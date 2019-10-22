The Best Swaddles of 2022

Parents all have the same hope for their newborns when venturing home from the hospital: Please, let this one be a sleeper!

From shushing to rocking, amid many mom tricks for getting babies to sleep, there are a few dangers, too. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) warns against having loose blankets or sheets in the crib with babies younger than 12 months of age, which is a hard sell for parents who innately want to keep their kids cozy and warm. Enter swaddle wraps. By wrapping a baby snugly and safely, these cloth swaddles keep a baby calm and create a perfect recipe for a good night’s sleep for both baby and parent.

Starting at hospital and continuing at home, our two mom testers spent the first three months of newbornhood testing every type of swaddle imaginable. During this experience, they determined the best baby swaddle is Happiest Baby Sleepea (available at Amazon). It’s tight, easy to get on and off a baby, easy to change a diaper in, and just great all around.

Several other swaddles, like our Best Value-winning SwaddleMe by Summer Infant (available at Amazon) also proved to be pretty great, while others missed the mark. Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence The Sleepea was our overall winner for swaddles.

Best Overall Happiest Baby Sleepea 5-Second Baby Swaddle The Happiest Baby Sleepea boasts itself as the world’s first 5-second swaddle. With its double zipper that can open from top or bottom, inner arm wrap with extra-quiet Velcro, and breathable cotton and mesh to reduce overheating, this swaddle was the number one winner for both of our summer babies. This swaddle was a game changer, especially for babies who had several dirty diapers in the night during those first few weeks home. This swaddle allowed for easy diaper checks and changes and both babies settled into the swaddle almost by the time the zipper was up. One of the babies slept so soundly in this baby swaddle that mom was reluctant to switch it up to continue testing. And the other, a veritable swaddle Houdini, failed to bust out of this swaddle even during an extra-long night of sleep. Overall, we have very few negative things to say about the Sleepea. Pros 100% organic cotton

Extra-quiet velcro

Double zipper Cons None that we could find Buy now at Amazon

$32.99 from Target

Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence Summer Infant 2-in-1 swaddles are easy to use, and affordable.

Best Value SwaddleMe Natural Position 2-in-1 Swaddle with Easy Change Like the winning swaddle, the SwaddleMe is secure and does a good job of preventing the startle reflex that will wake your baby. This wearable blanket is slightly more versatile than our top pick, in that you can swaddle your little one with their arms over their chest or by their sides. Both babies started the night with their hands by their sides, but worked them up towards their chests as the night went on. But they both stayed asleep, which is what mattered. Our swaddle Houdini did manage to bust out of the SwaddleMe once she hit the 3-month mark, but this kept her securely compressed during the early days. The material is soft and durable, the designs are cute, and with a low price point, this swaddle is a really solid, budget-savvy purchase to have in your sleep arsenal. Be warned that over time, the velcro may break down due to being washed. Pros Tight and secure

Versatile

Allows for some arm movement Cons None that we could find Buy now at Amazon

Other Swaddles We Tested

Summer Infant SwaddleMe Pod Like the SwaddleMe Original, this swaddle is made with breathable cotton and the price is hard to beat! The SwaddleMe Pod zips up the front, containing baby tightly in a bodysuit. Our newborn loved this option, although after about a month she quickly learned how to move her hands from her sides up to the top, where they’d peek through by the end of a nap. The material is also less durable, and may start to pill after many washes. Pros Easy to use

Compressive for baby

Breathable material Cons Not durable

May not work for older babies $22.74 from Amazon

$24.99 from Target

$35.28 from Walmart

Halo Micro-Fleece SleepSack Swaddle If you live in a colder climate, you’ll love the Halo micro-fleece swaddle, which zips up like a little suit and then has two wings that cross over the front with velcro. Of all the swaddles we tested on cold nights, this was our baby’s favorite. In fact, both test babies slept so well in this swaddle that both moms had to make sure they were breathing. One family took this swaddle camping and found it to be a perfect way to keep baby warm in 40 degree temperatures. As a bonus, one of our test moms used this with her son three years ago, and it’s held up well enough to be used for her daughter now, too. Pros Material is soft

Affordable cold weather option Cons Too bulky and not the right fit to use as a sleep sack

Velcro clasp is extremely loud when pulling apart

Tends to attach itself to other laundry in the washing machine $29.99 from Amazon

$21.99 from Walmart

Ollie Swaddle If you use social media, chances are you’ve seen the popular Ollie Swaddle featured in Instagram ads and on influencer’s accounts. Does it live up to the hype? Not quite. We felt pretty neutral about the Ollie Swaddle’s fit and fabric. It comes with a carrier bag and simply folds across your baby’s body tightly with heavy-duty (loud) velcro, like a little straight jacket. It can also be adjusted by tying off the end, so it can fit a baby of any age. Our test baby managed to get her tiny fists out of this swaddle every so often, no matter how tightly we cinched it together. Plus, the velcro is loud. But if you need to change a diaper in the night, you can do so without causing too much of a ruckus, and the material is soft and stretchy. It wasn’t our favorite in the bunch but it’s worth trying if your baby resists traditional swaddles. Pros Soft material

Simple design

Makes for easy diaper changes Cons Hard to cinch tight enough

Loud velcro Buy now at Amazon

$64.95 from Walmart

Aden + Anais 47" Classic Swaddle Set 4-Pack These versatile blankets are made of muslin cotton and are extremely soft. We tested them as a swaddle blanket and eventually got pretty good at getting our babies wrapped nice and tight, but there’s certainly a learning curve. And compared to the other options we tested, both babies were able to bust out of these swaddles much more easily, especially as they got older. The classic Aden and Anais swaddles are soft, they are breathable, and they only get better the more you wash them. Even if you don’t use them to wrap up your baby, we think everyone should have a couple of these blankets to use as a throw over the carseat during a spontaneous nap, an extra layer on breezy stroller trips, or for a quick picnic. Pros Durable

Versatile

Extremely soft Cons Not escape-proof

Requires learning curve Buy now at Amazon

Ergobaby Swaddler Another slightly-complicated option, the Ergobaby swaddler also offers great prints and high-quality materials, but it’s another one that can be a bit complex to execute in the middle of the night. The wrap also didn’t keep our little Houdini from pushing her arms through the complex, velcro-ed system and into her mouth. If your baby eschews a traditional swaddle, this one might be worth trying. But it was too complicated for us, without good results. Pros Cute patterns

Breathable fabric

Easy to change diapers Cons Too complicated

Baby can easily escape $25.00 from Amazon

Norani Snugababe Swaddle Billed as a nearly inescapable swaddle, the Norani is a bit complicated: You put baby’s arms in what are essentially wings, then fold the bottom like a traditional swaddle and secure the rest of the fabric across their body. While this set up does keep baby strapped in tight, the whole process is a bit complicated if you need to execute it in the middle of the night. We also found the swaddle to be bulky with tons of extra fabric – probably ideal for larger babies, but also too much fabric for most babies under 4 months old, which is when you’d stop using it. Overall, we wanted to like this – and we loved the prints and fabric! – but it was a bit too much for a process that needs to be simple. Pros Cute prints

Quality fabric

Hard for baby to escape Cons Too complicated

Too much fabric Buy now at Amazon

Solly Baby Swaddle We’re big fans of the Solly baby wrap, which allows you to wear your baby around. The swaddle is made with the same breathable material, but you have to learn how to swaddle tightly and our baby managed to get out of the blanket over and over again. That said, it is a lovely, soft blanket to have around the house—but it’s a bit too simple for the price. Pros High quality material

Versatile Cons Learning curve

Tough to make tight enough Buy now at Solly Baby

How We Tested Swaddles

The Testers

Ilana Cohn is a writer and performer living in Los Angeles, and she used to run a podcast called, “Yer Mama.” She loves reading about the latest baby gear and sharing her opinion, so she was excited to have the opportunity to review products with baby number two, starting from day one.

Jenni Gritters tested swaddles on her second child, Lily Ray, who was born mid-summer and was a tenacious tester, escaping most of the swaddles she tried. Jenni previously worked full time as an editor at Wirecutter, and she now reviews all kinds of gear for Wirecutter, Reviewed, Forbes, Slate and beyond.

The Tests

Over the course of the first three months of two baby’s lives, we tried out many different swaddles. We would test each swaddle through at least two sleeps and we revisited each a month later. We wrote down the results as they were happening because as anyone who has a newborn knows, those first few months are a whirlwind of feed, burp, change, sleep (hopefully) and repeat.

To find the best swaddle, we looked at the fabric quality, ease of use, special features, storage, fit, comfort, ease of wrapping and adjustability, ability to change a diaper and overall experience.

How to Swaddle a Baby

If you're using a traditional swaddle blanket, such as the Aden and Anais swaddles, you'll want to start by laying the blanket out on a flat surface and folding down one of the corners.

Then, lay your baby face-up on the swaddle blanket, with their head just above the folded corner.

Making sure that your baby's arm is positioned straight down by their side, wrap the right corner over your baby, and tuck the end underneath them.

Bring the bottom corner of the blanket over your baby's feet, and tuck it underneath their bottom.

Finally, wrap the left corner over your baby, again ensuring that their arm is positioned straight by their side, and tuck the end of the swaddle blanket underneath the baby's bottom.

What To Consider When Buying Swaddles

Why Should You Swaddle A Baby?

By immobilizing the baby's arms, a swaddle helps minimize their natural Moro—or startle—reflex, which can interrupt their (and your!) slumber, thereby helping everyone sleep longer.

Because swaddles mimic the feel of the womb—a warm, compact environment—they help calm a baby's anxiety, and ultimately help them to learn to self-soothe.

In addition, swaddles help prevent SIDS by keeping a baby on their back while they sleep, and ensuring that there are no loose blankets in the crib.

Swaddles may also help soothe colicky babies.

Do You Have to Swaddle a Newborn?

While swaddling works for most babies, every newborn is different. If your baby has hip dysplasia or any other hip problems, a tight swaddle may not be comfortable for them.

Other babies may prefer being swaddled with their arms placed across their chest, or with their arms outside the swaddle. As with much of parenting, finding the right swaddling method for your particular baby may take some practice.

How Many Swaddles Do I Need?

Newborns spit up—and poop through their night diapers—often. You'll very likely be faced with having to change your baby's swaddle several times a night. Don't put yourself in the position of being without a clean swaddle when you're most desperate for sleep.

Once you find one that works for you, invest in at least three of them so that you'll always have a clean one on hand.

When To Stop Swaddling

You should stop swaddling your baby once they begin trying to roll over, as this may increase the risk of suffocation. This usually occurs around two months of age, but all babies develop on their own timeline.

Once your baby begins to roll over, you can transition them to a sleep sack, which provides many of the same benefits as swaddles, but enables their arms to be free.

What Is The Best Fabric For A Swaddle?

This is going to depend on where you live. If you live in a temperate climate, a lightweight cotton swaddle may be adequate for your baby at anytime of the year.

On the other hand, if you have a winter baby and live in a cold area, a fleece swaddle—like the Halo—may be the best option for keeping your newborn warm and toasty.

No matter where you live, remember to never put extra blankets in the crib with your newborn, as they can increase the risk of SIDS.

