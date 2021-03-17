An inconsistent freezer holds back this stylish, affordable French-door

Pros Sleek look

Internal ice and water dispensers

Consistent fridge temperatures Cons Inconsistent freezer temperatures

The Hisense HRF266N6CSE has a matte stainless steel finish and recessed handles, which make this fridge look like it costs about twice as much as it actually does. It’s definitely an attractive option for those looking to improve their kitchen’s aesthetics on a budget.

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The interior of the fridge features adjustable door bins and shelves, two crisper drawers, and a full-width platter drawer.

Opening the top set of doors reveals a standard French-door interior, with a series of shelves and bins along its doors. Below the crispers, you’ll see a full-width drawer for storing wide, shallow items like platters.

Simply put, the freezer compartment offers a large drawer without shelving. Off to the left-hand side is a large ice reservoir. Ice lovers will appreciate the capacity of this bin, but it does reduce the overall storage capacity of the freezer significantly.

About the Hisense HRF266N6CSE refrigerator

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The internal water dispenser is located on the left side of the fridge, and offers cold, filtered water.

Dimensions: 70” x 35.98” x 33.07” (H x W x D)

Measured capacity: 11.7-cubic-foot refrigerator compartment; 4.2-cubic-foot freezer compartment

Finishes: Stainless steel

Dispensers: Internal ice and water

User manual: Hisense HRF266N6CSE refrigerator manual

What we like

The refrigerator offers remarkably consistent temperatures

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The HRF266N6CSE's control panel features clear, responsive touch buttons.

The HRF266N6CSE actually runs slightly warm on the manufacturer’s suggested settings, maintaining an average of 39.3°F. This raised a collective eyebrow in our lab, since we know that temperatures of 40°F or warmer can let bacteria proliferate.

Almost all fridges wobble some when it comes to temperature, due to defrost cycles or normal use letting cold air escape. We expected the HRF266N6CSE to step over that 40°F threshold. But, it surprised us, despite having less than 1°F of wiggle room. The HRF266N6CSE’s temperature control is so steady that temperatures never reached 40°F. In our eyes and experience, this is a truly impressive feat—especially for a fridge at this price point.

Adjustable shelves mean customized storage options

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The front part of this shelf can be slid underneath the back part, accommodating taller items on the shelf below.

One issue we often see in fridges around the $1,000 mark is poor storage customizability options. In a nutshell: You can’t readjust the shelves or bins much, if at all.

Not so with this Hisense! The HRF266N6CSE offers a high degree of granularity for the height at which the shelves can be set. Some shelves can also be folded under themselves, to better accommodate taller items stored on the shelf below. There’s also a full-width drawer at the very bottom of the fridge compartment, which allows for easy platter storage. These features are a rarity in less expensive fridges.

Not to overlook the door bins; these too, can be rearranged. There aren’t as many options available as the shelves, but typical budget fridge bins are often molded into the door. Being able to slot them higher or lower gives users yet another option for where they can store taller items.

What we don’t like

The freezer’s inconsistent temperatures disappoint

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The ice reservoir is the only feature in the freezer, and it's fairly large. This is an excellent feature for those who use ice frequently, but also cuts into storage space.

This one had us scratching our heads. While the refrigerator compartment kept temperatures surprisingly consistent, the same can’t be said of the freezer.

In the lab, we measured the temperatures ranging from -4.3°F to 2.8°F, which is about twice the range we typically see in a freezer. Temperature fluctuations in the freezer can lead to freezer burn, reducing the shelf life of your food.

We ran multiple tests to make sure our results weren’t an error. We also reached out to Hisense, and the company confirmed, saying “due to internal software” the temperature fluctuations are a feature and not a bug. This means it’s likely tied to the defrost programming.

While inconsistent freezer temperatures aren’t ideal, it’s a relatively common issue in inexpensive refrigerators—and the Hisense's performance isn't the worst we’ve seen by a long shot.

If you rely on your freezer for preserving items long term, this fridge is not for you. But, if you turn over items in your freezer routinely, the HRF266N6CSE will meet your needs.

What owners are saying

Owners generally like their HRF266N6CSE, awarding it an average of 4 out of 5 stars across major retailers. Users praise its looks and customizable storage space.

Negative reviewers all seem to have received lemons, though they most often complain about the ice maker breaking. We recommend keeping an eye on the ice maker for problems, then taking full advantage of Hisense’s warranty if any issues arise.

Warranty

Hisense offers a two-year limited warranty, which is better than the standard one-year offered by many other major manufacturers. While we do appreciate the extra year, we also need to point out that some other manufacturers, like Samsung and LG, will cover the compressor for up to a decade.

Should you buy the Hisense HRF266N6CSE refrigerator?

Maybe. If you appreciate style and design, but you are buying on a budget, then yes, this is a great fridge for you. But, if you rely on your freezer to store food longterm, skip this Hisense model.

The HRF266N6CSE offers decent performance and good looks at a relatively budget-friendly price. It has an impressively consistent refrigerator temperatures and the inconsistencies we saw in the freezer won’t likely be an issue for most consumers. While we prefer through-the-door dispensers, the internal ice and water are still better than no dispensers at all. If you’re in the market for a basic French-door with a sophisticated look, the HRF266N6CSE is a reasonable choice.

This being said, the HRF266N6CSE doesn’t exist in a vacuum—and you can get something better for the same investment.

If you’re in the market for budget refrigerators, we highly recommend checking out the Insignia NS–RTM18SS7, which costs almost half as much as the HRF266N6CSE and offers similar performance. If you want to get a little extra for roughly the same price as the HRF266N6CSE, the LG LSXS26366S offers more consistent freezer temperatures and a door-in-door design, while the Haier HRF15N3AGS is excellent for smaller kitchens.

