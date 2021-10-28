Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Yeti is a brand we turn to time and time again when we need durable, insulated utensils and tools during unpredictable adventures outdoors. From ramblers to portable coolers and travel mugs, each type of gear is designed to maintain your food and beverages’ desired temperatures so you can enjoy yourself on the road (or on the beach, the campsite, or backyard). Ahead, discover the best things we’ve tested from Yeti that are sure to take your adventures to new heights.

1. This durable soft cooler

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar This cooler keeps your ice intact for multiple days at a time.

A solid portable cooler is what’s standing in the way of your perfect picnic—and Yeti has you covered. Our experts put a range of soft coolers to the test and found the Yeti Hopper Two 30 came out on top for its closed-cell foam insulation, which gave it the ability to maintain the temperature of ice for a whopping three days and 12 hours (a great feature to have for a multiple-day camping trip, for example). While the Hopper Two 30 is no longer on the market, its upgraded model is ready for packing with its updated wider mouth for easier loading and unloading, and magnetic seal that prevents leaks even when jostled.

It has a generous 20-can capacity, double-stitched handles for leak-proof durability, and multiple hitch points at both the front and back of the cooler should you wish to fasten any accessories like a bottle opener, flashlight, or keychain-sized serving of hot sauce (hey, we don’t judge). Don’t let its soft silhouette fool you—thanks to its flattened bottom, it’ll stay upright and keep your belongings in place.

Get the Hopper M30 Soft Cooler from Yeti for $299.99

2. This stainless-steel water bottle

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar Stay hydrated on your next hike with one of our expert's favorite stainless steel water bottles.

What good is bottled water if it turns lukewarm within minutes of being outdoors? With Yeti’s 26-ounce rambler, you get ice-cold water in the most scorching temps. After putting the best-selling reusable bottle through a battery of tests, our expert says it excelled at keeping water “icicle cold,” a good indicator it’ll fair well during hiking or camping trips.

While it bills itself as the ideal bottle for outdoorsy types, it can easily help you stay hydrated every day with its wide mouth that facilitates drinking and cleaning (plus a safe trip to the dishwasher), a leak-proof cap topped with a three-finger grips to allow for easy handling and carrying, and a magnetic lining to help the cap stay on tightly.

Get the Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Bottle from Yeti for $39.99

3. This ultra popular rambler

Credit: Yeti Sip, dip or eat your way through your next adventure with Yeti's top-rated insulated rambler.

There’s something about clutching onto an actual mug (and not a reusable bottle) that makes your daily coffee ritual feel a lot more comforting and authentic while on the road. Sip your piping hot beverages in style wherever you go with Yeti’s uber-popular rambler, a double-wall vacuum-insulated mug made of kitchen-grade stainless steel that won’t puncture or rust. It has a triple grip handle wide enough to fit your gloves or mittens.

While the rambler did have a few features working against it in our tests (it boasts a chunky shape that might not fit into certain cup holders or bags and its lid isn’t leak-proof), it does make for a stellar addition to your campfire routine. Thanks to its wide mouth, you can use it as a bowl for everything from chili to oatmeal, omitting the need for extra dishes, and it’s safe for the dishwasher, too.

Get the Yeti 14-Ounce Rambler from Yeti for $29.99

4. This luxury ice cooler

Credit: Yeti The V series stainless steel cooler keeps food safe to eat for over a week.

Grabbing the right cooler is about so much more than keeping your food tasting fresh—it helps keep it safe to eat, too. In all their temperature control tests, our experts found that the Yeti V Series’ internal temperature never dipped below 37°F over the course of eight days (at 40°F, meat can spoil). “The stainless steel latch loop and vacuum insulated panels really did their job to a degree we did not expect,” said our testers.

So, what makes this cooler a league of its own? It has a 56-can capacity, weighs a startling 35 pounds, features rubber-lined handles for easy grip, and has a stainless-steel exterior for superior temperature retention that won’t rust over time. While it looks futuristic, it borrows from Yeti’s superior rambler insulation that made the brand famous in the first place.

Get the Yeti V Series Ice Cooler from Yeti for $800

5. This rugged (and more affordable) ice cooler

Credit: Yeti This durable leak-proof cooler is a great catch, according to our tests.

The Yeti Tundra 45 is a great place to start if you’re unable to swing the price tag of the V Series. It equally carries an impressive load volume with a 45-quart capacity (or 26 cans), and even includes a dry goods basket for items that shouldn’t be in contact with ice. Its three-inch PermaFrost barrier keeps ice, well, icy, while its interlocking lid creates a hermetic seal in the case of melting over time.

In our tests, the top-ranked cooler preserved its temperature for four days, making it an ideal accessory for shorter trips. Instead of a 35-pound weight to tie it down, it features practical grips at the bottom to keep it from sliding around the picnic table. As a multifunctional cooler, you can use the top lid as either a meal prep surface or a chair. Handles are made of military-grade polyester for easy transport—no matter how heavy your catch of the day.

Get the Yeti 45 Tundra Cooler from Yeti for $299.99

