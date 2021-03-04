I tried the maternity line beloved by celebrity moms-to-be

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Maternity wear has come a long way from frumpy potato sacks and Peter Pan collars. Hatch Collection founder Ariane Goldman launched her line of sleek maternity wear in 2011, designing clothes for before, during and after pregnancy. The minimalist lines have won dedicated fans, including celebrities Emily Blunt and Gwen Stefani.

I’m expecting my first child and was able to wear my pre-pregnancy clothes for the first six months. However, my belly swelled in my third trimester and I found myself reaching for leggings more frequently. Since I wanted to be comfortable—yet still feel stylish—I decided to try a few of Hatch Collection’s most popular maternity styles to see if they made me look like my best (pregnant) self.

What I liked about Hatch Collection

The Before, During and After Legging

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Before, During, and After Legging from the Hatch Collection features a high waist.

I tested Hatch’s bestselling The Before, During and After Legging. It features a high waist that stayed up on my bump all day, including during a 45-minute walk in the snow. The waistband rolls down for a tighter fit postpartum. I’m 5’4” and found the size Small inseam at 28” to be just the right length.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hatch leggings are machine washable, and felt even softer after the wash without shrinking or pilling. The material is 92% modal and 8% spandex, so the fit of these leggings is supportive, but not restrictive, unlike compression garments. I liked that the black color is flattering and easy to match, plus it disguised any stains.

The Longsleeve Tee

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Hatch Collection's Longsleeve Tee comes in four sizes.

Another Hatch bestseller, The Longsleeve Tee is a boxy crewneck with plenty of room to grow. The tee comes in four sizes: 0, 1, 2, and 3. I found that the size 1 length (25”) was ideal to cover my bump. As most of my shirts have become crop tops, the longer length was perfect.

You can extend your use of The Longsleeve Tee by using it as a nursing top once your baby arrives. It has no buttons, zippers or decorations that could hurt a baby, and the soft fabric is comfy for mom, too. It went through the wash twice without shrinking or pilling.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cotton Nightie

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Hatch Collection's nightie is made of breathable cotton.

Hatch’s The Cotton Nightie features white flowers on a baby blue background, as well as a flattering flutter sleeve. The breathable material has been most welcome during my third trimester night sweats. It features a drawstring, ideal for breastfeeding at night. It did not shrink in the wash, and felt luxuriously soft.

What I didn’t like about Hatch Collection

While all three of the bestsellers I tested are machine washable, The Longsleeve Tee needs to be dried flat. Since it’s a roomy garment, the sleeves ended up flopping off my drying rack, and I could see how this would be a problem for someone living in a small apartment without much space.

A nitpick for The Before, During and After Legging is that it requires low heat in the dryer, as it is mostly made of modal. The same low temperature setting goes for the nightgown, rather than regular heat. While the Hatch garments don’t require as much care as silk garments, additional laundry sorting might not be something new moms have time for.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cotton Nightie is a lighter color and practically sheer. It’s definitely an at-home garment and not something to wear to the hospital. I also found that the drawstring neckline didn’t stay closed very well, which resulted in the nightgown slipping off my narrow shoulders.

Is Hatch maternity wear worth buying?

Would I buy all my maternity clothes from Hatch? Probably not, but I’m not a celebrity with a multi-million dollar bank account balance. That being said, the thoughtful design for a growing belly definitely makes a difference. I wish I’d found the leggings earlier in my pregnancy, as other maternity leggings have left my bump exposed to the elements. The prices are higher, but the material holds up well.

There are more affordable maternity options out there. However, if you want to invest in staples to wear on repeat, I’d recommend Hatch for its functionality and quality.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.