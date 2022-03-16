Big freezer aside, there is better value to be had than this basic GE fridge

The GE GTS22KSNRSS features a traditional top-freezer design with two large handles on its doors. Opening the fridge compartment reveals a standard array of door bins and interior shelves. The freezer compartment has two full-width door bins and a single shelf with one open slot for repositioning it.

About the GE GTS22KSNRSS top-freezer refrigerator

Dimensions: 66.38" x 32.75" x 34.5" (H x W x D)

Measured capacity: 10.66-cubic-foot fridge, 6.35-cubic-foot freezer

Depth: Standard

Finishes: White, black, stainless steel ($100 extra), slate ($100 extra), black slate ($100 extra)

Dispensers: Optional ice maker sold separately

User manual: GE GTS22KSNRSS top-freezer refrigerator manual

What we like

The massive freezer makes this basic fridge a boon for secondary food storage

Credit: Reviewed / Dave Ellerby You can tell just by the proportions that the GTS22KSNRSS’s freezer is enormous. Fortunately, its fridge also manages to cram a decent amount of storage space into its smaller compartment.

Top-freezers, on average, tend to have smaller freezers than other styles of fridge: They average 3.85 cubic feet, whereas other types average in the 4- to 6-cubic-foot range. The GTS22KSNRSS distinguishes itself by having a freezer with almost twice the storage space as the average: a massive 6.35 cubic feet of storage space.

This large freezer is the GTS22KSNRSS’s main selling point. So, if you’re stocking up on frozen foods or otherwise in the market for a fridge that doesn’t skimp on freezer space, the GTS22KSNRSS is one of only a few options that offer this much storage.

Its crispers will keep your veggies from prematurely wilting

Credit: Reviewed / Dave Ellerby The crispers might not look like much, but they’re more effective than what the average budget fridge offers.

The success of this fridge’s crispers during our testing surprised us, as less expensive fridges typically have crispers that are just basic plastic drawers. While these crispers sure do look like basic plastic drawers, they’ve got a hidden talent related to humidity loss, in that, they are vaults of perfect conditions for keeping your greens. These crispers only lost about 0.16 grams of humidity per hour, which is a better rate than the average of 0.2 grams per hour.

This means the GTS22KSNRSS will help your leafy greens retain their crispness for longer than the average fridge, while still letting enough humidity escape to prevent things from rotting too quickly.

What we don’t like

The fridge and freezer run warm without proper calibration

Credit: Reviewed / Dave Ellerby We recommend turning down both the fridge and freezer, to bring temperatures closer to what’s ideal for food storage.

While this refrigerator never goes over the 40°F threshold where bacteria proliferates rapidly, the GE GTS22KSNRSS sure gets close. Temperatures throughout the fridge ranged from 39.04°F at the coldest to 39.93°F at the warmest.

While the fridge’s excellent temperature consistency keeps temperatures just a hair on the correct side of food safety, we still recommend calibrating it to be cooler: 37°F is the ideal temperature for storing perishables.

The freezer has the same issue, only slightly worse. Where the freezer should remain as close as possible to 0°F, the GTS22KSNRSS had temperatures ranging from 4.47°F to 10.15°F. You’ll definitely want to turn down the temperature here, because between its warmth and less consistent temperatures you’ll likely run into problems with freezer burn.

What owners are saying about the GE GTS22KSNRSS

Owners of the GE GTS22KSNRSS seem to like it, awarding it an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars across major retailers.

Those who rate the GTS22KSNRSS highly praise its capacity, or just voice general contentment with the service it provides them. Those who don’t like the fridge point to its freezer’s warmth, or simply state it is of a low quality, without specifying what element in particular disappoints them.

Warranty

GE offers the industry-standard one year warranty that covers parts and labor. While some manufacturers, like LG and Samsung, guarantee certain parts for up to five or 10 years, those models also typically run a bit more expensive than the GTS22KSNRSS.

Should you buy the GE GTS22KSNRSS?

Maybe—If you don’t mind paying a premium for the extra storage space

Our complaints about the GTS22KSNRSS are fairly minimal and easy to overcome. Sure, its fridge and freezer run a bit warm out of the box, but that’s why calibration exists. Once you’re past that hurdle, this unit has relatively stable temperatures in both its fridge and freezer compartments, and offers significantly more freezer storage space than the average model with this design.

The GTS22KSNRSS is the quintessential basic fridge. It performs its function and doesn’t go far beyond it (though you can purchase and install an optional ice-maker).

However, despite the fridge being fine, its price is a few hundred dollars higher than what it should be for the performance and functionality it offers. While you wouldn’t have much issue with the GTS22KSNRSS if it wound up in your possession, we don’t actively recommend purchasing it either: There are better options out there.



Check out the excellent Haier HA10TG21SS, our current pick for best value. It has even better temperature performance for a fraction of the price, though you’ll get much less capacity than the GTS22KSNRSS.



