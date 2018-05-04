The Best High Chairs of 2022

Credit: Skip Hop The Skip Hop Sit-to-Step high chair has features that make it useful from the baby stage through the toddler years.

Best Overall Skip Hop Sit-To-Step High Chair The Sit-To-Step High Chair from Skip Hop is big on versatility, going from infant chair to step stool (with a weight limit of 200 pounds!) with a few easy adjustments. The Sit-To-Step includes a five-point harness and a machine-washable infant insert, and it offers three reclined positions for safely holding little ones as young as 3 months old. With this chair, user-friendliness takes center stage. From assembling to adjusting, the Sit-To-Step is easy and straightforward: Operate the tray one-handed, recline the seat, and change the height of the chair with ease. Need extra space? No problem. This item folds neatly for easy storage and has wheels that make it easy to move for extra portability. The Sit-To-Step also includes thoughtful details that elevate this chair above more traditional high chairs. A generously sized tray—noticeably lacking tiny crevices for crumbs—snaps off for cleaning in the dishwasher. The adjustable height on this chair also makes it possible to include baby in family meals, fitting the tray right over your own table. Lastly, the chair quickly and easily converts into a safe step stool for toddlers and big kids, allowing them to help prep meals at your side. Constructed from sturdy plastic and beechwood, the Sit-To-Step has a clean design with a medium-sized footprint. It’s a well-made item that will serve families well during babyhood and beyond. Pros One-handed operation

Converts to step stool

Adjustable height

Folds for storage Cons None that we could find $170.99 from Amazon

$199.99 from Target

$170.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

Credit: Stokke The Stokke high chair is the most versatile of all the chairs we tested.

Most Versatile Stokke Tripp Trapp Chair Built to grow with your child, the Tripp-Trapp high chair from Stokke can seat anyone from a newborn to a 300-pound adult. With a wide range of finishes—from cherry red to mint green to natural wood, to name a few—this chair is made to blend in with your home’s design. The Tripp-Trapp is highly adaptable, though you’ll gain the most versatility by purchasing additional accessories, like the newborn set, tray, and comfy cushions. With a focus on ergonomic seating, this chair features an adjustable height and depth for both the seat and the footrest, offering proper support at any age. The best part? There are no tools needed once the seat is assembled—just slide both pieces from one height to the next. The Tripp-Trapp is also small, lightweight, and easy to clean. Simply wipe down the wooden frame and tuck both the seat and tray into the dishwasher (both are small enough to fit!). While the Tripp-Trapp is the most adjustable and customizable of the chairs we tested, it’s not without its drawbacks. The harness is finicky, the tray requires two hands for removal, and the initial assembly was frustrating at best. It’s also worth noting that the Tripp-Trapp has a high price point, especially when purchasing add-ons. Pros Gorgeous wood aesthetic

It'll last forever

Highly adjustable Cons Difficult to assemble Buy now at Amazon

$399.99 from Walmart

$279.00 from Target

$279.00 from The Tot

How We Tested

The Tester

I’m Lizzie Duszynski, a writer and mom of two who, for years, has had the pleasure of reviewing baby gear and gadgets meant to simplify parenthood. Studying these high chairs was a months-long family affair, as everyone from my husband to my toddler daughter to my baby niece had a hand in putting them to the test.

The Tests

We evaluated each product from assembly to clean-up, giving each high chair at least one week of continuous use. Through breakfast, lunch, and dinner—and all the necessary cleaning in between—we relied on each item for feeding our toddler (and, at times, our niece).

As we lived with these chairs, we took note of how difficult it was to assemble and clean them. We looked for simplicity in both strapping a child in and removing them from the seat. We noted options for customizing and adjusting. And we considered sturdiness, portability, design, and each item’s overall size.

What You Should Know About Buying a High Chair

It needs to be easy to clean

Any parent who has chiseled old food from a high chair’s crevices will tell you that finding a product that’s easy to wipe clean is paramount. Look for chairs that have a smooth seat design, machine-washable cushions, and dishwasher-safe trays. Check measurements to ensure the tray will fit inside your dishwasher. It's worth noting, however, that just because a tray is billed as "dishwasher safe" doesn’t mean you’ll be able to put it in your dishwasher. Not all of the trays will fit in either shelf of a standard-sized dishwasher.

You Need a Footrest

Some high chairs don’t include footrests, or those that are included are not adjustable to your child’s height. A proper footrest offers stability and support, and is recommended by health experts.

High Chair Heights Vary

If you’re counting on bringing the high chair right to the table, make certain you measure. Not all high chairs will be height compatible, so it’s worth checking that the bottom of your dining table allows enough room for your child’s legs. If you use a tall table (or a shorter-than-average one) you’ll want to measure from the bottom of your table to the floor and check the high chair’s seat and tray height before ordering.

Adjustability is Key

A high chair that promotes good posture will help your child to be calm and focused during mealtime. Look for a chair that can adjust as your little one grows.

Other High Chairs We Tested

OXO Tot Sprout Chair There is plenty to love about the full size Sprout High Chair from OXO Tot. First, it’s ready to seat your child from 6 months to 5 years, converting from highchair to big kid chair with the use of a screwdriver. The tray is easy to remove with one hand, the seat and footrest adjust with three height options, and the overall design is compact without sacrificing sturdiness. The cleaning experience with the Sprout was simple: we threw the tray cover into the dishwasher, wiped down the removable seat cushions, and—when the chair looked particularly lived in—we even clipped off the straps and soaked them in soapy water. While the seat itself is easy enough to wipe clean, there is potential for crumbs to sneak beneath the cushion, so removing it may be necessary from time to time. While this option doesn’t take up a lot of floor space, it also does not fold for storage. The Sprout is geared only toward babies who can sit independently, as there is no recline feature. Pros Compact design

One-handed tray removal

Dishwasher-safe tray Cons Does not fold

Does not recline Buy now at Amazon

$261.99 from Walmart

Lalo The Chair The Chair from LALO is a minimalist lover’s dream, with a clean design, five stylish color options, and beechwood legs. But The Chair offers more than just good looks: the tray is dishwasher safe, the cushion (a separate purchase) is machine-washable, and even the straps—always prone to collecting food—clip off for machine washing. This option is easy to assemble, features a footrest with two height options, and can transform from high chair to dining chair (with a weight capacity of 200 pounds) to short play chair with relative ease. Here’s what we didn’t love about this one: There’s no versatility in terms of height or recline, so if your table isn’t a standard size, LALO’s offering won’t work for you. The tray is easy enough to remove, but you will need two hands to do so. And while the seat and tray are small and sleek, the overall footprint of this chair is enormous. This makes for a stable, impossible-to-tip high chair, but be forewarned: we tripped over this item’s outstretched legs all the time. Pros Stylish design

Machine-washable straps

Easy to assemble

Converts to dining chair and play chair Cons Tripping hazard

Requires lots of floor space

Height isn’t adjustable

Two-handed tray removal Buy now at Lalo

4moms Connect The beauty of the Connect High Chair from 4 Moms is in the tray. Of all the chairs we tested, this one features the easiest tray to remove and replace, using magnets to ensure proper placement. Clip the tray on and off easily with just one hand—and when it’s time to clean, the super-slim cover fits easily in the dishwasher. With just four pieces to connect, this high chair was a piece of cake to assemble, though it did require a screwdriver. It’s also easy to adjust for height and recline positions. While the Connect has a few wonderful features, the entire frame is plastic, leaving it wobbly and less sturdy than others we tried. Pros Magnetic tray

Dishwasher-safe

Easy assembly Cons Plastic frame

Not very sturdy $299.99 from Amazon

$299.99 from Target

$299.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

ITY by Ingenuity Yummity Yum If you’re looking for an inexpensive high chair without the added functionality chairs like the Tripp Trapp and Sit-To-Step provide, the ITY might be the choice for you. It’s the easiest of our picks to put together—just snap pieces in place (no screws necessary!). The ITY is also solidly built, super lightweight, and folds flat for space-saving storage. However, with such a low price tag, the ITY’s drawbacks are unsurprising. The design lacks the polish other chairs offer, the cushion is thin and slips and slides under a child’s weight, and the tray was constantly giving us trouble when we tried to remove it. It also should be noted that there are plenty of crevices to trap crumbs, making this chair a bit trickier to clean. Pros Affordable

Folds flat

Easy assembly Cons Basic design

Thin cushion

Finicky tray

Tough to clean $39.99 from Amazon

$39.99 from Target

Primo Vista 3-in-1 This high chair is completely cool in concept: with some small adjustments it transforms from high chair to play chair to rocking chair. But right out of the box, it was clear that the execution was lacking. First off, the assembly was hard. The chair requires two different types of screws and the included multi-tool was so inefficient we reached for a power drill to finish the job. Secondly, while the high chair functioned just fine, the rocking chair was difficult for even an older toddler to operate. In short, the rocking chair didn’t rock. Lastly, the clear acrylic looks sharp upon assembly, but within hours, it was smeared with oatmeal and peanut butter and really tough to clean. Pros Cool 3-in-1 concept

Dishwasher-safe tray Cons Difficult to assemble

Rocking chair doesn’t work

Tough to clean $179.99 from Amazon

