designed to make getting your contacts simple. You can choose how many boxes you need for a one-time order, or you can sign up for recurring deliveries. There’s also an app where you can order, browse, and speak with customer service representatives. Even better, you can get 20% off of your first order, which is auto-applied at checkout.

Get contacts from 1-800 Contacts

3. GlassesUSA

Credit: GlassesUSA We love GlassesUSA.

Prices: $$

Return policy: 30 days for contacts

Free shipping: Yes

Brands carried: Over 100, including Dailies, Acuvue, Biomedics, and Biofinity

We’ve tested and loved the glasses available at GlassesUSA, but why stop there? The eyewear retailer also carries contact lenses from reputable brands and offers price-matching. The return policy of 30 days is also quite generous.

Glasses USA offers a payment plan program, so you can pay for your contacts in interest-free installments. The retailer also runs frequent sales on both glasses, sunglasses, and contacts, which is worth checking out, even if you already order from GlassesUSA.

Shop contacts from GlassesUSA

Credit: DiscountContacts.com Contacts for cheap.

Prices: $

Return policy: [365 days after the ship date](https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/7049598/type/dlg/sid/REV-LST-LSO/https://www.discountcontactlenses.com/returns

Free shipping: Yes for orders over $99; orders under $99 ship for $5.99

Brands carried: Over 200, including Bausch + Lomb, Biofinity, Dailies, Ultra, and Acuvue

As the name suggests, DiscountContacts.com aims to get contacts into the hands of consumers at amazing prices. There’s pretty much every contact brand on the market available and several options to save, including price matching. DiscountContacts.com also has its own app, where you can reorder contacts and access discounts.

There’s also an incredible stock of accessories, like contact lens cases, eye drops, contact solutions, lens tweezers, and more. While the retailer doesn’t offer free shipping on orders under $99, it makes up for it with a robust and detailed return policy that allows customers to return their contacts for any reason within 365 days of the ship date.

If you're in the market for cheap contact lenses, DiscountContacts.com is, as advertised, a great place to find low prices on products you already use and frequent promo codes to lessen the blow of continuously buying contacts.

Get contacts from DiscountContacts.com

5. LensCrafters

Credit: LensCrafters A classic brand for your contacts.

Prices: $$

Return policy: Full refund within 30 days of purchase**

Free shipping: Yes

Brands carried: Over 100, including Biotrue, Soflens, and Ultra

LensCrafters is one of the most established names in eyewear chains, but many of the services you get in-store are also available online, including the purchase of contacts. LensCrafters’ website actually prioritizes the sale of contacts, and it carries popular brands, like Biotrue, Soflens, and Ultra, in lens types such as single vision, toric/astigmatism, multifocal, and color lenses. It also takes vision insurance and can work with your eye doctor to get you the proper contacts.

The site doesn't have quite as many contact-specific features compared to some of the other retailers on this list, but if you already get your contacts from LensCrafters, ordering from its website is a good alternative and there are plenty of resources in the event that you run into problems.

Get contacts from LensCrafters

Credit: Contacts Direct For those with a favorite brand in mind.

Prices: $

Return policy: Full refund within six months of receipt, if the product is unopened

Free shipping: Yes

Brands carried: Over 50, including Acuvue, Air Optix, Biofinity, and Dailies

If you use contact brands like Acuvue, Air Optix, Biofinity, Dailies, Proclear, or Soflens, Contacts Direct might be a good move, as it connects you directly to the brands without the middleman. Contacts Direct also stocks a wide variety of other contact brands, and offers daily, weekly, and monthly contact options, as well as products like solutions and eye drops.

Contacts Direct works with your vision insurance to ensure that you get the most for your money and avoid paying out of pocket for your contacts. Compared to some of the retailers on this list, it’s a bit low on features and selection, but if you use a brand available and want to find it at a lower cost, Contacts Direct is a great option.

Get contacts from Contacts Direct

Credit: Walmart Contacts Walmart literally has everything.

Prices: $$

Return policy: 365 days from delivery date

Free shipping: Yes

Brands carried: Over 100, including Acuvue, AIr Optix, and Bausch + Lomb

Walmart has an entire website solely dedicated to contact lenses that features brands users know and love, and you can buy contact accessories while you’re at it. All contact orders from Walmart have free shipping and free returns within 365 days of purchase, even for cosmetic contacts. There are several different order methods you can use, and it should be noted that you'll need your doctor's information to complete the order.

Walmart even has its own Vision Center if you need an eye checkup or new prescription, making Walmart Contacts a great option for all your contact needs.

Get contacts from Walmart Contacts

8. Coastal

Credit: Coastal Coastal is a great brand with great products.

Prices: $$

Return policy: Within 30 days of purchase ​for sealed, unopened, and unmarked boxes

Free shipping: Yes on orders over $99

Brands carried: Over 100, including Air Optix, Biofinity, Freshlook, and Proclear

Coastal advertises itself as offering contact refills in just three clicks. If that isn't enough to entice you to order, Coastal also has great deals for new customers, consistent sales, price matching, and a highly functional website that provides plenty of information and transparency for the consumer.

Additionally, Coastal won the “Best Customer Service 2021” award from Newsweek for eyewear retailers, so if you prefer that your online buying experience includes access to excellent customer service, you can’t go wrong. The retailer also carries beautiful eyewear from independent designers and has a blog that provides helpful information about blue light glasses, measuring your pupillary distance, and more.

Get contacts from Coastal

Credit: OptiContacts Kits is available at OptiContacts.

Prices: $$

Return policy: Within 30 days of purchase ​for unopened and sealed contacts

Free shipping: Yes on orders over $99; orders under $99 from $7.95

Brands carried: Over 100, including Acuvue, Dailies, MyDay, Proclear, and Freshlook

OptiContacts offers contacts from popular brands as well as its own brand of contacts, called Kits. Kits are a monthly contact available at low prices, and most reviewers enjoyed them for the price as well as the fit. The retailer also sells glasses and sunglasses, if you’re in the market for those. If you subscribe to the Autoship service for repeat deliveries, you can get 30% off of your first order.

Shipping is free on orders over $99, and you can return your contacts for free within 30 days as long as the box is unopened. Compared to some of the other retailers listed, OptiContacts is a bit low on features, especially where customer service is concerned, but if you're comfortable with a bare bones buying experience, then it might be a good option.

Get contacts from OptiContacts

10. Lens.com

Credit: Lens.com Your contacts at low prices.

Prices: $

Return policy: Call customer service to make returns

Free shipping: No; $7.95 for standard shipping.

Brands carried: Over 200, including Acuvue, Air Optix, Biotrue, Dailies, and Expressions

Lens.com offers many of the same services as sites like 1-800 Contacts, but with a more bare bones approach. The retailer carries many popular brands, including Acuvue, Air Optix, Biotrue, Dailies, Expressions, Freshlook, Optima, Proclear, Ultra, Vertex, and many more.

To make a return, Lens.com requires customers to call, so if you're looking for a more remote customer service experience (read: no human interaction) keep that in mind. The return period seems to have no end date, so if you find that you're upset with your contacts over time, you might have an opportunity to get a refund. If you're looking specifically for cheap contact lenses, Lens.com actually has a page dedicated to deals on well-known brands.

Get contacts from Lens.com

11. Walgreens

Credit: Walgreens Consolidate your pharmacy woes.

Prices: $$

Return policy: Within 30 days of purchase

Free shipping: Yes

Brands carried: Over 100, includingAcuvue, Air Optix, and Proclear

Walgreens isn't exclusively a retailer for glasses or contacts, but it does have a section dedicated to ordering prescription contacts. If you already use Walgreens for your other healthcare needs, it might make sense to use it for ordering your contacts, as well. Walgreens tends to have a couple of sales and promotions throughout the year that are worth checking out. You can have Walgreens contacts delivered to your home or pick them up at your Walgreens pharmacy.

Get contacts from Walgreens

