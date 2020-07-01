The Best Dog Nail Clippers of 2020

Credit: Reviewed / Sarah Zorn | Epica The Epica Pet Nail Clipper is our top pick in part due to its strength. Our test pup, Rowdy, seems to like it, too.

Best Overall Epica Pet Nail Clippers The king of clippers, these simple scissors don’t look much different compared to similar clippers, but this model manages to surpass them across the board. Their main strength is, well, strength. While most of our other contenders easily snipped the 1/8-inch dowel we used for testing, this one sluiced through the 1/4-inch with ease. That’s why it’s also long been our personal preferred pick for our own dog, whose long, black nails are practically impenetrable. The semi-circular blades surround the nail, allowing you to see precisely where you’re cutting, and a quick guard prevents you from going too far or deep. The rubber coated handles are comfortable to hold and squeeze, an easy to manipulate safety lock keeps them closed when not in use, and the set comes with a lifetime warranty. Not too shabby for a clipper that only costs $10. Pros Especially strong

Sturdy

Lifetime warranty Cons May be too powerful for smaller pets Buy now at Amazon $8.05 from Walmart

Credit: Reviewed / Sarah Zorn | Resco If you prefer a guillotine-style trimmer, our best tested is the Resco, which has been an industry leader since 1937.

Best Guillotine Style Resco Original Guillotine Nail Trimmer The actual inventor of the guillotine-style clipper, U.S.-based Resco has been in business since 1937. They’ve remained an industry leader since then (often used by vets and groomers), and If any clipper could woo us from our long-term relationship with Epica, it’s this one. It cuts so fast and cleanly, our pup barely registered the pressure, making what could otherwise be a stressful, drawn-out job a two-minute snap. Available in multiple sizes (there’s even a specialized option for tiny pets like ferrets and lizards), the clipper is properly proportioned for any job. A powder coat offers a no-slip grip and added comfort. Replacement blades are available, and Resco also offers a lifetime warranty—no wonder the American company has stood the test of time. Pros Fast

Efficient

Available in multiple sizes Cons Downward pressure may be uncomfortable for some dogs $17.99 from Amazon $14.99 from Walmart

ADVERTISEMENT

How We Tested

Credit: Reviewed / Sarah Zorn We tested different styles of dog nail clippers to find the best ones.

The Tester

I’m Sarah Zorn, and I’ve reviewed dog products, developed pet-friendly recipes, and written animal rescue stories for outlets like Rachael Ray Every Day and Animal Fair magazine for over a decade. This means that my 10-year-old hound mix, Rowdy, is truly living his best life, as official house recipe taster and product tester. That said, he’s a much happier customer when mom is testing food, than testing nail clippers.

The Tests

To make sure we did some heavy-duty testing without subjecting our own pup to constant nail clips, we used each clipper to cut 20 pieces of both 1/8- and 1/4-inch dowels, assessing how comfortable the clippers were to hold, and how much effort it took to make the cuts.

We analyzed the build quality, if there were any special features (especially safety features), and how useful they were, as well as evaluated the overall experience.

Finally, we took our top picks and used them to cut our own dogs nails before determining the winners.

What To Know About Dog Nail Clippers

There are several different types of dog nail trimmers we evaluated for this guide.

Scissors: The most common kind of cutter, these plier-style tools have steel blades that snip off bits of the nail when the handle is squeezed. Ideally, they also contain a quick stop guard, to keep you from slicing into a nerve.

Grinders: This electric option uses a rotating, emery board-esque wheel, as opposed to a blade, to gradually grind bits of nail off.

Guillotines: Like the name suggests, these clippers feature a hole that the nail fits through. The handle is squeezed to descend a blade that chops the nail off vertically, as opposed to horizontally.

What Should I Look For When Buying Clippers?

Since this is a cutting tool, it goes without saying that the blade should be high-quality stainless steel, resistant to dulling, bacteria, and rust. And while special features are nice (such as emery boards tucked into the handle!) safety is of utmost importance. The biggest danger to your dog is accidentally cutting into the nail's quick, so make sure the clipper has a quick guard, as a failsafe against overcutting.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Type of Clipper is Best for My Dog?

Make sure you’ve selected the right clipper for their size; small clippers won’t stand up to the density of a larger dog’s nails, while a large clipper may be clumsy and aggressive against the tender nails of small or medium-sized dogs.

Classic scissors can be found in both small and large sizes, and are almost always equipped with quick guards, but if your pet jerks their paw when you’re trying to cut, it could definitely provoke accidentally cutting too much of the nail (or worse!).

A grinder offers a gentle, less abrupt way to both shorten and buff your pet’s nails, although you may have to do some work to acclimate them to the buzzing sound.

ADVERTISEMENT

And a guillotine is quite effective on small dogs or even cats, although animals may be uncomfortable with the rough downward pressure.

How Do I Use Nail Clippers?

Credit: Getty Images Positioning your dog on their side while you clip their nails is ideal, as it's comfortable for them, and allows for easy paw access.

There are definitely wrong and right ways to clip. If used incorrectly, there’s a chance you can inflict unintentional damage on your dog. Since all clippers work differently, it goes without saying that you should carefully read and follow all instructions that come with your model’s manual. Also, consulting with a professional first — such as a vet or groomer — to ensure best practices certainly doesn’t hurt. That said, the general process essentially goes like this:

For All Clippers: Help the dog into a position that they’re most relaxed and comfortable in, where you can easily access their paws without them wriggling (this is often on their side). If possible, it’s best to have two people on hand when trimming your pet's nails; one to do the actual clipping, and one to hold their attention (such as distracting them with treats), and keep their body still and contained.

Locate the quick of your dog’s nail. This is much easier to see on white nails instead of black. Either way, this is the lighter colored circle that appears in the nail, partway down the nail bed. It is a bundle of nerves and vessels, and will bleed and cause pain if you nick it, so avoid this at all costs. Many clippers come with quick stop guards, but it’s best to just clip tiny bits of nail at a time, to avoid going too far. You’ll want to trim to within approximately 2 millimeters of the quick. If you nick the quick and it bleeds, staunch it quickly with styptic powder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t forget to trim your dog’s dew claws if they have them. It’s the long, fifth claw on the inside of the paw, attached by loose skin. Also trim the claws on all four paws, but know that the claws on the front paws are generally longer (and require more cutting) than the claws in the back.

Scissors: Grasp the paw firmly in your non-clipping hand, without twisting any part of the dog’s body in an uncomfortable/unsustainable way. Making sure the toe you’re working on is well separated from the others, place your scissors at a right angle to the toenail. Snip away bits of the nail at a time, with the goal of eventually cutting back as much of the nail as you can before coming within two millimeters of the quick.

Grinders: Since these are pretty difficult to use incorrectly (you just press the wheel to the nail to take off bits at a time), the most important step is to acclimate your dog to the sound and sensation first. With the power off, lightly touch the tool to their nails. Then turn the power on and give their paws a massage (with your hands, instead of the tool). The aim is to get them to equate the sound with a non-threatening experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guillotine: Place the claw inside the stationary ring, holding the clipper perpendicular to the nail. If you hold it parallel, the nail may shatter or splinter. Face the cutting blade towards you, not the dog, which will help keep it from slicing too far towards the quick. Squeeze the trimmer handle to extract the blade.

Other Dog Nail Clippers We Tested

Urpower Rechargeable Pet Nail Grinder Using oscillating emery boards to gently grind instead of cut, and emitting little more than a gentle buzzing sound (which is much better than the Dremels that can sound like jackhammers), the URPower is a great option for dogs that are skittish about manicures. In fact, our boy stayed totally calm during use, instead of jerking his paw away — another point in the safety column, as it’s that kind of action that often leads to accidents. That said, we’d mostly recommend this for small, tender-nailed dogs, or for refining or filing the nails edge after cutting with a more efficient tool. In the end, though, the URPower was no match for our dog’s quadrant of impressive, solid claws. Pros Great for small or skittish dogs

Trims without blades

Not too loud Cons Not effective on tougher nails $21.99 from Amazon

Boshel Dog Nail Clippers and Trimmer We found this scissor set especially comfortable to use, thanks to its ergonomically designed wide, cushioned, easy to grip handles that push together effortlessly with a tension spring. The Boshel contains that all-important “safety stop,” for preventing you from cutting too far into the quick, and there’s even a cute mini nail file, conveniently tucked into the handle for storage. Stainless steel blades are reasonably sharp, but it took a bit of effort to slice through our thicker dowels during testing. Pros Ergonomic

Easy to use

Includes nail file Cons Requires some effort with tough nails $7.95 from Amazon $35.99 from Walmart

Dremel Pet 7760 PawControl Pet Nail Grinding Kit This highly established power tool company was the first to repurpose their signature item for cutting dog’s nails. And they clearly take that task every bit as seriously as they do heavy duty construction projects. This kit is no joke. It comes with a variety of sanding drums, bands, and accessories, for swapping in and out for an optimized and effective claw-cutting experience. Which is to say, the grinder isn’t exactly usable straight out of the box. There’s some potentially confusing set-up involved, and you need to charge it for 2.5 hours first. It’s also quite bulky — which can be uncomfortable for the owner when it comes to extended use — and very loud; so it’s possible your dog could balk at the sound. Pros Professional quality

Trims without blades

Includes accessories Cons Takes 2+ hours to charge

Loud

Assembly required Buy now at Amazon $48.99 from Home Depot

Safari Professional Nail Trimmer Available in small/medium and medium/large sizes, the Safari can accommodate a range of nail types, and the stainless-steel double blades seem reasonably sharp and durable for such an affordable cutter. However, our hands quickly cramped during use, and we found the various locking mechanisms difficult to maneuver. Pros Available in multiple sizes

Affordable Cons Uncomfortable to handle

Stiff locking mechanisms $7.33 from Amazon $8.22 from Walmart

GoPets Nail Clippers GoPets Nail Clippers: While we didn’t actively dislike anything about these traditional scissors, we felt the performance simply didn’t fit the price (around $30, three times the cost of our top pick). If you decide to purchase these, make sure to select the right size for the job. The small didn’t accommodate our ¼-inch dowels. Pros Multiple sizes available

Includes nail file Cons Expensive

Not as effective as other models $29.99 from Amazon

Millers Forge Pet Nail Clipper There’s a lot of critical and professional love for Millers, but we are not in the fan camp. It took a lot of effort to cut through our dowels, and there’s little in the way of ergonomic support to offset all the pressure exerted. We had regular trouble opening the locking mechanism, and while the Millers claim to have a quick guard, we don’t feel that the design effectively prevents over-cutting. Pros None that we could find Cons Uncomfortable

Difficult to cut with

Insufficient safety features $14.99 from Amazon $8.50 from Walmart

More Articles You Might Enjoy