I tried Bobby Flay's favorite frying pan—does it live up to the hype?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Nonstick pans are a dime a dozen, so when a truly spectacular product is released, I get super hyped. And when there's a celerity involved my excitement goes through the roof, which is why I absolutely had to try one of the pans from the Bobby Flay-approved line of GreenPan Premiere Ceramic Nonstick cookware. Here's how the GreenPan Premiere Ceramic Nonstick 10-inch Fry Pan stood up to my tests.

About GreenPan Premiere

GreenPan is a Belgian cookware brand that's achieved global popularity since its founding in 2007. The research team behind these pots and pans is dedicated to improving the ceramic nonstick technology whenever possible.

The GreenPan Premiere collection is the brand's most advanced nonstick cookware to date, and to relaunch this line the brand teamed up with chef Bobby Flay. "GreenPan Premiere has become my favorite nonstick cookware hands down," says Flay.

“The nonstick coating works so well, everything slides around easily.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: GreenPan Its sleek design and signature "Evershine" finish make this pan a timeless piece for your kitchen.

Flay is referencing the cookware's nonstick coating, which is PFAS-, PFOA-, lead-, and cadmium-free, meaning no potentially harmful chemicals or toxins leaking into your meals. Premiere pots and pans have a Diamond Advanced ceramic interior, making them strong and safe for both the oven and broiler up to 600°F.

Other features of this cookware line include being dishwasher-safe, compatible with metal utensils (though I'd say non-metal is likely still preferable), a rim designed to protect from dents and chipping, and compatibility with all stovetops (including induction).

Where to buy GreenPan Premiere cookware

Unfortunately for all Amazon Prime enthusiasts, the GreenPan Premiere collection is available exclusively at Williams Sonoma.

I cooked with a GreenPan Premiere frying pan—here's what happened

Credit: Reviewed / Madison Trapkin I whipped up a batch of blueberry pancakes for breakfast and didn't have any issues with batter sticking.

To put this frying pan to the test, I prepared two dishes that can totally flop depending on the cookware: blueberry pancakes and garlic oil. Flay claims the GreenPan Premiere line, "is [great] for delicate foods, like eggs and omelets," but could it handle my beloved Sunday morning pancakes? My go-to cookware is by Great Jones, and I'd have to really love a pot or pan to consider switching from my favorite brand.

ADVERTISEMENT

I prepared my pancake batter using this New York Times recipe. (Pro tip: Add blueberries or chocolate chips or your favorite mix-in.) Because I'm always wary of "nonstick" claims, I added about a tablespoon of butter to grease my pan before loading pancake batter into the frying pan. The GreenPan Premiere frying pan cooked my pancakes evenly and I didn't have any issues with the batter sticking, even when most of the butter was gone and I was on my third or fourth round of 'cakes.

The true test of any frying pan, in my opinion, is how evenly it can cook thinly sliced garlic over low heat. The GreenPan Premiere Fry Pan excelled at this test, too, cooking my garlic low and slow without burning.

What I liked about the GreenPan Premiere frying pan

Thick bottom that promotes even cooking and prevents burning

Effective nonstick coating

Easy to clean

Lightweight

What I didn't like

There was a ring mark on bottom of the frying pan from my stovetop after cooking once

Expensive compared to similar nonstick pans we've tested

Is GreenPan Premiere cookware worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Madison Trapkin The GreenPan premiere cooked garlic evenly without burning it over medium-low heat.

If you're in the market for a new nonstick pan and you don't mind spending a little extra, the GreenPan Premiere Fry Pan could be right for you. Also, if you love Bobby Flay and can't get enough of his Food Network shows, you'd probably want to consider this pan. Its nonstick abilities are on par with the best nonstick pan we've tested; however, the GreenPan Premiere Fry Pan is more than double the cost of our favorite nonstick pan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if you're only interested in GreenPan Premiere cookware for the celeb status, the 10-Inch Fry Pan will live up to Bobby Flay's claims of excellence and you likely won't be disappointed. Plus, Chef Bobby has weekend brunch plans for you and those pans, should you decide to purchase.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.