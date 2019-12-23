These are the most popular gift cards to give this holiday

When it comes to holiday presents, gift cards certainly aren't the most original—but they can be the most convenient and even the most useful, depending on what you get. To help you spend your money wisely (and to ensure your giftee is actually happy with what you give them), SEMrush analyzed Google search data to find the six most searched-for gift cards of 2019. Below are the top picks, along with where to get them. Happy last-minute shopping!

1. Amazon

Credit: Amazon Best gift cards of 2019: Amazon.

What can you buy with an Amazon gift card? The question should really be what can't you buy. From the viral rapid egg cooker to an Apple watch to our favorite Instant Pot, there's something for everyone—and every occasion—at the online retailer. And if your giftee doesn't have Amazon Prime (gasp!), they can use the gift card to purchase a membership and receive all the perks we love, like free shipping and fast delivery.

Get an Amazon gift card from Amazon starting at $1

2. Walmart

For the person who has everything, a gift card to Walmart is the perfect solution. Whether they're looking for home decor, clothes, groceries, beauty products, and anything in between, Walmart is sure to have something that catches their eye. And at a good price, too—in fact, there are a lot of things that are even cheaper at Walmart (and a better buy) than they are on Amazon.

Get a Walmart gift card from Walmart starting at $5

3. Target

Credit: Target Best gift cards 2019: Target.

There's a reason so many Target memes exist—the store is famous for being the place where budgets go to die. But the next time your giftee goes to Target for toilet paper and leaves with 145425346 other things, they won't feel guilty thanks to your thoughtful present. After all, a Target gift card is just begging to be spent on everything they definitely didn't need but definitely wanted.

Get a Target gift card from Target starting at $5

4. iTunes

Give the music lover on your list access to all of their favorite jams with an iTunes gift card. It pairs perfectly with one of the hottest gifts of the year: Apple AirPods. And while we chose the original white earbuds as the number one wireless earbuds, the new AirPods Pro are even better (one of our experts said they're the best earbuds Apple has ever made!). Other great options for your musically inclined friend? A pair of noise-canceling headphones (like our experts' top pick, the Sony WH-1000XM3) or this top-rated Bluetooth speaker.

Get an iTunes gift card from Amazon starting at $25

5. Xbox

With the Xbox One X being one of the most searched-for gifts this year, it's no surprise that an Xbox gift card is equally popular. And it's actually a better present than buying the games themselves, according to a recent survey which found that video games are some of the most-returned holiday gifts.

Get an Xbox gift card from Amazon starting at $10

6. Starbucks

Credit: Starbucks Best gift cards 2019: Starbucks.

We all have that one friend who swears they can't live without their daily soy vanilla latte, hold the whip. And if you've given up trying to convince them that a good espresso machine could save them money and time, a Starbucks gift card is the next best option. Trust us: They'll thank you when that alarm to get up for work goes off a little too early on January 2.

Get a Starbucks gift card from Amazon starting at $25

