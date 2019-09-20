We tried Mejuri jewelry—is it as high-quality as it claims?

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

Growing up with a huge interest in fashion but not much money, I always considered jewelry an extreme luxury. If I could drop $150 at the closest fast-fashion store and get half a season’s wardrobe, why would I go spend the same amount of money on a single pair of gold earrings? Fine jewelry, like designer handbags and nice shoes, was a sign of wealth that was never going to be a part of my young life.

Of course, there’s always been costume jewelry, but these pieces—which are made of more nickel and plastic than any precious metals—would irritate my sensitive skin and fall apart within just a few months. I was always embarrassed when the gold finish on my latest necklace had rubbed away to reveal a dull, rust-colored interior. As the saying goes, you get what you pay for, and I didn’t pay much at all.

Enter Mejuri, a millennial-focused fine jewelry brand with people like me in mind. Mejuri knows that nobody wants to wear fake jewelry, but it also know that the fine jewelry of our mother’s generation is expensive, stuffy, and inaccessible for the majority of young women (and men). Mejuri's business model is that it sells fine and semi-fine earrings, necklaces, rings and more directly from jewelers, which keeps prices low.

After seeing ads for Mejuri all over my Instagram, I decided to see if its delicate earrings and rings could make me feel beautifully accessorized—and last through months of regular wear—without breaking the bank.

What is Mejuri?

Mejuri is a Toronto-based jewelry brand that sells a variety of fine and semi-fine pieces made of precious metals without the typical markups found in jewelry stores. If you’re someone who wears jewelry and uses the internet, you’ve probably seen their ads, featuring beautiful women wearing sleek minimalist rings and earrings. They also have two brick and mortar stores, one in Toronto and one in New York City.

Like most successful millennial brands, Mejuri fills a unique niche. Many young people especially are interested in ethical, sustainable living, i.e., they’re careful to purchase clothing, jewelry, and other goods that will last many years and not contribute to excess waste. They seek brands like Mejuri that are committed to high manufacturing standards and quality materials. But because many of those people don’t have a ton of cash lying around for luxury goods, the products also need to be affordable—which Mejuri jewelry also claims to be.

On its website, Mejuri says it “believes luxury should be accessible, fun, and part of your everyday,” and that its mission is to “have women embrace a daily dose of luxury.” It also has a (fairly sparse) chart explaining how the company avoids markups by building relationships directly with manufacturers, and a page outlining how it ethically sources its materials, including 14K solid gold, sterling silver, gold vermeil (a fancy term for gold-plated), freshwater pearls, gemstones, and diamonds.

Is Mejuri jewelry high quality?

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The 360 Ring is one of five purchases I've made (or gifts I've received) from Mejuri.

My journey with Mejuri began last May, when I was desperate to find a Mother’s Day gift for my mom that could ship easily and quickly. Am I bad a daughter for gifting my mom something from a brand I’d never shopped from myself? Maybe. Could my mom lie and say she loved the gift even if it was falling apart? Also maybe.

But I was so impressed by the reviews for the beautifully designed, gold vermeil (a.k.a., gold-plated) Duo Hoops ($69) that I went ahead and made the purchase. My mom loved them, and I have visual confirmation that the hoops are still shining and in good condition with regular wear some four months later. Thanks to the earrings interlaced hoop design, they can also be converted from simple hoops to dangly earrings. My mom explains that she wears the single hoops to work, and adds the second ring when she’s dressing up.

Credit: Mejuri I purchased these Duo Hoops for my mom for Mother's Day, and she loves them.

Mejuri’s gold vermeil designs aren’t all winners. After hearing my mom enjoyed her pair, I bought myself the flattened gold vermeil Editor Hoops ($69) and two solid gold Mini Hoops ($35 each). I’m an editor, after all, so it felt right. While the Mini Hoops have been chilling and looking great in my second piercings for months on end, one of the Editor Hoops snapped at the post after just 10 days, making them unwearable.

Credit: Mejuri / Cassidy Olsen One of the Editor Hoops snapped after just 10 days of wear.

Because I’m a glutton for punishment, I purchased another pair of gold vermeil hoops, the Twist Midi Hoops ($60) not long after. With a traditional clasp closure as opposed to the narrow posts on the Editor Hoops, these new hoops appeared to be stronger and better made, and I’m pleased to report that my assessment was right. The Twist Midi Hoops have a more substantial weight to them and are still shining and opening and closing easily after months of regular wear. Unfortunately, they don’t seem to be currently for sale on the Mejuri website.

Last but not least, my parents gifted me the solid 14K yellow gold 360 Ring ($95) for my birthday. I’ve always wanted to be someone who wore delicate rings, but due to my super-skinny fingers, big knuckles, and the aforementioned lack of money, my dream was never realized—until now.

I now wear the 360 Ring on my left index finger all the time, and it hasn’t warped or tarnished in almost three months. With its hollow gold circle in the middle of a delicate band, it's both subtle and unique, and I believe it will stack attractively with other delicate rings if I ever buy them.

Credit: Reviewed / Cassidy Olsen I now wear the Mini Hoops, Twist Midi Hoops and 360 Ring almost daily.

Save for the thin gold-plated Editor Hoops that broke after just 10 days of wear, everything I’ve purchased, gifted, or been gifted from Mejuri has impressed me with its quality. As with most other jewelry, you still have to keep in mind that you get what you pay for—solid gold is going to last longer than gold vermeil, diamonds and gemstones are always going to be baseline expensive, and so on.

I can’t speak to the Mejuri jewelry with gemstones, but you can read more about its stones to make those decisions for yourself. I’m not trying to get married anytime soon, but I’m impressed by their engagement rings, too.

It’s worth noting that I also much prefer the designs offered at Mejuri to the ones I’ve seen at department stores like Macy’s and Nordstrom and jewelry stores like Tiffany and Co. Mejuri’s designs are simple yet fun, trendy yet elegant, and they appeal to me as a 20-something woman who lives in a major metro area and doesn’t want to wear the kind of jewelry I saw at the mall growing up.

How much does Mejuri jewelry cost?

Credit: Mejuri Mejuri pieces are missing the markups you'd find on most fine jewelry.

Mejuri’s major claim to fame is its comparatively low prices, so that begs the question: How competitive are they?

The simple answer is that most Mejuri jewelry indeed costs less than equivalent jewelry from traditional retailers, but not always by much. Let’s consider a simple pair of small, thick gold hoops from Mejuri, the Bold Hoops. Made from solid 14K gold, Mejuri sells these hoops for $150. A similar pair from Macy’s, also made of solid 14K gold, retails for $350. However, Macy’s has knocked that down to a sale price of $192.50, and with an additional offer code, they can be purchased for $134.75.

In the end, both pairs of hoops are available for roughly the same price, but Macy’s forces you to wait for sales and jump through some hoops (pun intended) to get to that price. Mejuri eliminates markups from the start, meaning the listed price is exactly what you pay. It’s worth noting that the Mejuri earrings are also more modern-looking than those from Macy’s, with smaller clasps and rounded ends, and thus appeal to different (usually younger) shoppers.

Department stores are different from devoted fine jewelry stores, however. At a store like Tiffany & Co., you’re unlikely to find discounts that will bring jewelry prices low enough to compare to Mejuri. For example, Tiffany sells a grooved sterling silver cuff bracelet for $525. Mejuri sells a similar sterling silver cuff, the Croissant Dôme Bracelet, for just $105.

You can spend anywhere from $35 for a single mini-hoop earring to $2,000 for an engagement ring from Mejuri—prices that aren’t substantially different than what you might find on sale in a department store, but much less than what you’d pay at a fine jewelry store.

I’m personally satisfied with the prices at Mejuri, and I’m much happier spending on their modern, elegant designs (when I can) than digging through mountains of sale jewelry (or hunting for coupons) at a department store to find something I might like.

Does Mejuri have good customer service?

Credit: Mejuri Mejuri's customer service quickly refunded me for a broken earring.

As soon as one of my Editor Hoops broke, I snapped a photo of the damage and filed a complaint directly to Mejuri’s customer service. I received a response from a Mejuri team member within the hour, and then another email two days later explaining I was being refunded in full.

Mejuri completely honored their two-year warranty, and they also have a 30-day return policy. The process was painless, and the great customer service is what encouraged me to come back and order more products despite my initial issue. Knowing I could return anything that was broken or tarnished gave me a great sense of security.

If you’re interested in a piece from Mejuri but uncertain if it will last, I think you can trust its customer service to make things right.

Is Mejuri jewelry worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar I would recommend Mejuri to anyone looking for delicate pieces.

After testing five different pieces from Mejuri over four months’ time, I can say that most of its jewelry is well worth the price—particularly if you’re smitten with the minimalist jewelry trend that’s everywhere right now.

If you’re willing to scour the web for deals all the time, you can probably find pieces similar to those from Mejuri for cheaper, but not by much. Mejuri makes it easy to go to one place and consistently find dozens of chic, affordable pieces you can stack and layer and collect over time. It’s like a trendy jewelry ecosystem, without the ostentatious Tiffany charms.

Don’t get me wrong—Mejuri hasn’t made fine jewelry not a luxury. Each piece is still about as much as I would spend on an item of clothing, and if you’re not raking in cash (i.e., if you’re like me), you won’t be able to afford it all.

Mejuri also doesn’t offer the unique, maximalist pieces that you can get on designer websites and at vintage stores. But if you’re looking for pretty, well-made fine jewelry at a fair price, Mejuri is a great first stop.

