Your Whirlpool appliance might have just gotten an upgrade

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

New year, new features…same appliances?

To usher in a fresh start to 2022, Whirlpool has announced its Smarter Over Time campaign, which boasts upgrades for some of its Wi-Fi–connected smart appliances, giving them brand-new capabilities to ring in those resolutions.

First up will be a new Air Fry mode upgrade, which uses special technology to circulate hot air around the oven, achieving crispy, fry-like textures through an easier and healthier alternative. To further simplify the air frying experience, Whirlpool will release a dishwasher-safe Air Fry Basket in the coming months.

Whirlpool Smart Appliance owners will also be able to enjoy the convenience of connectivity with the Yummly Smart Thermometer, a smart and wireless leave-in meat thermometer that syncs to the Yummly app to keep you updated on the progress of beef, fish, and poultry as it cooks. (You’ll need to purchase a Yummly Smart Thermometer ($129.99) separately.)

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whirlpool brand is committed to creating new solutions that help customers manage evolving needs and preferences,” said Katie Sadler, the kitchen brand manager at Whirlpool. “With these upgrades, we hope to provide families with even more ways to provide care for one another.”

The following Whirlpool smart ovens and ranges are eligible for the Smarter Over Time upgrades—if you already own one, follow manufacturer instructions for software updates.

Whirlpool Smart Slide-in Gas Range with EZ-2-Lift Hinged Cast-Iron Grates: Both the WEG750H0H and WEGA25H0H models offer convenient Scan-to-Cook technology (which scans frozen food packaging to send customized cooking directions directly to the range), plus a touch screen for settings and dishwasher-safe, easy-to-lift grates.

Both the WEG750H0H and WEGA25H0H models offer convenient Scan-to-Cook technology (which scans frozen food packaging to send customized cooking directions directly to the range), plus a touch screen for settings and dishwasher-safe, easy-to-lift grates. Whirlpool Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Scan-to-Cook Technology: The WEE750H0H and WEEA25H0H electric models also offer Scan-to-Cook technology with a touch screen, plus the option of activating voice control with a Google Assistant or an Alexa-enabled device to control the range from afar.

The WEE750H0H and WEEA25H0H electric models also offer Scan-to-Cook technology with a touch screen, plus the option of activating voice control with a Google Assistant or an Alexa-enabled device to control the range from afar. Whirlpool Smart Single Wall Oven with True Convection Cooking: Both the WOS72EC7H and WOS72EC0H models offer high-tech features like Frozen Bake technology—which eliminates steps like preheating—and Multi-Step Cooking— which allows you to send multiple temperature adjustments or other instructions to the oven at one time—among other convenient settings.

Both the WOS72EC7H and WOS72EC0H models offer high-tech features like Frozen Bake technology—which eliminates steps like preheating—and Multi-Step Cooking— which allows you to send multiple temperature adjustments or other instructions to the oven at one time—among other convenient settings. Whirlpool Smart Double Wall Oven with True Convection Cooking: These double-oven models, WOD77EC7H and WOD77EC0H, offer the same high-tech features as their single-oven counterparts with double the baking space.

These double-oven models, WOD77EC7H and WOD77EC0H, offer the same high-tech features as their single-oven counterparts with double the baking space. Whirlpool Smart Combination Wall Oven with Touchscreen: Both smart microwave-oven combos, the WOC75EC0H and WOC75EC7H models make meal prep easier with Scan-to-Cook technology available in both the microwave and oven, with other familiar features like Yummly Guided Cooking, voice control, and more.

You’re on your way to becoming a kitchen master. Take the next step and sign up for Chef's Course. You’ll get weekly tips, tricks, and recipes from top chefs sent straight to your inbox. It’s a whole master course for free.

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.