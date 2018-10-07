The Best Strollers of 2022

Three hundred years ago, the first strollers were invented as a diversion for royalty. But back then, even kings and queens couldn’t get their hands on the kind of rides we have today. Just in the eight years since I was pregnant with my first kid, the market has expanded enormously.

I poured over more than 200 of today’s top single strollers for this review then personally tested the seven most-loved models. I can say with certainty that every stroller reviewed here will be the best stroller for some families. I repeat: These are all excellent choices. This review provides context so you can decide the best option for you right now.

We found that the best choice for most families will be the Uppababy Cruz V2 (available at Amazon). It’s one of the smoothest rides out there with a comfy, reversible seat and build quality that can’t be beat.

ADVERTISEMENT

For families looking for the sweet spot of features and affordability, the Britax B-Lively (available at Amazon) is an excellent choice. This go-anywhere stroller can handle any terrain with the best of them. Plus, our 4-year-old tester said it was the comfiest, and I found it was the easiest of any to stow.

If you have your heart set on a premium stroller, you can’t do better than the Bugaboo Fox 3 (available at Amazon). It’s more substantial than the Uppababy Cruz V2, comes ready with a from-birth bassinet, and can beast over every bump.

These are the best strollers we tested ranked, in order.

Uppababy Cruz V2 Britax B-Lively Bugaboo Fox 3 Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 Mockingbird Single Cybex Gazelle S Graco Modes Pramette

Credit: Reviewed / Emily P.G. Erickson The best stroller for most families is the UppaBaby Cruz.

Best Overall Uppababy Cruz V2 Have you heard of the bliss point? It’s the precise ratio of sugar, salt, and fat that maximizes deliciousness and makes food irresistible. I daresay the UppaBaby Cruz V2 has attained the bliss point of strollers. It’s wide enough to be stable yet narrow enough to fit easily through doorways. It’s cozy enough to hold my 8-month-old, yet gamely adjusts to accommodate my 4-year-old. The large wheels are large enough to absorb bumps, yet it’s slim when folded—and stands on its own! It has a five-point harness yet has just two clips to buckle. It’s luxe enough to feel fancy but straightforward enough that it took me under 10 minutes to put together. Its folding mechanism is convenient and clever, despite requiring two hands. And the storage basket? It holds a beefy 30 pounds. On one of the UppaBaby Cruz V2’s test rides, we went to get my kids their first library cards. Despite the awkward crossbar transecting it, the basket gamely held my backpack AND all of our coats AND all the materials that three book-crazed kids drunk on their new power could grab. When I travel during a testing period, which product I want to bring along is telling. When we headed out of town for the weekend this time, if you had peeked between the captain’s chairs in our packed minivan, you would have seen the UPPABaby Cruz V2 nestled there. Stroller weight: 25.5 pounds Max child weight: 50 pounds Max basket weight: 30 pounds Minimum age: 3 months (from birth with sold-separately accessories) Seat style: Reversible Recline: Flat Car seat compatibility: Works with the Mesa Infant Car Seat natively; Maxi-Cosi, Nuna, Cybex, and Chicco (adapter sold separately) Handlebar: Telescoping Brake: Foot Warranty: 2 years (extended to 3 if you register) Pros Huge storage basket

Smooth ride

Adjusts for big and small riders

Canopy has excellent coverage Cons Handlebar only has three settings Buy now at Amazon

$524.99 from Bloomingdale's

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Reviewed / Emily P.G. Erickson For a budget buy, you can't beat the Britax B-Lively.

Best Value Britax B-Lively The Britax B-Lively is essentially a City Mini GT2 dupe. For about two-thirds of the price, you get a lot of the same functionality. The two strollers had similar (and adequate) cushioning, seat recline, canopies, and folding mechanisms in a side-by-side comparison. Like the City Mini GT2, the Britax B-Lively’s three-wheel design means it handles irregular terrain like sidewalks, streets, and grass well. It’s also about as lean and lightweight as it gets for a standard stroller. Of all the strollers I tested, this was the easiest to toss in my trunk and slide next to my entryway’s shoe pile. Likewise, assembly was a breeze. The Britax B-Lively took me a speedy five minutes to put together, even with my infant and preschooler on the scene. It does come with tradeoffs. The brakes are a little flimsy feeling, for one. The handle wasn’t stellar—it’s covered in foam, which I could imagine getting ripped or stinky over time. It also does not adjust to accommodate different heights and grip preferences (though, to be fair, it was surprisingly comfortable for my husband and me, two people of very different statures). The only real bummer of this stroller is the basket. You access it from under the leg rest, which was annoying to negotiate with my 8-month-old and basically a no-go with my 4-year-old. Even without a kid in the stroller, the basket is lackluster. Its opening was too small to fit my lightly packed diaper bag, which wasn’t a problem for any of the other strollers I tested. On the upside, there’s a clever built-in parent console with two generous pouches (perfect for a phone) and one zip pouch, which my 4-year-old used to store a very important light-up ball. Overall, the Britax B-Lively gets the job done and can’t be beat for the price. Stroller weight: 18.9 pounds Max child weight: 55 pounds Max basket weight: 10 pounds Minimum age: 3 months (from birth with car seat) Seat style: Forward-facing Recline: Flat Bassinet: None Car seat compatibility: Britax with included adaptor Handlebar: Not adjustable Brake: Foot Warranty: 2-year limited warranty Pros One-hand fold

Built-in parent console

Lightweight Cons Small storage basket

Handle is not adjustable

No footrest $249.99 from Amazon

$249.99 from Walmart

$249.99 from Target

$249.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Reviewed / Emily P.G. Erickson The Bugaboo Fox is a luxury stroller that's worth the investment.

Best Upgrade Bugaboo Fox 3 This stroller and I started off on the wrong wheel. It was the second-to-last stroller I assembled, and by then, I fancied myself something of a stroller assembly expert. Even so, the Bugaboo Fox 3 took me the longest to put together, hands down. The manual, whose nearly wordless explanations left something to be desired, was not particularly helpful. I definitely gave the stroller the stinkeye as I clicked all four (why so many!?) buckles to secure my baby in the rumble seat. Then I started walking. The stroller glided like a majestic cruise ship, sturdy and smooth. The padded seat and gentle ride lulled my normally-too-curious-to-snooze baby to sleep. The large wheels were the best of any I tried at navigating rough seas that abound in my neighborhood (ok, ok, they’re sidewalks). When we docked at the neighborhood supermarket, the stroller was narrow enough not to be a nuisance in the aisles, and the hull had plenty of space for cargo. On the walk home I readily controlled the vessel with one hand, even loaded down with my 8-month-old and groceries for our family of five, and the wrist strap gave me the confidence I could do so safely, even in my hilly neighborhood. Ship metaphors aside, if you can get past the assembly, the Bugaboo Fox 3 is a magnificent stroller to use. Pretty much everything about it works well and feels high quality. The foot brake engages easily and effectively. The sun canopy completely covers. The bassinet—which comes with the stroller—is the kind of place you feel good setting your newborn. The seat—which you can position parent-facing or world-facing—tilts up and down. It fit my 4-year-old best of any in the testing batch. Then again, when you’re not using it, you may find the Bugaboo Fox 3 to be a bit bulky. This isn’t the kind of gear you’ll want to lug on a bus every day, but, compared to others of its type, it was somehow less awkward to shlep up my front steps. Likewise, when collapsed, while the Bugaboo Fox 3 doesn’t have a slim profile per se, it does stand up on its own, which sometimes matters more. Stroller weight: 26.9 pounds Max child weight: 50 lbs Max basket weight: 22 pounds Minimum age: Birth Seat style: Reversible **Recline: Flat Bassinet: Included Car seat compatibility: Nuna with the included adaptor Handlebar: Telescoping Brake: Foot Warranty: 2 years (Extended to 3 if you register) Pros Easy one-handed steering

Sturdy construction

Large basket Cons Difficult to assemble

Canopy only has one peekaboo vent Buy now at Amazon

$1,349.00 from Albee Baby

ADVERTISEMENT

How We Tested Strollers

Credit: Reviewed / Emily P.G. Erickson We tested a selection of the most popular strollers.

The Tester

Hi! I’m Emily P.G. Erickson. I’m a freelance writer and hold a master’s degree in psychology. Before becoming a writer, I worked as a mental health researcher. Now I love applying my research chops to parenting-related challenges, including “What are the best booster seats for dining?” and “What are the best nursing bras?” I conduct testing for Reviewed from Saint Paul, Minnesota, where I live with my husband and three sons. When I’m not writing, I love baking with my kids and long walks without them.

For this review, my crew joined me on walks long and short so we could assess how the best strollers on the market today held up to the demands of a real family on the move. While I was the primary stroller captain, my husband took the helm of each to offer another (taller) point of view. My two youngest sons served as our primary passengers. The boys, who were 8 months and 4 years when testing began, neatly straddled the range of sanctioned rider sizes for most models.

The Tests

A stroller is a big purchase, and our testing scope accounts for that. After considering more than 200 models that emerged through market research and word of mouth, I determined the seven most loved strollers right now and ordered samples.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once they arrived (and annexed my guest room), I assessed each stroller across 24 criteria. These accounted for everything important about the stroller experience, from the ease of assembly to the effectiveness of safety features. To give each stroller a fair shake, I exposed each one to a systematic slice of our family life. I explored outdoor terrains, including streets, sidewalks, trails, curbs, and the chaos of school pick-up. Each stroller also accompanied us to indoor outings like museums and grocery stores. In all, I calculate I took about 300,000 steps in service of answering one ultimate question: What is the best stroller right now?

What You Should Know About Strollers

Buying a stroller is tricky, especially for first-time parents. There are so many of them on the market, and it's hard to know what will work best for your baby and your life. Here's what you need to know:

Consider Your Budget

Stroller prices vary widely from below $100 to well over $2000. Up to a point, higher price strollers are more durable and have superior suspension, bigger baskets, and more options in general. But there are trade-offs, too—ones that any given family may not want to make. They’re often harder to store and carry, which can make the beginning and end of every ride a pain. Plus, features like parent consoles and cup holders are sold separately, which can feel like nickel and dime-ing when you’re already paying a pretty penny. While it’s worth avoiding the very bottom price point to get something that functions well, for most families there are no practical gains (beyond cache) from the very top.

Shop For The Family You Have Now

If you're planning on eventually having two (or more) kids, it can be tempting to select a stroller that has the option for a second "rumble" seat. Most of the strollers that provide this option are heavy to begin with, and adding a second seat—plus a 30 pound kid—makes it incredibly difficult to push and even harder to collapse (and store).

Plan For The Newborn Stage

The rumble seats that are ideal for older kids aren’t generally appropriate for infants. Until they have sufficient head and neck control, which happens for most kids between four and six months, your baby will probably need extra support to use your stroller. Accessories like infant inserts, bassinets, and car seat adapters (more below) can help you use your stroller right away.

Carseat Adaptors Aren't Perfect

While theoretically an adapter exists to attach an infant car seat to a stroller, not all adapters are equal. Many are little more than flimsy metal bars that can clip into the bottom of a stroller. Moreover, a stroller that’s stable with a toddler seat can become top-heavy and tippy with a car seat plugged in. Typically the adapters that feature two upward-facing arms are the most secure, as they tend to slot into either side of the stroller in specialized connection points. Your mileage will vary, though, so get and check everything you need well before your baby arrives.

You May Want More Than One Stroller

Even after your kid is big enough to use standard strollers, you may still want to pick up a second lightweight/umbrella stroller. These models are super compact and are perfect to keep at a grandparent's house or in the trunk of your car.

There Are Different Types of Strollers

Here's a basic primer on the differences between types of strollers:

Standard stroller: This covers most strollers, including almost everything in this guide. They are average in size, typically weigh 20 pounds or more, and hold one child from about 6 months until he or she is about 50 to 60 pounds.

This covers most strollers, including almost everything in this guide. They are average in size, typically weigh 20 pounds or more, and hold one child from about 6 months until he or she is about 50 to 60 pounds. Double stroller: Double strollers, like the name suggests, hold two kids at once. Some models convert from a single to a double with the addition of a second seat and an adapter. Some doubles have seats side-by-side, while others have seats that are aligned vertically. Side-by-side models are less maneuverable in tight spaces but it's easier to get kids in and out, and you have more storage space typically.

Double strollers, like the name suggests, hold two kids at once. Some models convert from a single to a double with the addition of a second seat and an adapter. Some doubles have seats side-by-side, while others have seats that are aligned vertically. Side-by-side models are less maneuverable in tight spaces but it's easier to get kids in and out, and you have more storage space typically. Jogging stroller: These models typically have large wheels, often filled with air (like bike tires) and locking front wheels. They're designed for safely running with a child (or two children) in a seat. Locking the front wheel is essential because it helps prevent tip-overs if the front wheel were to hit a snag while you're running at full speed. Though Baby Jogger makes a jogging stroller (the Summit X3), it's worth noting most Baby Jogger strollers are not designed for jogging.

These models typically have large wheels, often filled with air (like bike tires) and locking front wheels. They're designed for safely running with a child (or two children) in a seat. Locking the front wheel is essential because it helps prevent tip-overs if the front wheel were to hit a snag while you're running at full speed. Though Baby Jogger makes a jogging stroller (the Summit X3), it's worth noting most Baby Jogger strollers are not designed for jogging. Lightweight/Umbrella stroller: Though new designs mean that many standard strollers are only slightly heavier than these models, umbrella strollers typically weigh 15 pounds or less and fold up compactly into a long, narrow shape (like an umbrella). These models are great for travel, or if you have an older child who doesn't need a stroller all the time. They're typically less expensive (often under $100), but usually don't hold as much or have as many features. For our top picks in this category see our guide to the best lightweight and umbrella strollers.

Other Strollers We Tested

Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 This nimble, three-wheeled (not-jogging) stroller from Baby Jogger is the same design concept as our value pick the Britax B-Lively, but with a higher quality feel (and a higher price point to match). Nearly all of the features that overlap with the B-Lively work just a little bit better in the City Mini GT2, including the folding mechanism. To wit: The City Mini GT2 has the best folding mechanism of any stroller I’ve used in seven years of parenting. With other details like a rubberized adjustable handle, locking front wheel, serious brakes, a super soft seat, and a limited lifetime warranty, you get the idea that this ride will last all the way through your stroller years. In fact, a previous version of this stroller is the one I had on my first baby registry, and seven years later, it’s still in my garage. The City Mini GT2 is at its best in motion. It hops curbs and cruises over cracks like a boss. I have steps to the front and back of my house, and, while it wasn’t pretty, I was able to carry my baby with one arm and fold then carry the stroller with the other. Its other features are fine, but nothing to go gaga for. For example, the City Mini GT2 has a marginally more extensive basket than the Britax B-Lively, but the undercarriage is still smaller than many other full-sized strollers. It’s big enough that during one sunny walk, I could stash my jean jacket, a not-too-full backpack, and odds and ends from my neighborhood supermarket. Still, it wouldn’t have handled a fully packed diaper bag and wasn’t big enough to hold my family of five’s outerwear during our day at the natural history museum. The stretchy mesh sides help make the most of the space it does have, but I wanted more storage for the width of the stroller (which is tight in doorways). There’s also a calf rest you can prop up, which is terrific in concept but tough to deploy. The canopy has adequate coverage, but wind, rain, and sun will still get at your baby if the angle is right. The City Mini GT2 is the only stroller I tested with a hand brake, which you might like, but I just don’t. Here’s why: I tend to use a stroller brake when I am already down to one hand on the stroller, say because I am holding coffee or a kid, and now that one hand needs to go do something pressing like rummage for a pacifier. This scenario means I don’t have the two hands required to hold the handle and yank the brake simultaneously. The only truly terrible feature of this stroller is its five-point harness. Every time you use it, the lap and shoulder buckle of each side have to connect to each other before connecting to the center buckle, which has no benefit that I can figure out and just adds friction when you’re trying to go. All in all, if you appreciate the way a three-wheel stroller handles, are set on something heavy-duty, and are psyched about a super slick one-handed fold, the City Mini GT2 is a great choice. Stroller weight: 21.4 pounds Max child weight: 65 pounds Max basket weight: 10 pounds Minimum age: Birth Seat style: Reversible Recline: Flat Bassinet: None Car seat compatibility: Baby Jogger with included adaptor; Britax, Chicco, Clek, Cybex, Graco, Maxi Cosi, Peg Perego, and Uppababy (adapter sold separately) Handlebar: Pivot Break: Hand Warranty: Limited lifetime warranty on frame Pros One-hand fold

All-terrain wheels

Easy to put together Cons Small storage pocket

Harness awkward to buckle

Tight fit through doorways $399.99 from Amazon

$399.99 from Walmart

$399.99 from Target

$399.99 from Albee Baby

Mockingbird Stroller The Mockingbird Single-to-Double Stroller is a stroller of the social media age, and I mean that in the best way possible. Their attention to customer experience is excellent. The packaging, manual, and welcome email sequence are sprinkled with easy-to-understand illustrations, spot-on pro tips, and animated gifs that communicate care for you and your little bean. The warm fuzzies this elicits is probably why the Mockingbird is the only stroller I tested that got a shout-out from a brand fan during testing. The Mockingbird is about the lowest price point at which you can access the features and functionality that are standard among luxury strollers. Its design is similar to the UppaBaby Cruz V2, Bugaboo Fox 3, and Cybex Gazelle S. Like those strollers, it has lockable front swivel wheels, a bumper bar, adjustable handle, vented sun canopy, fun color options, and lots of accessories available for purchase. It even has a couple of features those strollers don’t, like a cell phone pocket and a zipper on the footrest that helps with cleaning crumbs. Some features were especially fantastic, like the enormous basket, which easily handled a long spring walk to our neighborhood bakery, bookstore, and falafel place with all the goodies and gear my family of five required. Some features fell a bit short. The white call-out button for the recline was finicky. Likewise, they say this stroller is a one-hand fold, but I always needed two to manage it. When folded, the Mockingbird is bulky and awkward to carry, so it wasn’t ideal on transit or in my trunk. The seat is unusually high up, making it tricky for me as a five-foot-tall adult to see precisely where I was going. This was particularly problematic because the Mockingbird was wider than any other in the testing group. Given its girth, the front wheels are strangely small, and they tend to catch on sidewalks. As parenting editor, Anna Lane, likes to say, “If you want a champagne stroller on a beer budget, look no further than the Mockingbird.” Stroller weight: 26.5 pounds Max child weight: 50 pounds Max basket weight: 25 pounds Minimum age: Four months (From birth with sold-separately accessories) Seat style: Reversible, option for 2nd seat Recline: Flat Bassinet: Sold separately Car seat compatibility: Graco, Chicco, Britax, Baby Jogger, Evenflo, Maxi-Cosi, Cybex, Nuna, UppaBaby Handle: Pivot Brake: **Foot **Warranty: Lifetime Pros Huge storage basket

Adjustable footrest

Canopy has two peekaboo vents Cons Shallow seat

Front wheels tend to catch on uneven sidewalks Buy now at Mockingbird

Cybex Gazelle S Indoors, the Cybex Gazelle S shines. During a grocery trip, the huge basket, which has high sides and easy front and back access, handled everything I needed (plus everything my 6-year-old thought we needed). Likewise, when I headed to the museum with my three kids over spring break, the Cybex Gazelle S had plenty of space for my baby bag and all the outerwear Minnesota’s wet, cold weather required. On the streets, it was a different story. The Cybex Gazelle S is the heaviest stroller I tested, but not by much. However, the difference between it and the next-most-heavy felt like approximately 8 gazillion pounds rather than the .8 pounds it actually was. Something about the wheel bearings and the angles of the handle meant that each time I used it, an old overuse injury of mine flared. It was possible to manage the stroller one-handed while I drank my matcha latte, but it wasn’t as easy-breezy as the other strollers I tested. The assembly was tricky, too (Pro tip: You have to force some of the parts more than you might expect to put them together). I could forgive the harrowing assembly and heft if it seemed like my baby’s experience was excellent, but it just wasn’t. He never zonked during any of our test rides, perhaps because the bumps in the sidewalk jostled him to the point that his toys went flying more than once. Because the stroller couldn’t handle curbs or bumps particularly well, in general, I found myself needing to adjust our routes for the stroller’s idiosyncrasies on our outdoor adventures. In all, the Cybex Gazelle S’s storage and high-quality construction are lovely inside, but outside I found myself wishing for a smoother ride and a bigger canopy for the price. Stroller weight: 27.7 pounds Max child weight: 50 pounds Max basket weight: 30 pounds Minimum age: Four months (From birth with sold-separately accessories) Seat style: Reversible, option for 2nd seat Recline: Flat Bassinet: Sold separately Car seat compatibility: Cybex natively Handlebar: Telescoping Brake: Foot Warranty: 3 year Pros Stylish

Multiple configurations

Useful features Cons Can only be used with Cybex car seats

Second seat not included

Not good for all-terrain use $899.99 from Amazon

$899.95 from Albee Baby

Graco Modes Pramette The Graco Modes Pramette appears to be a unicorn: It boasts a from-birth bassinet and toddler seat for under $300. Considering the price point is south of any other stroller I tested, I had my doubts. But honestly? The Graco Modes Pramette gets the job done. It’s lightweight, easy to fold (with one hand!), works from birth, and has a reversible seat and spacious basket. There are compromises, of course. Starting with the installation, which was tricky and the manual was no help. Once I set it up, I found that the seat barely reclined. Once I started strolling, I found there isn’t really a suspension, and the front wheels got stuck on curbs, though it’s light enough to lift over obstacles. The accessories are just so-so. The canopy is SPF 50, but not full coverage, so you won’t completely protect your little from sun or rain. The handle isn’t adjustable and is cushioned in foam, which both get old after a while. The cup holder has a warning not to use it with hot beverages, and it’s apt—both the cupholder and phone console rotate as you rumble, so both end up being completely useless. The materials say the stroller can handle kids up to 50 pounds, but my much lighter, average height 4-year-old had to scrunch to fit. Still, for basic use for the younger set, the Graco Modes Pramette is perfectly adequate, which is perfectly awesome for the price. Stroller weight: 20 pounds Max child weight: 50 pounds Max basket weight: 10 pounds Minimum age: Birth Seat style: Reversible Recline: Limited Bassinet: Included Car seat compatibility: Graco natively Handle: Not adjustable Brake: Foot Warranty: 1 year Pros Reversible seat and bassinet

Lightweight

Easy fold Cons Flimsy construction

Difficult to assemble

Isn’t tall enough for older kids Buy now at Amazon

$241.81 from Walmart

More Articles You Might Enjoy