5 smart appliance features that lead to better cooking

Ever glance around and feel like the world is starting to look futuristic? Between microwaves we can talk to and machines that brew coffee while you're still in bed, everything around us seems to be getting more tech-savvy—and smart appliances are not exempt.

If you haven't yet dipped your toes into the world of smart appliances, don't be intimidated. Certain features are becoming more user-friendly than ever, with software upgrades that allow for even wider functionality as the years go on, without having to replace your appliance. Brands like Bosch and Samsung have made great strides in recent years to make time in the kitchen feel more like a luxury than a chore.

And if you're looking to improve your cooking skills, while saving time and energy, smart appliances and features might be worth the investment. These are just some of the popular features that can make you more of a pro in the kitchen.

1. Bosch's AutoProbe feature

Credit: Bosch Bosch's AutoProbe Feature detects food temps and automatically shuts off the oven when it's ready.

It's hard to achieve that restaurant-grade roasted chicken or lamb on your own. Most of the time, we throw some meat in the oven with a guesstimated timer, hoping it'll come out cooked through, yet still juicy. But in the meantime, it's easy to get distracted by other chores (or little ones running around) while the food's in the oven.

Enter Bosch's AutoProbe feature, which detects the internal temperature of meat or fish as it's cooking, and automatically shuts off the oven when it reaches the appropriate temperature. It's a feature in Bosch's latest wall ovens, and can save you the stress of over- or undercooking your meals.

2. GE's guided cooking mode

Credit: GE Appliances The Hestan Cue app is compatible with GE Appliances to make your kitchen life easier.

Looking to expand your cooking knowledge and embrace your inner chef? Certain GE Café cooktops and ranges offer a guided cooking mode through the Hestan Cue app, which includes video-guided recipes from chefs that walk you through a mouthwatering recipe in real time.

The app connects to the cooktop with Bluetooth, automatically adjusting pan temperatures as you complete recipe steps. The app also includes a go-to guide of recommended temperatures for a wide range of dishes, like seared scallops (425°F), scrambled eggs (325°F), and more. It's just like having an in-home chef consultant!

3. Samsung's SmartThings app

Credit: Samsung Samsung's SmartThings app streamlines everything from grocery delivery to oven control.

Some of Samsung's latest ranges—like the Samsung NE63A6511SS—can be connected to your smartphone via the SmartThings app, which streamlines everything from grocery delivery to recipe planning to oven control.

The app allows you to browse recommended recipes, add all their ingredients to your virtual cart for at-home delivery, and then adjust your oven range temperature from anywhere. You can also choose to control the range with voice commands, since it's compatible with Alexa, Bixby, and Google. Less hands-on work makes meal planning more organized, less of a hassle, and more enjoyable.

4. LG's ThinQ platform

Credit: LG ThinQ helps you cook hands-free with the help of your smartphone.

Similar to other smart oven-compatible apps, LG's ThinQ feature is helpful when it comes to portable controls. You can start the oven, set timers, and even check on your recipes from your smartphone—anywhere, and at any time—with any compatible LG range. With more convenience around dinner prep, you have the flexibility to experiment with new recipes and kitchen techniques.

And for those days when you just don't feel like cooking? ThinQ also includes a clever feature that does frozen meal prep work for you. All you have to do is scan the label of your frozen food, and the ThinQ app programs your oven with the set temperature and timer to make sure the food comes out perfectly cooked.

5. Bosch's OptiSim burner cap

Credit: Bosch Bosch's OptiSim Burner Caps make even cooking on the stovetop a breeze.

Farewell, skillet hot spots.

Bosch's 800-series industrial-style gas range tops feature a unique burner cap that emphasizes even and delicate cooking for the most precise results.

OptiSim burner caps are designed to spread gas flames evenly across any pot or pan, so you don't have to worry about scorching your stews and sauces—bringing you one step closer to producing chef-level meals for you and your family.

