The Best Strollers of 2019

That said, our favorite standard strollers—the Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 , the Born Free Liva , and the Mockingbird —hit all the important points: a smooth ride, excellent maneuverability, lots of storage space, and easy-to-use folding mechanisms that make storing the stroller a breeze. We also gave thought to how heavy the strollers were, as it's no easy feat to juggle a baby and a stroller on a daily basis. Without further ado, these are the best strollers you can buy right now.

Most strollers can be counted on to get the job done, but selecting the "best" one means finding the best one for you. While we're pretty confident that anyone will love our top picks, a city dweller who doesn't have a car and lives in a small apartment has very different needs from a person who lives in a 3,000 square foot house in the suburbs and doesn't walk anywhere. Nearly every stroller on this list offers something for someone, so even our non-winners are worth investigating.

What we found is that selecting a stroller is confusing, mind-boggling, and often results in a huge outlay of cash for something that ends up being far less usable than it initially seemed. There are hundreds of models, prices range from $20 to $5,000, and it's tough to tell which features really matter, especially if you're a novice parent. Taking a 20 minute "test drive" through the the aisles of Buy Buy Baby does not give one a real sense of how the stroller will perform on city streets with a real, human baby. As a seasoned parent myself—I have a six-year-old a five-year-old—I clearly remember how overwhelming it can be to choose a stroller. In fact, I'm quite certain that there is video evidence of me sobbing uncontrollably in the stroller aisle of my local baby gear store. I know firsthand how vital it is to have a great stroller that you love, that's easy to use, and that fits the way you live.

How do we know? First of all, it's actually our job to know, but we also spent months researching every stroller on the market. We read thousands of user reviews, sought the counsel of other real parents, and spent weeks testing all different types and models to see how they hold up to day-to-day use.

Selecting a stroller can be daunting. There are so many different ones to choose from—at so many different price points— that it can be difficult to make a selection. If you're at the point in your research where you just want someone to tell you what to buy once and for all, you've come to the right place: we think the best stroller for most people is the Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 ( available at Amazon for $399.99 ).

Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 Where To Buy $399.99 Amazon Buy $399.99 Albee Baby Buy Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 Best Overall The Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 takes our overall top spot because it's the stroller that's easiest to use for city and suburban dwellers alike. Most strollers require two hands to fold and, once collapsed, they're often too heavy to lift (especially with one hand...while also holding a baby). The Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 weighs just over 21 lbs and can be folded in seconds with a single pull of its innovative Quick-Fold handle. The City Mini GT2 felt incredibly sturdy, it was easy to push one handed, and it easily managed rough terrain (hello, Los Angeles potholes) and curbs. I tested the City Mini GT2 against the newer model of our previous winner, the City Mini 2, and found the GT2 to be far more capable of handling broken sidewalks, grassy lawns, and unpaved pathways; a credit to the all-terrain wheels and front wheel suspension. Plus the City Mini GT2 felt a bit more sturdy and like it would last through more than one kid. It's about $100 more than the City Mini 2, but it felt like a worthwhile investment considering the overall quality of the stroller. However, if the GT2 is out of stock, the City Mini 2 is an excellent second choice. As with most things, the City Mini GT2 is not perfect. The storage space is far from generous—especially compared to some of the other strollers we tested—so I found it challenging to find room for all of my groceries, plus my purse. In fact, I had to use my trusty bag clip on the handlebar (a big no-no) in order to keep my fresh produce from getting squished. The storage space is limited, but I appreciated how easy it was to access the basket from any angle—you can even open up the footrest in order to stash items in the basket. Ultimately, it's hard to find real faults with the City Mini GT2. It's just so incredibly easy to use for every day life, and lifting it in and out of my car (or up and down stairs) did not leave me sweaty, cursing, and near tears. It even held up well to being hosed down after an entire ice cream cone got dropped on the seat. It also has a 65 lb weight capacity, which is a major plus if you have an almost-seven-year-old who whines about walking (ahem, me). Also worth noting about the City Mini GT2 is how easy it is to put together, which is a big selling point for new parents who are exhausted and/or clueless. It arrived in a compact, narrow box with minimal packaging, and all I had to do was snap on the front wheel—it took less than two minutes—before hitting the pavement. Save yourself the hassle of stroller shopping and just register for the City Mini GT2. You won't regret it. Car seats and warranty info: The City Mini GT2 is rated for children up to 65 lbs, and comes with adaptors for the city Go infant carseat. Adaptors for Britax, Graco, Chicco, Cybex, Clek, Nuna, Peg Perego, and Maxi-Cosi infant car seats can be purchased separately (available at BabyJogger.com). Most adapters cost $20-30, though the Peg Perego and Chicco adapters are $60. And despite the Baby Jogger brand name, it is not a jogging stroller.

Born Free Liva Where To Buy $199.99 Amazon Buy Born Free Liva Best Value The Born Free Liva is priced under $200 —but it feels (and looks) like a luxury stroller. The lightweight frame, leather-wrapped handle, and one-handed fold button make the Liva a good choice for parents who want a high-quality stroller at an affordable price. It's also easy to maneuver with one or two hands, and the storage basket is much roomier than that of our top pick. At a weight of only 16 pounds, the Liva is a great choice for city dwellers because it's easy to lift on to a bus or down the stairs of a subway station. One of the best features of the Liva is that you don't need to purchase separate adapters for your infant car seat: The Graco SnugRide, Chicco KeyFit, and the Chicco Fit 2 car seats snap right into the frame. Why not go for the Liva? The small wheels don't provide a very smooth ride over unpaved paths or cratered sidewalks, and the beverage holder attachment kept falling off of the stroller. The seat of the Liva is thinner and doesn't seem as comfortable as that of the City Mini GT2, but it's still a fantastic stroller at a great price point. Car seats and warranty info: The Summer Infant Liva is designed for children up to 50 lbs and supports Graco Snug Ride, Chicco KeyFit and Fit 2 car seats natively.

Uppababy Vista Where To Buy $929.99 Amazon Buy Uppababy Vista Best Premium Stroller The UPPAbaby Vista is an investment, but if you're dead set on purchasing a luxury stroller, you won't be disappointed. I had the Vista when my son was a baby way back in 2013, and while it was wonderful for long walks and off-road adventures, it was almost impossible to fold and simply too heavy to lift into (and out of) my car. Not so, the newer model. This version of the Vista still feels sturdy, but it's far easier to fold and weighs much, much less. The Vista is a tank. It handles rough terrain and bumpy sidewalks with minimal discomfort to the rider, and it's easy to steer. It also has a giant storage basket, which I think would be a huge selling point for parents who don't have a car to transport groceries and shopping. I also like that the seat can face out towards the world, or in toward the parents, and it's easy to change: it simply clicks in (or out) with the push of two buttons. The seat of the Vista is especially deep, thereby enabling parents to use the stroller for older kids as well as babies and toddlers (the weight limit is 50 lbs). One of the reasons the Vista is expensive is because it comes with the bassinet attachment, which other stroller brands sell as a separate accessory. If you want to get more mileage out of the bassinet attachment, a separate stand can be purchased so you can use the bassinet for nighttime sleeping, though we just put it on the floor next to our bed, and it worked fine. On the negative side: This is still a heavy stroller, weighing in at almost 27 lbs. It's not ideal for parents who have to lift a stroller up or down multiple sets of stairs. If you don't do a lot of walking, it's pointless to invest in the UPPAbaby Vista. You're simply not going to want to lift a heavy stroller in and out of your car in order to walk from the parking lot to the grocery store. It folds easily, but it does require two hands to collapse, unlike our top pick. Car seats and warranty info: The UPPAbaby Vista is good for children up to 50 lbs and is designed to work with the MESA infant seat natively. You can also purchase separate adapters for Chicco, Maxi-Cosi, Cybex, and Nuna infant car seats. It comes with a two-year warranty that is extended to three years if you register your stroller within three months of purchase.

Mockingbird Stroller Where To Buy $350.00 Mockingbird Buy Mockingbird Stroller Best Bargain If you want a champagne stroller on a beer budget, look no further than the Mockingbird. Priced at $350, this is a luxury stroller for the masses. Design-wise it's similar to the UPPAbaby Vista, though the Mockingbird has an even roomier storage basket and it can be collapsed with one hand. The seat easily switches from forward to rear-facing, though I did find it to be rather shallow, which made it uncomfortable for my five-year-old. My biggest complaint with the Mockingbird was that it seemed rather front-heavy, so the forward wheels sometimes got stuck going over cracked and bumpy sidewalks. I also found some of the handlebar height positions odd, but I'm taller than the average woman—5'10"—and none of the reviews I read shared my sentiment. The most brilliant feature of the Mockingbird, in my opinion, is the inclusion of reflective material on the front of the basket and back of the seat to improve nighttime visibility. I've used Buggy Brites on my other strollers for years, but the reflective material is a fantastic safety feature and one that other companies should mimic. You might be wondering how the Mockingbird can be so high-quality, yet so reasonably priced. They only sell directly to consumers (look for their ads on Instagram), so there's no price mark-up like there would be if they sold through other retailers. Car seats and warranty info: The Mockingbird is good for children up to 50 lbs and can be used with Britax, Chicco, Evenflo, Graco, and Nuna PIPA infant seats with an adaptor (available on hellomockingbord.com). It comes with a lifetime warranty, though you must retain the original purchase receipt.

How We Tested

The Tester

Hi, I'm Anna Lane. I was a freelance writer for many years before joining the staff at Reviewed as the Parenting Editor. I live in Los Angeles with my husband and our two children: a son who is six-and-a-half, and a daughter who is five. Yes, they are 18 months apart, and no, it was not planned that way. My reviews are informed by my life as a working mom who wishes she had the ability to be in two places at once. I enjoy helping other overwhelmed, exhausted parents find the answers to such burning parenting questions as: What are the most popular baby registry gifts? Which sunscreen is best for kids? Why does my child always tell me about the class bake sale the night before? I fear that I will never find the answer to that last query, but I do suggest that you stock up on cake mix.

The Tests

According to my calculations, I've owned at least eight different strollers over the course of almost seven years. I've owned expensive ones and cheap ones and ones that were an utter waste of money. The stroller that I put on my baby registry was incredible—and incredibly heavy. I wanted to find the best stroller so that you would be saved from having to lift, carry, or travel with something that wasn't a breeze to use. I spent months and months researching every stroller, polling all of my friends, and testing the most popular models to see which one performed best.

Once I narrowed down which strollers garnered the most raves, I called in loaner models—at one point my two-car garage was filled entirely with strollers. Testing consisted mostly of what you'd expect; I looked at how easy they were to fold and unfold, weight, build quality, ease of cleaning, storage space, maneuverability, and how easy it is to get all your stuff (and your kids) in and out.

Every stroller I tested had positive traits, but the Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 was clearly the frontrunner.

Other Things to Consider:

Buying a stroller is tricky, especially for first-time parents. As we've covered, there are just so many of them on the market, and it's hard to know what's going to work best for your baby and your life. Prices also vary wildly and there's often little explanation as to why one stroller costs $150 and another costs over $1,000. Here's what you need to know:

There's nothing special about super expensive strollers. Premium models typically come with things like designer fabrics, customizable wheels, leather-clad handles, and other touches that have nothing to do with how well a stroller operates. Unless you really care about having a limited-edition, celebrity-endorsed stroller, don't bother wasting your money. While we have nothing against people opting for a designer stroller, there's no practical benefit.

You may want more than one stroller. Most standard strollers aren't safe for kids who are under 6 months (until they can start sitting up on their own), so you'll either need adapters that allow you to attach your infant car seat to your stroller of choice, a dedicated bassinet/pram, or a caddy frame that can also accept your infant car seat.

Even after your kid is big enough to use standard strollers, you may still want to pick up a second lightweight/umbrella stroller. These models are super compact and are perfect to keep at a grandparent's house or in the trunk of your car.

You'll probably want to coordinate your infant car seat and stroller purchase. In line with the point above, your life will be easier (and you'll have to buy less stuff) if you get an infant car seat that is easily adaptable to your primary stroller. One of the reasons we like the Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 so much is that it's widely adaptable to a huge range of car seats, so you don't have to buy a separate snap 'n go stroller for the short amount of time your baby is in his infant seat.

Adapters are not perfect. While it's easy to say that an adapter exists to attach an infant car seat to a stroller, not all adapters are equal. Many are little more than flimsy metal bars that can clip into the bottom of a stroller. Typically the adapters that feature two upward-facing arms are the most secure, as they tend to slot into either side of the stroller in specialized connection points. Your mileage will vary, though, so get and check everything you need well before your baby arrives.

Shop for the family you have now. If you're planning on eventually having two kids, it can be tempting to select a stroller that has the option for a second "rumble" seat. Most of the strollers that provide this option are heavy to begin with, and adding a second seat—plus a 30 lb kid—tends to make it incredibly difficult to push and even harder to collapse (and store).

There are different types of strollers. Here's a basic primer on the differences between types of strollers:

Standard stroller: This covers most strollers, including almost everything in this guide. They are average in size, typically weigh 20 lbs or more, and hold one child from about 6 months until he or she is about 50-60 lbs.

This covers most strollers, including almost everything in this guide. They are average in size, typically weigh 20 lbs or more, and hold one child from about 6 months until he or she is about 50-60 lbs. Double stroller: Double strollers, like the name suggests, hold two kids at once. Some models convert from a single to a double with the addition of a second seat and an adapter. Some doubles have seats side-by-side, while others have seats that are aligned vertically. Side-by-side models are less maneuverable in tight spaces but it's easier to get kids in and out, and you have more storage space typically.

Double strollers, like the name suggests, hold two kids at once. Some models convert from a single to a double with the addition of a second seat and an adapter. Some doubles have seats side-by-side, while others have seats that are aligned vertically. Side-by-side models are less maneuverable in tight spaces but it's easier to get kids in and out, and you have more storage space typically. Jogging stroller: These models typically have large wheels, often filled with air (like bike tires) and locking front wheels. They're designed for safely running with a child (or two children) in a seat. Locking the front wheel is essential because it helps prevent tip-overs if the front wheel were to hit a snag while you're running at full speed. Though Baby Jogger makes a jogging stroller (the Summit X3), it's worth noting most Baby Jogger strollers are not designed for jogging.

These models typically have large wheels, often filled with air (like bike tires) and locking front wheels. They're designed for safely running with a child (or two children) in a seat. Locking the front wheel is essential because it helps prevent tip-overs if the front wheel were to hit a snag while you're running at full speed. Though Baby Jogger makes a jogging stroller (the Summit X3), it's worth noting most Baby Jogger strollers are not designed for jogging. Lightweight/Umbrella stroller: Though new designs mean that many standard strollers are only slightly heavier than these models, umbrella strollers typically weigh 15 lbs or less and fold up compactly into a long, narrow shape (like an umbrella). These models are great for travel, or if you have an older child who doesn't need a stroller all the time. They're typically less expensive (often under $100), but usually don't hold as much or have as many features. For our top picks in this category see our guide to the best lightweight and umbrella strollers.

Other Strollers We Tested

Lalo Daily Where To Buy $715.00 Lalo Buy Lalo Daily The Lalo Daily is a fully-loaded luxury stroller that comes with the most incredible selection of accessories. It comes with an attachable pouch that has a battery charger for your phone, as well as plenty of room for a wallet and cosmetics. Also included: two detachable stroller hooks, an all-weather cover, car seat adaptors, and two washable seat liners. As someone who has had to scrub vomit out of a stroller (ick), the Daily garners major points for the seat liners that were easy to remove, washed beautifully, and were simple to put back on. Plus the expandable storage basket is huge. One of my biggest issues with The Daily was how hard it was to collapse: You have to push the buttons out-then-in to trigger the folding mechanism. It's simply not very intuitive, and it was not explained well in the manual. The specs say that it weighs 24 lbs, but it felt much more heavy, and I had a difficult time putting it into my car. The other complaint I had about the Daily is that the seat is shallow. My five year old barely fit into it, and she was too tall to use the canopy. If you're going to spend a not-insignificant amount of money on a stroller, I really feel that one should be able to use it for quite a few years, and not have to worry about a child growing out of it before they are really old enough to walk everywhere. Car seats and warranty info: The Lalo Daily is good for children up to 50 lbs and the included car seat adapters can be used with Nuna, Cybex, and Maxi Cosi seats. It comes with a five-year limited warranty.

Chicco Viaro Where To Buy $199.99 Amazon Buy $199.99 Target Buy Chicco Viaro The Chicco Viaro took our Best Value award in previous rounds of testing, and it's still a decent stroller at a relatively low price point. The Viaro is similar in design to the Baby Jogger City Mini GT2, and its biggest selling point is the pull-to-fold handle that lets you fold the stroller in seconds. The seat is generously-sized so that you don't have to worry about your kid growing out of it too soon, the storage basket is roomy, and it comes with a cup holder and a child snack tray. I found the seat really difficult to clean—there were a lot of nooks and crannies—and it was a pain putting this stroller together. Instead of having wheels that simply snap on, there are all these annoying little parts that were rather difficult to install, and it took me quite a while to get it strolling. My other complaint is that the canopy doesn't connect to the back of the stroller, so it only provides minimal protection in the rain. Honestly, the Viaro feels kind of rickety. It's not an unattractive stroller and it absolutely gets the job done, but the wheels don't provide a jostle-free ride, and the fabric and finishes are definitely of the less expensive variety. I didn't feel that the Viaro would hold up to rough use from more than one kid as well as some of the other, more durable, strollers we tested. Car seats and warranty info: The Chicco Viaro is designed for children up to 50 lbs and supports Chicco KeyFit and KeyFit 2 car seats natively. It does not support other car seat types via adapters, but it does come with a one-year warranty.

Babyzen Yoyo+ Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy Babyzen Yoyo+ For jet setting parents who need a lightweight stroller that fits into an airplane overhead bin, there's the Babyzen Yoyo+. This incredibly lightweight stroller—it's just over 13 lbs—has a built-in shoulder strap so you can easily carry it from plane to train to automobile. The Yoyo+ packs a ton of features into a very small stroller. The seat can recline flat (facing the parent) when paired with the 0-6 month "nest" configuration, and then swapped out for the forward-facing seat once your baby is older. Most strollers this lightweight can't support an infant car seat, so the trait that really sets the Yoyo+ apart is its ability to be used with an infant car seat. The Yoyo+ boasts a one-handed fold, but I found there to be a bit of a learning curve at first. Once I got the hang of pushing the button and pulling the strap, it was easy to do with just one hand, but I would suggest practicing a few times before taking the Yoyo+ into a stressful situation like an overcrowded airplane. I liked that the sun canopy offers UPF 50+ sun protection, but it didn't provide nearly enough coverage from the broiling Los Angeles sun. A thick rain canopy was included, as were mosquito nets, which would definitely come in handy for buggy coastal summers. Another optional accessory that I tested was the ride-along board, a sort of banana seat with wheels that clips to the back of the stroller to enable an older sibling to ride along. I found it horrendous—I kept stubbing my toes on it and I had to sort of walk to the side of the stroller—but I have a long stride, which may have been the cause of the issues. The Yoyo+ does not feel like a durable stroller, but that being said I didn't have any issues with it breaking, other than a chunk of foam coming off the handlebar. It has small wheels, so it doesn't do especially well on dirt paths or grass, but if you're primarily using it on city sidewalks or inside buildings, it's perfectly serviceable. Overall, the Yoyo+ is a great, lightweight, versatile stroller. Its biggest drawback is that the weight limit for the rider is only 33 lbs. Car seats and warranty info: The Yoyo+ is compatible with the BABYZEN iZi Go natively, as well as the Cybex, Nuna Pipa and Maxi-Cosi infant car seats with adapters (sold separately). It comes with a two-year warranty.

Bugaboo Bee 5 Where To Buy $749.00 Amazon Buy $699.00 Bloomingdale's Buy Bugaboo Bee 5 I was incredibly excited to try out the Bugaboo Bee 5 because I've heard so many friends rave about it, plus it took our "Best Premium Stroller" award last time. After weeks of testing and taking the Bee with me everywhere, I can honestly say, I don't get it. The Bee is an expensive stroller—it rings up over $700—but it feels like it should cost half of that. Yes, it's a fancy European brand, which I'm sure impacts the price tag, and the fabrics are beautiful and colorful, but I don't think one needs to spend that amount of money for this particular stroller. One of my biggest issues with the Bee is that the manual is absolutely worthless. It consists entirely of illustrations, the majority of which made no sense and were completely unhelpful. I initially put the canopy on backwards because it simply wasn't clear from the directions which part was supposed to go where. I imagined how I would've felt if I was trying to put the stroller together while also being sleep deprived and dealing with a squalling newborn, and I think I most likely would've chucked the Bee out of the window and ended up sobbing in a closet. I also had a terribly difficult time figuring out how to collapse the Bee. Again, the manual was zero help, so I actually resorted to watching videos on YouTube. The ladies in the videos made it look easy, but I struggled mightily. I finally enlisted the help of a friend who showed me how to do it, and once I figured it out it was relatively easy, but you do need two hands. I will say that the Bee is decidedly lightweight at 19.6 lbs, so if your primary concern is finding a stroller that can be easily lifted and carried—but that's more of a full-size option than the Yoyo+—the Bee is a great choice. The Bee is easy to maneuver and push, and I like that the seat is reversible. The wheels are small, so it's not ideal for strolling over rocky terrain or unpaved roads, but it does have four-wheel suspension for a smooth glide on city sidewalks. The storage basket is small and doesn't hold a wide array of bags or boxes, but it can hold heavy cargo, as long as it's in small, malleable containers or bags. The best feature of the Bee is the ability to fold the seat up to access the storage basket, though that only works if your small passenger isn't sitting in the stroller. Car seats and warranty info: The Bugaboo Bee5 is good for children up to 37.5 lbs and is compatible with Britax, Maxi-Cosi, Chicco, and Cybex infant car seats with adapters (sold separately). It comes with a two-year warranty that is extended to three years if you register your stroller.

BOB Revolution Flex 3.0 Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy $359.99 Albee Baby Buy BOB Revolution Flex 3.0 I am not a jogger—as is evidenced by my "flabby toothpick" physique—but many parents I know love their BOB Revolution Flex strollers for everyday use, as well as for fitness. That being said, my husband jogs, and he loved using the BOB for his morning coffee runs. However, unless you're an avid jogger/runner, it doesn't really make sense to buy this stroller for everyday use. It's a sturdy, well-designed stroller, but it's rather unwieldy to fold and unfold, and it doesn't stand up when collapsed, which makes it impossible to take onto public transport. I do have some pretty major complaints about the Revolution Flex, including the fact that it takes two hands to fold, and it doesn't have an automatic lock—you have to manually secure it with the attached strap. As mentioned above, it doesn't stand on its own when collapsed, so if you want to store it upright you have to remove the wheels before putting it away. I did like the "secret storage" spots tucked into the Revolution Flex. There are six storage pockets total, including two inside the seat to hold snacks or sippy cups, and a big pocket across the back of the seat where parents can stash a phone or a wallet. I also really appreciated the variety of different height settings for the handlebar—I was able to find one that was perfect for my taller-than-average frame. The giant wheels make the stroller bulky but, on the flip side, they provide an incredibly smooth ride for your passenger. This stroller can handle any type of terrain, including a sandy beach. The basket is easy to access, though it's not especially generous in size, but the seat is roomy and easily contained my six-year-old. The extendable, UPF 50+ canopy is one of the largest on the market, and the easily-adjustable handlebar has soft foam padding, plus a wrist strap for extra peace of mind. Another positive to the Revolution Flex is that it has a weight limit of 75 lbs, the highest of any of the strollers we tested. Car seats and warranty info: The BOB Revolution Flex 3.0 supports the BOB B-safe 35 car seat natively, and adapters can be purchased for Cybex, Maxi-Cosi, Nuna, Chicco, Graco, and Peg Perego. It comes with a five-year warranty.

Maclaren Quest Where To Buy $286.38 Amazon Buy Maclaren Quest For a high-quality, lightweight "umbrella" stroller, look no further than the Maclaren Quest. Designed to collapse to a compact size, umbrella strollers don't support car seats and they rarely offer extra features (including large storage baskets). That being said, if you already have a snap 'n go frame to use with your infant car seat, and you just want a stroller to use for occasional outings around town, the Quest can certainly work as your primary stroller. While there is no way to snap your car seat into this stroller, Maclaren does offer an infant Carrycot that can be purchased separately for $170. It's essentially a bassinet attachment that fits into the Quest to keep your newborn safe and secure for outings and walks. There are a few drawbacks to the Quest: It has two handles, so it's virtually impossible to steer or push one-handed, and the storage basket is not roomy. The wheels are small, yet sturdy, so while I wouldn't recommend taking the Quest on off-roading adventures, it handled bumpy sidewalks without major issues. The Quest collapses quickly and easily with the kick of a lever followed by a one-hand push, and it has an attached shoulder strap to make it easy to carry (plus it only weighs about 12 lbs). Another trait that I liked about the Quest is that it was easy to recline the seat, and it felt comfortably padded for naps on the go. The biggest drawback to the Quest is the $300 price tag. It's a lot to pay for a stroller that doesn't have a lot of bells and whistles, and that can't be used with an infant car seat. For just about $50 more, you can purchase a fully-loaded luxury ride in The Mockingbird. Car seat and warranty info: The Maclaren Quest does not support car seats. It is designed for children up to 55 lbs and comes with a lifetime warranty.

Austlen Entourage Where To Buy $849.99 Austlen Buy $849.99 buybuy BABY Buy Austlen Entourage The Austlen Entourage is marketed as being one of the most versatile strollers available, and that's absolutely the case. The various ways to configure the Entourage are truly remarkable: You can add an infant car seat to make it a travel system, add a second infant car seat for twins, add a rumble seat for a sibling, add a bench seat for a toddler, and even purchase a giant cargo bag to carry all of your stuff. With an ability to carry a total of 150 lbs, this stroller can handle it all. The reason the Entourage is so versatile is because the wheel base is expandable. Technically, I think it's called the "chassis", but regardless of which term you prefer, it's a brilliant piece of engineering. It's easy to adjust the stroller to your preferred position simply by pushing a button on the handlebar and pushing on the back of the seat. It takes little effort, and I never had a problem with getting the Entourage to click into position. The storage basket is huge, and the Entourage comes with an expandable "market tote" that hooks on to the back of the handlebar. It was a handy feature to have for trips to the grocery store and the farmer's market, and it kept my produce from getting squished. You can also purchase an even larger cargo bag ($59.95) for lugging beach gear or sports equipment. One of the features I liked best about the Entourage is that it makes a fantastic luggage cart if you use it with just the one seat and extend the frame to the widest position. Unfortunately, there are a lot of drawbacks to the Entourage. First of all, it's heavy—over 32 lbs, to be exact. It's also really difficult to maneuver and the turning radius is abysmal. This is due to the expandable frame, but it felt a lot like steering a cargo truck. I found it to be very front-heavy, and it often got caught on the uneven sidewalks in my neighborhood. At one point, the stroller got caught on a curb, tipped to the side and dumped my daughter out into the gutter. She's fine, but needless to say, it was a bit traumatic for both of us. As far as folding the Entourage, it's worth noting that it's pretty compact for such a big stroller, but it's not a one-handed fold situation. It's easy to do, but there are a few steps, including folding down the handlebar and locking the brakes before pushing on the two levers that trigger the folding mechanism. The Entourage wasn't ideal for navigating narrow city streets. It's long and wide and took up most of the sidewalk, which made it difficult to avoid running over other pedestrians. It also was too big to take into my local shops, so I often found myself having to park it outside while I was shopping, which made me nervous, due to its expensive price tag and how common stroller theft is in my neighborhood. Car seat and warranty info:The Austlen Entourage is compatible with Britax, Maxi-Cosi, Chicco, Cybex, Nuna, UPPABaby, Graco, Baby Jogger, and Peg Perego infant car seats with adapters (sold separately). It comes with a one-year warranty that is extended to two years if you register your stroller within three months of purchase.

