The only matching family pajamas you need this holiday season

Confession: Before I was assigned this article, I had no idea that matching family holiday pajamas were a thing. I knew they existed, but I did not know that there are people out there who have entire family traditions built around wearing identical Christmas-themed pjs. When I asked my mom friends where I should go to buy matching Christmas pajamas, I received a lot of different suggestions (and opinions).

Since I, and by extension my family, were totally clueless about matching holiday pajamas, we decided to try a number of the most popular brands to see which ones truly put the jolly in "jolly holiday". If anything, we came into this experiment completely biased against matching Christmas pajamas; after all, my husband is a Jewish New Yorker who doesn't understand why colors other than black exist, and I'm rather like a female Ebeneezer Scrooge—if it costs money and is holiday themed, I want nothing to do with it.

Well, call it a Chrismukkah miracle, but now that we're done testing them out, we're actually still wearing some of these pajamas by choice. Even my crotchety husband admits that he's been swayed.

Burt's Bees

Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence We all loved the Burts Bees pajamas.

My kids wore a lot of Burt's Bees onesies when they were babies, but once they grew out of the toddler sizes, I sort of forgot that the company made things other than bath and body products. Several friends sang the praises of Burt's Bees Holiday pajamas right off the bat, so the first pajama sets we ordered—and tried out—were from Burt's Bees.

Well. There is a reason that people are die-hard Burt's Bees pajama fans: They are incredibly comfortable, outstandingly soft, and fit perfectly. We may have initially been skeptical of wearing matching Christmas pajamas, but Burt's Bees has turned us into converts (yes, even my husband).

Burt's Bees pajamas are made from 98% organic cotton with a touch of spandex, which results in just the right amount of stretch and softness. The women's and kids pajamas are the same style—slim-fitting cuffed pants and shirts—while the men's pajamas have a wider leg paired with a solid colored henley top. My husband loved that his pair had the plain top, because he said that wearing 100% matching pajamas made him feel like an overgrown child.

As far as sizing goes, if you prefer loose-fitting pajamas, you'll want to order one size up from what you usually wear. The pants are designed to be slim fitting, but they are snug on both mine and my kids' skinny legs, so they definitely run on the narrow side.

One thing I liked about the Burt's Bees pjs is that the prints they carry are not over-the-top Christmassy. I realize that this may not appeal to families who prefer a statement set of pajamas, but I liked that the colors were somewhat muted and the patterns were more wintery rather than Holiday specific.

Price wise, these pajamas truly give you an amazing bang for your buck. The adult sets cost $39 each, the bigger kid sizes are priced at $24.95, and the toddler pjs retail for $16.95. They cost slightly more than I usually spend on pajamas, but I did feel that they would last a long time—far past the Holiday season—and that the stellar quality and comfort warranted the slightly higher price point.

Get the Merry Mittens matching family pajamas at Burt's Bees

Hanna Andersson (Hanukkah pajamas)

Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence Hanna Andersson is one of the few companies that offers Hanukkah-themed family jammies.

Hanna Andersson may very well be the OG family matching pajama brand, and they really have their holiday game down. They offer the most extensive collection of festive pajamas that I've ever seen, and they're one of the few retailers who carry family Hanukkah pajamas. I realize that the market for matching Hanukkah pajamas is probably pretty limited, but as an interfaith family I really appreciated that Hanna Andersson offered an option for families who may not celebrate Christmas.

At present, they only offer one choice for matching Hanukkah pajamas—in a print called "Eight Nights"—but we were pleased with the dreidel and menorah motif. I've generally been impressed with Hanna Andersson's quality, and the family jammies did not disappoint: These organic cotton pjs are thick and cozy and ideal for chilly winter nights. The Long John style was universally liked by all the members of my family, and I appreciated that the women's style features a scoop neck (as opposed to a crew style) to prevent pulling across larger chests.

Get the Eight Nights matching family pajamas at Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson (Christmas pajamas)

Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence Hanna Andersson offers a wide selection of patterns.

When it came to selecting a set of Hanna Andersson matching Christmas pajamas, I became rather overwhelmed, because there are so many prints to choose from (including three different Star Wars ones). Were we a grey Tannenbaum, or a Gingerbread type of family? Every single option looked cute and festive, so I ceded control to my children and let them select their favorite pattern. They both liked the Gnome Sweet Gnome pjs, so into the shopping cart they went.

The Gnome Sweet Gnome pjs are also made from organic cotton but unlike the Hanukkah ones they all have contrasting red cuffs, and the women's set features a button front neckline. The Christmas print was colorful and fun and just the right amount of festive. The thick organic cotton fabric is so durable that the knees managed to hold up to the gymnastic moves my children performed on our front sidewalk, so if you're looking for Holiday pajamas that can be passed down from sibling to sibling, Hanna Andersson is worth purchasing.

In addition to the traditional matching pajamas, the Gnome Sweet Gnome line includes hats, sweaters, knee socks, and a nightgown for moms (or Nanas) who prefer a more feminine sleepwear silhouette. Heck, you can even get the family pet in on the action with the matching "pet johns".

Here's the bad news about Hanna Andersson's matching family pajamas: They are not cheap. A pair of adult pajamas rings up to $92, and the kids sets range from $40-$44 depending on size—and that's before tax and shipping. Keep in mind that they're crafted from high-quality organic cotton that will far outlast the Holidays, but if you're looking for something that's a one time wear and you don't want to make a significant investment, these are not the pjs for you.

Get the Gnome Sweet Gnome matching family pajamas at Hanna Andersson

Pajamagram

Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence Pajamagram delivers pjs right to your front door.

As the name suggests, Pajamagram specializes in sending gift boxes of pajamas right to your loved one's front door. If you've decided to go minimalist this Holiday season, but your parents or in-laws are still insisting on sending you something, ask them to order a Pajamagram. The company carries 27 different Holiday prints, and has the widest selection of sizes that I found anywhere online.

Pajamagram's selection of Holiday matching print pajamas is really varied, though they (surprisingly) do not carry any Hanukkah prints. I ordered the St. Nick Matching Family Pajamas, because I liked that the top wasn't exactly the same as the pants, and I thought my kids would get a kick out of the Santa faces gracing the adult sets.

Pajamagram offers free keepsake packaging on every order, which includes a fabric gift bag for each member of the family and a personalized gift card. You can also opt for one of their premium gift wrapping options, which include a red velvet gift bag ($12.99), personalized canvas tote ($9.99), or a deluxe gift box ($5.99). The box was packed really nicely, and even though we opted for the free fabric bag, it was pleasant to unwrap and would definitely make a nice gift.

The description on the Pajamagram site says that the pajamas are snug-fitting, but we found that the sizing runs slightly large. I ordered a small for myself, and it was definitely more generously sized than any of the other brands that we tried. I also found that the kid's pairs were snug-fitting in the legs, but larger in the waist, so my slender kids had issues with the bottoms sliding down when they were wearing them. My husband's large pair fit more true-to-size, so the sizing doesn't seem to be an issue with the men's sets.

Thanks to a blend of 95% cotton and 5% spandex, the Pajamagram pj's have a lot of stretch. I found the fabric to be rather thin, especially when compared to the Hanna Andersson or Burt's Bees pairs. However, if you tend to get hot at night, the thinner material of the Pajamagram pjs could be a much cooler and more comfortable alternative.

The cost for our set of four matching pajamas was $194.96, before tax and shipping. Both pairs of adult pajamas cost $59.99, the child's pair was $39.99, and the toddler pair was $34.99. If you and your family want to take your Holiday family matching pajama game to a whole new level, Pajamagram will personalize your pjs for an extra $12.99 per pair.

Get St. Nick Matching Family Pajamas from Pajamagram

Carter's

Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence The Christmas pajamas from Carter's are especially colorful and festive.

I'm a big fan of Carter's pajamas for my kids because they're reasonably priced and they hold up to hard use and lots of washing. When I discovered that Carter's carried matching family Christmas pajamas naturally I wanted to give them a try.

Don't expect to go in to your local Carter's store to see the matching family pajamas in person—the adult sizes are only carried online. You can certainly purchase the kid's sizes in the store, but Christmas pjs sell out quickly and you'll have a larger selection of sizes and patterns available to choose from if you order everything online.

I decided to really go bold with this set of matching pajamas, so I ordered the bright green Christmas Santa set. If it looks bright on your computer screen, let me tell you that it is even brighter in real life. If you want over-the-top Christmas pjs that are going to shout "Merry Christmas!" in all of your photos, these are the ones you want. My kids loved the cute Santa faces and the bright red cuffs and neckline.

Not surprisingly, the kids pairs are great. They fit perfectly and the 100% cotton fabric is soft, comfortable, and has maintained its bright color through repeated laundry loads. The adult jammies, on the other hand, were a bit of a disappointment. First of all, the sizes run so incredibly small. My husband could barely squeeze his broad shoulders into the pair we bought for him, and the pants on mine were tight, short, and had a weird, uncomfortable seam that ran under my butt.

The pricing, on the other hand, cannot be beat. The adult pajamas are currently on sale for $22.50 each, the kids sizes for $15, and the toddler ones for $10. If you're a family on a budget who still wants to celebrate the season in matching pajama style, I highly recommend the Carter's pajamas. That way you don't have to feel guilty for spending gobs of money on pjs the adults only wear a few times.

Get Family Matching Pajamas at Carter's

