How to truly get your kid's stroller clean

As you tackle your daily to-do lists and enjoy fun excursions with your kids, chances are your stroller is slowly gathering germs and dirt. From crumbs that fall into the cracks during snack time to little coffee spills in the cup holder, stroller messes happens all the time, and if you let them build up, your kid's ride will get quite grimy.

No one wants to touch a sticky stroller, so we recommend giving your stroller a quick wipe down every time you use it. However, if your stroller is overdue for a deep clean, these steps will help you freshen it up from top to bottom.

Credit: Getty / PeopleImages This kid is smiling because she's about to make a mess of her nice, clean stroller.

Step 1: Collect the crumbs

Use a dust brush or handheld vacuum to get rid of all the crumbs that may have gathered in the stroller seat and pockets.

Step 2: Remove detachable parts

Take the stroller apart as much as possible—some strollers have more detachable parts than others. Wash these pieces individually.

Step 3: Clean hard-to-reach areas

Use a toothbrush dipped in warm, soapy water to scrub the corners and crevices of your stroller. Clear gunk out of any smaller cracks with a wooden grilling skewer.

Step 4: Scrub fabric

Dip a towel in the warm, soapy water and start scrubbing the stroller seat from top to bottom.

Step 5: Wipe surfaces

Use disinfectant wipes to clean and sanitize the hard parts of the stroller, including the handlebar, buckles and wheels.

Washing detachable parts

Depending on your specific stroller, various parts may be removable for easy cleaning. You may even be able to put plastic components such as trays and cup holders into the dishwasher or the fabric seat or canopy in the washing machine.

However, it's best not to assume you can take these shortcuts—after all, you don't want to accidentally ruin a piece of your stroller. You'll want to consult the stroller's manual to learn more about how to remove stroller parts, as well as the best way to clean them.

How to get mold out of a stroller

Credit: Getty / laymul Mold collects on fabrics and strollers are no exception.

If your stroller was stored in a damp place or you received a hand-me-down that hasn't been used in years, it may have mold spots on the seat or handles. It’s easy to clean mold off a stroller, so rest assured you’ll be able to hit the road in no time.

First, bring your stroller into the sun and brush away any visible spores with an old toothbrush. Use soapy water and a stiff brush to clean the moldy areas, then rinse everything well after scrubbing.

Once the stroller dries from the initial scrub, you can remove stubborn mold spots in a few different ways:

Dampen moldy areas with lemon juice and sprinkle salt on top, then let the fabric dry in the sun. Make sure to rinse the stroller after.

Mix three parts white vinegar to two parts water in a spray bottle. Soak the area with the vinegar mixture, then let it sit for one hour and rinse well.

This method should be a last resort, as it contains harsh chemicals. Mix 2 tablespoons of chlorine bleach and 1 quart of water in a spray bottle. This mixture is best used on light fabric or plastic—simply spray the moldy area, scrub it down, and rinse well with water.

If you remember to give your stroller a quick wipe down daily and clean up any food spills as they happen, you'll be able to keep it in prime condition for years to come. After all, who knows when you'll need it again!