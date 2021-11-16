This versatile cast-iron pan makes indoor grilling a breeze

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Misen Grill Pan Pros Nonstick

Versatile

Easy to clean Cons Relatively heavy

Handles aren't heat-proof Buy now at Misen

As someone who spends a lot of time cooking and baking, I'd grill all my meals if I could. There's something about those grill marks and cooking over high heat that just do it for me. But alas, I live on the top floor of a brownstone in Brooklyn and have no outdoor grill to call my own, so a grill pan like this one from Misen is the next best thing.

Originally sold with Misen's Dutch oven as a dual purpose lid, this cast-iron, enamel coated grill pan from Misen claims to bring the outdoor grilling experience to your kitchen. Naturally, I was intrigued. Upon delivery I tore open the box and immediately got to work on my ultimate litmus test: a tomato grilled cheese on sourdough. Sure, I grilled some other stuff too, but we all know grilled cheese is the gold standard against which all grill pans shall be judged.

This pan boasts four layers of enamel coating on a heavy cast-iron core for high-heat searing, and goes from stovetop to oven with ease.

About the Misen Grill Pan

Credit: Reviewed / Caroline Schiff The Misen Grill Pan is great for indoor grilling.

Dimensions: 15 in. handle-to-handle diameter, 1.5 in. height

15 in. handle-to-handle diameter, 1.5 in. height Weight: 6 lb, 4.9 oz.

6 lb, 4.9 oz. Materials: Enamel, cast-iron

Enamel, cast-iron Colors: Blue, black, red, grey, green

Blue, black, red, grey, green Care: Hand-wash with soap and warm water

What we like

Credit: Reviewed / Caroline Schiff This pan imparts gorgeous grill marks on anything you cook on it.

It's super versatile

This ultra-versatile pan can go from stovetop to oven with ease, and even doubles as Dutch oven lid. This is such a bonus for me, as I adore anything multi-use in my small space, and because I love finishing my grilled cheese in the oven (spoiler alert, the sandwich was perfection). I also grilled veggies—I had no issues getting the pan searing hot over my gas burners and achieving satisfying grill marks and blisters on tomatoes, peppers, and mushrooms.

It's easy to clean

The cast-iron grill surface is virtually nonstick and a breeze to clean. Once the pan was cool enough to handle, I gave it a gentle cleaning with a non-abrasive sponge and some dish soap. After several uses, the cast-iron has maintained a smooth, well-seasoned surface.

This pan is absolutely gorgeous

It's so eye-catching! I got the dusty, periwinkle blue, which is a beautiful pop of color. Since I have limited storage space in my kitchen, I always go for colorful cookware that I don’t mind having on display. This is a piece I would gladly just leave out on my stovetop or open rack for easy access and visual appeal.

What we don’t like

It's relatively heavy

Like many cast-iron pans, it's on the heavy side of cookware. Heft like this is a plus because it typically means it can maintain heat and is a high-quality product, but if you’re someone who struggles to lift heavy cookware or has any nagging wrist issues, it's something to be aware of.

The handles aren't heat-proof

The handles are a great size and grip, but they aren't heat-proof, which should be noted for safety. Be sure to have oven mitts or dish towels on hand when working with this pan.

Should you buy the Misen Grill Pan?

Credit: Reviewed / Caroline Schiff This grill pan makes a killer grilled cheese.

Yes, especially if you don't own an outdoor grill

I really loved everything about this grill pan and struggled to find the negatives. The Misen Grill Pan is well-made, totally worth the reasonable price, and it will be getting plenty of mileage in my kitchen. If you do buy this pan—which you absolutely should—go make a grilled cheese sandwich immediately and thank me later.

Get the Misen Grill Pan for $65

