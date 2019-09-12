7 makeup trends you’ll see everywhere this fall

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

When the season changes, it’s not just your wardrobe that transitions, but also the inspiration for beauty trends. Eye, cheek, and lip hues take cues from the color changes seen in nature and, like the outside temperatures, application techniques become crisper—such as a sharper eyeliner wings—than summer’s softer, dewier looks.

If you’re looking to experiment with color and texture in your everyday makeup routine, read on. These trends make your fall face a little more playful.

1. Graphic eyeliner for drama

A simple, clean wing is a nice touch to any eye look, but if you go bolder with your eyeliner, it can be the whole look. Apply any black liner (like our favorite, the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner) along the crease from the inner to outer corner of the eye, tracing back and forth a couple of times to create a wide line. For a simpler application but just as much of a pop, draw your line thinner but use a vivid color like blue or green.

2. A monochrome face

Forget what you know about pairing a bold lip with a neutral eye and vice versa. This fall, fully commit to one color by using the same shade on your eyelids, your cheeks, and your lips. If you’re not sure how monochrome makeup will look, use a more muted shade, like a mauve, which is a popular fall tone. Lady Gaga’s new makeup line, Haus Laboratories, offers a mauve kit called Rose B*tch that includes similarly toned cream eyeshadow and lip liner. Or hit the drugstore for a multi-purpose product, like the e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick, if you want to give the look a test run without spending much.

3. Attention-grabbing metallics

Shimmery metallic eyeshadows and lips catch the light and make your whole look a little brighter and funkier. Brush a metallic shadow all over your lid for impact, or just on the center for a subtle glow. For metallics that last and stay put, splurge on Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow, which has over 600 five-star reviews and comes in 12 shades. If a metallic lipstick isn’t something you’d use other than for this one look but you want to give it a try, put on any regular lip color and lightly pat the eyeshadow on over it.

4. Matte red lips

Dark, bold lips always come back into fashion during the colder months, and this fall, matte red lips are the color of choice. Maybe it’s because Taylor Swift, known for wearing (and singing about) red lips, released her seventh album, or maybe it’s just because red is a classic. Either way, expect to see cherry lips around every corner this fall. For a lip that’ll stay on all day without breaking the bank, we recommend the Wet n Wild Megalast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick.

5. Neon accents for a shock of color

If you think neons only belong in the summer months (or the 1980s), think again! The trend of highlighting your inner eye corner with a neon shade or applying it all over the lid for a punk-rocker-like look is here to stay for fall. To try it out on the cheap, pick up a NYX Hot Singles Eyeshadow, which have over 500 five-star reviews, in their bright blue or yellow shades.

6. A hint of sparkle and glitz

Who says glitter is just for special occasions or New Year’s Eve? Beads, gemstones, and (yes) glitter, whether centered on or around the eyelid, in the brows, or anywhere on the face, are in style for this fall. Perhaps this trend is a nod to the HBO drama series Euphoria, which has makeup so funky and complex, it’s practically its own character. If you want to get the look for yourself, apply self-adhesive gemstones in your choice of color wherever you want to bedazzle. The Rhinestones Bulk Pack from Cortesia on Amazon come with 20 different colors and four different sizes, so you can customize to your liking.

7. Makeup inspired by HBO’s Euphoria

If you’re feeling particularly bold or going to a Halloween party, take another page out of Euphoria’s playbook and doodle around your eyes. One character on the show, played by Hunter Schafer, rocks clouds sketched in white eyeliner around the eyes. For this look, use our favorite Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in the white shade.

