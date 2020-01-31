Pregnant? Pack these 11 things in your hospital bag right now

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When I gave birth to my first child, I packed so much stuff into my hospital bag that I could've lived in the labor and delivery wing for a month. You know how much of it I actually used? Not a whole lot. Many of the items that are listed on hospital bag checklists end up being completely unnecessary and just another thing that you have to bring home—and unpack—along with all the stuff for your new baby.

The hospital will most likely give you a lot of the items that you need, including diapers, wipes, baby blankets, onesies, hats, disposable underwear, and giant pads. Heed my advice and take everything that they give you, and pack only the bare necessities in your bag.

Here are the 11 must-have items to pack in your hospital bag:

1. All the paperwork

Credit: Sooez A brightly-colored plastic envelope keeps all of your important documents safe.

Whatever you do, don't arrive at the hospital without your insurance card, photo ID, hospital registration, and birth plan (if you have one). Tuck everything into a brightly-colored plastic envelope so that it can be quickly and easily accessed.

Get a pack of plastic envelopes on Amazon for $10.97

ADVERTISEMENT

2. A cozy bathrobe

Credit: Barefoot Dreams A soft and cozy robe will keep you warm and comfortable.

It's cold in the hospital, so it's really nice to have a cuddly robe to wear either during labor or after you give birth. A bathrobe is also good to throw on over an open-backed hospital gown so you can cruise the hallway without flashing everyone, and I love that this Barefoot Dreams version has a zipper instead of a belt.

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Hooded Zip Robe at Nordstrom for $138

3. Your own pillow

Credit: Getty Images You'll be far more comfortable if you bring a pillow from home.

Hospital pillows are stiff and uncomfortable and liable to give you a neck ache. Plus you'll be very happy to have something that reminds you of home when you're trying to get comfortable in a hospital bed—especially if you sleep on our favorite pillow.

Get the Xtreme Comforts Memory Foam Pillow on Amazon for $49.99

4. A nightgown to wear during labor

Credit: Ekouaer Skip the hospital gown and bring your own—more comfortable one—instead.

The hospital will provide you with a gown to wear, but they're usually open at the back and don't fit very well. I brought my own nightgown to labor in, and it was so much more comfortable.

Get the Ekouaer Delivery/Labor/Maternity/Pregnancy Soft Dress on Amazon for $20.39

ADVERTISEMENT

5. A pair of slippers

Credit: Minnetonka Our favorite slippers will keep your feet warm, and are easy to slip on and off.

The hospital will likely provide you with socks, but if you're prone to cold feet like I am, having a warm pair of our favorite slippers to shuffle around in will make a huge difference.

Get a pair of Minnetonka Chesney Slippers on Amazon for $39.95

6. A sleep mask

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar A sleep mask will help block out light and make resting easier.

Hospitals have this weird thing where they like to keep the lights on all the time, which makes it hard to sleep. Get a great sleep mask and make use of it. They'll still come in to wake you up all the time to check your blood pressure, but having a mask makes it easier to catch a few much-needed winks.

Get the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask on Amazon for $11.95

7. Phone chargers

Credit: Amazon A USB plug and extra-long charging cord will keep your devices powered up during and after labor.

You're probably going to be at the hospital for at least 24 hours, if not a few days. Don't run the risk of your phone dying and leaving you unable to share fresh-from-the-womb shots of your newest family member. Purchase an extra USB plug as well as an extra-long cord in case the power outlets are across the room from your hospital bed.

8. Pajamas for after labor

Credit: Eberjey A pair of soft, nursing-friendly pjs are a must-have addition to a hospital bag.

You won't regret investing in a pair of luxurious pajamas to wear after giving birth, especially if you've had a long labor. Splurge on a pair that's soft, flattering, and nursing-friendly, but be sure to purchase one size larger so there's room for your postpartum tummy and chest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get a pair of Eberjey Gisele Pajamas on Amazon for $93.39

9. Nursing bra

Credit: Bravado Bravado nursing bras are comfortable, easy to unhook, and come in a variety of colors.

If you're planning to breastfeed, you're going to need a nursing bra (or three) and you're going to want to have it with you at the hospital. I liked the Bravado ones because they were soft, comfortable, and easy to unclasp one-handed.

Get a Bravado Designs Nursing Bra at Amazon starting at $38.29

10. Toiletries

Credit: Kenz Lorenz / Lanolips Don't leave for the hospital without a way to keep your hair out of your face and your lips moisturized.

Don't head to the hospital without a stash of hair bands, a tube of lip balm, and a toothbrush. Having hair in your face while you're in labor is seriously annoying, and your lips will likely get dry and cracked because you're not allowed to have anything to drink until after your baby arrives.

11. An outfit to wear home

Credit: R.Vivimos A roomy cotton dress works well for postpartum figures.

Here's the cruelest part of childbirth: You will still look pregnant even after you've given birth, but not so pregnant that your maternity clothes will fit right. Pack a stylish loose dress to wear home from the hospital so you'll feel put together but not uncomfortable.

Get the R.Vivimos Floral Print Retro Midi Dresses on Amazon starting at $23.99

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.