This fridge is one of the best budget buys we've seen

Pros Stable temperatures

Great value Cons Freezer temps need calibration

Wire racks don't handle spills well

The Hotpoint HPS16BTNRWW top-freezer refrigerator has a featureless façade, aside from a small plaque bearing the Hotpoint logo.

Opening up the fridge door reveals two wire racks with four available slots for placement above two crisper drawers. The door has two full-width bins and a small compartment for butter.

Inside the freezer you’ll find a wire rack with one additional slot for repositioning. The door has two full-width bins for storage.

About the Hotpoint HPS16BTNRWW top-freezer refrigerator

Dimensions: 61.75" x 28 x 30.5" (H x W x D)

Depth: Standard depth

Measured capacity: 9.68-cubic-foot fridge, 3.98-cubic-foot freezer

Finishes: White, black

Dispensers: None

User manual: Hotpoint HPS16BTNRWW top-freezer refrigerator manual

What we like

Steady temperatures provide a longer shelf life

Credit: Reviewed / Dave Ellerby During testing, temperatures were consistent throughout the fridge and over time.

The temperatures in the fridge and freezer are remarkably consistent. Across the fridge compartment, cool air is distributed evenly, with less than 2°F difference between the warmest and coldest spots. Over time these temperatures shift by less than 1°F.

In the freezer, temperatures shifted by less than 2°F. As temperatures are lower in the freezer, these jumps are proportionally more significant than they would be in the fridge, but they’re still smaller deviations than the average freezer has.

What we don’t like

The freezer runs too warm without proper calibration

Credit: Reviewed / Dave Ellerby Ideally the freezer temperature should measure 0°F, but it measured over 6°F before proper calibration.

We measured the average temperature of the freezer at 6.38°F, significantly warmer than the ideal temperature of 0°F.

While this is too warm to properly freeze your food, the fix is also easy: Calibrate the freezer temperature to be slightly colder. Once we did this, we achieved much better temperatures.



Even though the fix is very easy, we still deduct points from fridges that require calibration, because the majority of users never calibrate their fridge or freezer.



Its wire racks can be cumbersome

Credit: Reviewed / Dave Ellerby Wire shelves were once standard, but most fridges have since moved on to glass spill-capture shelves, since they're significantly easier to clean.

In a world where glass shelves with spill-capture have become standard, the old school wire racks of the HPS16BTNRWW aren’t ideal. The gaps between the wires can make balancing smaller containers difficult, and spills can create substantial messes that require emptying out the entire fridge to clean properly.

We can understand the cost savings inherent in, say, leaving out smart features or a dispenser, but we would have gladly paid a little extra for better shelving.

What owners are saying about the Hotpoint HPS16BTNRWW

The Hotpoint HPS16BTNRWW is generally well-liked by its owners, who award it an average of 4 out of 5 stars across major retailers. Those who like the fridge praise its looks, performance, small size, and value. Those who don’t like the fridge mostly complain about its noise or voice disappointment with its performance and storage options.

Warranty

Hotpoint provides the industry-standard one year warranty that covers parts and labor. Other manufacturers sometimes provide up to five or 10 years of coverage on certain parts, but those perks are typically reserved for models that cost about twice as much as the HPS16BTNRWW.

Should you buy the Hotpoint HPS16BTNRWW?

Yes, if you’re in the market for a budget fridge

The Hotpoint HPS16BTNRWW is a budget fridge that doesn’t skimp on performance. True, you won’t get popular features, like a through-the-door dispenser or app-enabled analytics, but those absences are reflected directly in this fridge’s budget price point.

The Hotpoint HPS16BTNRWW may be basic, but it does basic well: Temperatures are remarkably consistent compared to other inexpensive options, which can sometimes have wild temperature swings due to poorly-designed defrost cycles. The only qualm we have with this fridge is its freezer temperature, which skews warm, but that’s nothing a quick calibration can’t fix.

If you’re interested in an excellent value fridge, the Hotpoint HPS16BTNRWW is a great pick. We also recommend looking into the Haier HA10TG21SS if you want to save even more money and still get a fantastic performance.

