Here's what's worth buying off Blake Lively's baby registry on Amazon

Whether you're a new or soon-to-be parent, trying to figure out what products to buy for your baby (and yourself!) can be intimidating. Mom of three Blake Lively understands that struggle, too—which is why she recently revealed her Amazon baby registry to help other moms and dads make the best buys for their little ones.

"I understand how overwhelming it is to be a new parent," Blake says on her registry homepage. "What they don’t tell you is it never gets less overwhelming, but with each kid I do learn more. Before I had my first, I was lucky enough to have the parents in my life who I trusted most share their 'must-haves' with me. I hope to do the same for you with my baby registry picks."

Below are the things on Blake's list that are worth the money (a.k.a our experts have either tested, used, or approved them), from the best stroller you can buy to the comfiest swaddles.

1. These super-absorbent diapers

Credit: Honest Company Honest diapers come in an array of fun prints and patterns.

One of the best gifts for new parents in 2019, Honest Company diapers are beloved for being soft and comfortable and for providing some of the best leak protection to protect against accidents. Bonus: The diapers are also completely hypoallergenic and made with sustainable materials.

Get the Honest Company Diapers (128-pack) for $40.31

2. The number one stroller

Credit: Reviewed.com/Lisa Lawrence The Baby Jogger City stroller is ideal for everyday use.

As a mama of two already, Blake has the Baby Jogger City Mini Double Stroller on her registry. But you can also get a single-seat version of the stroller, which our experts found to be the best stroller they've ever tested. It only weighs 21 pounds so it's easy to push one-handed and can be folded up in seconds. Plus, it has a 65-pound weight capacity so you can use it for babies and toddlers alike.

Get the Baby Jogger City Mini Stroller for $399.99

3. Our experts' favorite diaper genie

Credit: Playtex The Diaper Genie Complete is the best diaper pail we tested.

The only thing worse than changing diapers is the lingering stench of poop that wafts out of the used-diaper pail. That's why we love the Playtex Diaper Genie Complete as much as Blake does. After testing all different diaper pails and diaper genies, we found that the Playtex one has the best disposal mechanism of all of them and was the most effective at trapping odors inside.

Get the Playtex Diaper Genie Complete for $37.44

4. This top-rated baby carrier

Credit: Ergobaby The one-handed slider adjustment makes it easy to change your baby's position.

While the Lilliebaby Complete was the best baby carrier we tested, we also liked Ergobaby's 360 Carrier for its comfort and ease of use. And the Omni model is equally popular on Amazon, with reviewers raving that the ergonomic design (and padded belt and straps!) makes it more comfortable to carry around your baby for hours on end without getting sore or stiff.

Get the Ergobaby Omni 360 Carrier for $159

Get the Lilliebaby Complete for $139.99

5. These swaddles to help your baby sleep

Credit: SwaddleMe The SwaddleMe comes in different sizes so your baby can grow into it.

The more your baby sleeps, the more you sleep. That's why these super soft swaddles have so many glowing reviews on Amazon. Because of their sack-like design and conveniently-placed Velcro, they're easy to put on and take off, making them one of our favorite new parent gifts.

Get the SwaddleMe Original Pack of 3 Swaddles for $27.30

6. These wet wipes every parent needs

Credit: WaterWipes WaterWipes are the only wipes made with 99.9% water.

Always be prepared—that's the motto of parenthood, when emergency diaper changes and unexpected messes are a common occurrence. That's why these WaterWipes are one of the things we recommend that every parent have in their emergency kit. With thousands of five-star reviews, people love that the "world's purest wipes" are soothing for sensitive skin and don't cause rash or irritation.

Get WaterWipes Sensitive Baby Wipes (720-Count) for $42.99

7. This popular baby food maker

Credit: BEABA The BEABA can make everything from fruits and veggies to meat and fish.

Our favorite baby food maker is the Cuisinart Baby Food Maker and Bottle Warmer, but we've also tested Blake's go-to (the BEABA Babycook) and give it a thumbs up for basic cooking and steaming functions. It can prepare up to 9.4 cups of food at once and even has a reheating and defrosting feature.

Get the BEABA Babycook 4 in 1 Steam Cooker & Blender for $149.95

Get the Cuisinart BFM-1000 Baby Food Maker and Bottle Warmer for $108.26

8. This cool must-have for your bottles

Credit: Boon The Boon rack is free of harmful things like BPA, PVC and phthalates.

There's a reason this funky bottle rack is one of the most popular baby registry items of 2019—it can hold all different shapes and sizes of bottles and bottle accessories and is incredibly easy to clean. The set that Blake likes even comes with a soap-dispensing bottle brush to make cleaning all of those used bottles a breeze.

Get the Boon Bundle Feeding Set for $29.61

