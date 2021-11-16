Misen Grill Pan review
This versatile cast-iron pan makes indoor grilling a breeze
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
-
Misen Grill Pan
Pros
-
Nonstick
-
Versatile
-
Easy to clean
Cons
-
Relatively heavy
-
Handles aren't heat-proof
-
As someone who spends a lot of time cooking and baking, I'd grill all my meals if I could. There's something about those grill marks and cooking over high heat that just do it for me. But alas, I live on the top floor of a brownstone in Brooklyn and have no outdoor grill to call my own, so a grill pan like this one from Misen is the next best thing.
Originally sold with Misen's Dutch oven as a dual purpose lid, this cast-iron, enamel coated grill pan from Misen claims to bring the outdoor grilling experience to your kitchen. Naturally, I was intrigued. Upon delivery I tore open the box and immediately got to work on my ultimate litmus test: a tomato grilled cheese on sourdough. Sure, I grilled some other stuff too, but we all know grilled cheese is the gold standard against which all grill pans shall be judged.
About the Misen Grill Pan
- Dimensions: 15 in. handle-to-handle diameter, 1.5 in. height
- Weight: 6 lb, 4.9 oz.
- Materials: Enamel, cast-iron
- Colors: Blue, black, red, grey, green
- Care: Hand-wash with soap and warm water
What we like
It's super versatile
This ultra-versatile pan can go from stovetop to oven with ease, and even doubles as Dutch oven lid. This is such a bonus for me, as I adore anything multi-use in my small space, and because I love finishing my grilled cheese in the oven (spoiler alert, the sandwich was perfection). I also grilled veggies—I had no issues getting the pan searing hot over my gas burners and achieving satisfying grill marks and blisters on tomatoes, peppers, and mushrooms.
It's easy to clean
The cast-iron grill surface is virtually nonstick and a breeze to clean. Once the pan was cool enough to handle, I gave it a gentle cleaning with a non-abrasive sponge and some dish soap. After several uses, the cast-iron has maintained a smooth, well-seasoned surface.
This pan is absolutely gorgeous
It's so eye-catching! I got the dusty, periwinkle blue, which is a beautiful pop of color. Since I have limited storage space in my kitchen, I always go for colorful cookware that I don’t mind having on display. This is a piece I would gladly just leave out on my stovetop or open rack for easy access and visual appeal.
What we don’t like
It's relatively heavy
Like many cast-iron pans, it's on the heavy side of cookware. Heft like this is a plus because it typically means it can maintain heat and is a high-quality product, but if you’re someone who struggles to lift heavy cookware or has any nagging wrist issues, it's something to be aware of.
The handles aren't heat-proof
The handles are a great size and grip, but they aren't heat-proof, which should be noted for safety. Be sure to have oven mitts or dish towels on hand when working with this pan.
Should you buy the Misen Grill Pan?
Yes, especially if you don't own an outdoor grill
I really loved everything about this grill pan and struggled to find the negatives. The Misen Grill Pan is well-made, totally worth the reasonable price, and it will be getting plenty of mileage in my kitchen. If you do buy this pan—which you absolutely should—go make a grilled cheese sandwich immediately and thank me later.
Get the Misen Grill Pan for $65
You’re on your way to becoming a kitchen master. Take the next step and sign up for Chef's Course. You’ll get weekly tips, tricks, and recipes from top chefs sent straight to your inbox. It’s a whole master course for free.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
-
Misen Grill Pan
Pros
-
Nonstick
-
Versatile
-
Easy to clean
Cons
-
Relatively heavy
-
Handles aren't heat-proof
-