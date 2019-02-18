We tried the egg cooker with a cult-following on Amazon—is it worth it?

You have to wonder if the first caveman who accidentally broke an egg by his fire and had a cooked egg with a side of extra crispy Wooly Mammoth bacon for breakfast knew that thousands of years later, we’d still be eating the same thing (minus the mammoth).

Eggs are by far one of the best things to have for breakfast. But it’s hard to find the time to make them at home before work, and in the office, there’s (usually) no stove to cook them on. Not to mention, making a perfectly poached egg, an omelette, or hard-boiled eggs is no easy task. You can overcook them, undercook them or mess them up in so many ways.

That’s where the Dash rapid egg cooker comes in. The product has 4.5 stars on Amazon from almost 10,000 reviews. Why do people love it so much? It claims to make multiple eggs of all different types (hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached and omelette) in a quick, easy and clean manor. To see if it lives up to the hype on Amazon, we ordered the device and put it through some tests (in other words, we cooked breakfast). Should you partake in the breakfast fun, too? Read and learn.

How does the Dash rapid egg cooker work?

Credit: Dash Dash rapid egg cooker review: Standard version

There are two versions of the Dash egg cooker—the standard 6-egg version and a deluxe 12-egg version. We got the deluxe version. The device itself is a pretty simple contraption with a base plate equipped with a single switch that you plug into the wall. The water goes into the metal pan in the base plate using a measuring cup that’s clearly labeled with water levels for different types of eggs.

On top of the base plate goes the boiling tray, which holds six or eight eggs, depending on the version and on top of that goes either the eggs, egg poaching trays with oval slots or an omelette tray that fits at least a three egg omelette. Both the poaching tray and the omelette tray should be greased before cooking.

The biggest draw to the Dash cooker is that there’s no flipping, spatulas or touching of eggs at all once they are cooking. They’re steamed for a certain period of time depending on how much water is used and what type of egg you are trying to make.

Credit: Melissa Rorech/Reviewed Dash rapid egg cooker review: Deluxe version

Once the right level of water is in and the eggs are arranged, all you do is put on the lid and flip the switch/push the button in front. The cooker will fog up, steam will come out the little hole in the dome and eventually, a very loud buzzer will sound to let you know your eggs are ready to go.

Does the Dash rapid egg cooker actually work?

Credit: Melissa Rorech/Reviewed Dash rapid egg cooker review: Hard-boiled eggs

In short, yes it does work—and it works very well.

The hard-boiled eggs were hard-boiled, the poached eggs were poached and the omelettes were light and fluffy—but this was only the case when the water levels were set right.

The Dash comes with a user manual and a quick-start guide, both of which have instructions on how to cook eggs in increments of six or 12 for hard or soft-boiled, plus instructions on four or seven poached eggs.The measuring cup also has notches for ounces of water and for levels for 12 hard, medium and soft-boiled eggs, plus omelette/poached. But it doesn’t have increments or instructions for all the numbers. If we wanted to make two poached eggs, or two hard-boiled eggs, or five or six, we had to play around with the water levels to find the right level, otherwise the eggs would be too runny or too solid. This was just a minor blip, as it only takes a cycle or two to figure out the levels for your desired amount of eggs.

Another issue was removing poached eggs from the trays. Since the eggs have a runny inside, it takes some practice to find a way to get the egg out of the tray without puncturing it and sending yolk everywhere. But, like the water levels, with practice, it becomes easier.

We’ve made eggs for breakfast, lunch and dinner in the cooker and each time, they’ve come out without burning, without hassle, without smelling (too eggy) and most importantly, without creating a mess.

The cooker is very easy to wipe down (should you choose to clean it every time you use it) and the trays are also super easy to clean out, though there’s usually not much mess anyway.

Should you buy the Dash rapid egg cooker?

Credit: Melissa Rorech/Reviewed Dash rapid egg cooker review: Poached eggs

If you’re cooking eggs more than once or twice a week, especially in greater quantities than one or two, this is absolutely for you.