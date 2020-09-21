Steady temps and a 10-year warranty are perks of this solid French-door fridge

Pros Maintains cold, even temperatures

Some parts guaranteed for up to 10 years Cons Less storage capacity than average

No water dispenser or smart features

The LG LFCS22520S is a pretty standard French-door refrigerator, albeit with some nice touches here and there. Starting on the outside, it features some thick, sturdy handles and hidden hinges—it looks very sleek.

The interior is a bit more mundane, with some plastic bins and shelves in a standard layout. The freezer drawer has several layers to it, with an ice maker and a sizable ice tray.

About the LG LFCS22520S French-door refrigerator

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The crispers are a typical plastic affair, and are about as good as the average fridge at retaining humidity.

Dimensions: 67.25” x 29.75" x 35.5" (H x W x D)

Finishes: Stainless steel, black stainless steel ($200 extra)

Measured capacity: 8.66-cubic-foot fridge capacity, 3.43-cubic-foot freezer capacity

Dispensers: Ice maker in the freezer

User manual: LG LFCS22520S French-door fridge manual

What we like

Temperatures are very stable

While “keeping food cold” is the core functionality of a refrigerator, there’s a bit more nuance to it than that. Technically, your fridge needs to maintain a relatively narrow temperature band. In the fridge, letting temperatures raise above 40°F will promote bacteria growth; pushing temperatures under 32°F will cause some food to freeze. In the freezer, if temperatures fluctuate too much it promotes cycles of freezing and thawing, which leads to freezer burn and premature food spoilage.

Fortunately, you won’t run into either of these issues with the LFCS22520S, which stays within the ideal range: 38.17°F in the fridge and -1.98°F in the freezer, with temperatures in either compartment only wavering by a degree or two. This superb temperature control means the LFCS22520S will help maximize the lifespan of your food.

What we don’t like

Capacity is smaller than average

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The LG LFCS22520S has some standard storage options in its refrigerator compartment, though overall it's smaller than average.

Whether the refrigerator is a French-door, top-freezer, or side-by-side, different styles have different capacities depending on how they use their space; most fall somewhere between 10 and 12 cu. ft. of space on average. The average French-door's refrigerator compartment is about 11.5 cu. ft. while its freezer is about 4.6 cu. ft.

Within this context, the LFCS22520S is much smaller than you might expect. We measured its refrigerator compartment at 8.66 cu. ft. and its freezer at 3.43 cu. ft. This means it offers roughly 25% less space in both its refrigerator and freezer compartments compared to the average French door. That 2.9-cubic-foot difference in the fridge compartment is pretty striking, considering a gallon of milk takes up 0.13 cu. ft. of space.

Some of this difference comes from the unit’s drawers, which are less space-efficient than shelves, but the ice maker accounts for a lot of this gap.

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The freezer is a standard two-tiered drawer, with a sizable amount of its upper tier dedicated to the ice maker's bin.

Basically, this means your fridge will feel more cramped, potentially forcing you to stack up objects, which reduces overall visibility and makes accessing items on the bottom of the pile a bit more awkward.

With this in mind, if you are already cramped for space with your current fridge, consider looking for an option other than the LFCS22520S. If you haven’t historically had issues with space, however, this may not be a particularly big downside.

What owners are saying

Owners are generally positive about their LG LFCS22520S, awarding it an average 4.6 out of 5 stars. Users that loved their LFCS22520S cited its overall look, its ice maker, and its freezer drawer. The most common complaint was regarding its storage options, typically focusing on low overall space or the shape of its bins being slightly awkward for some items.

Warranty

The standard warranty for fridges is one year for parts and labor. On top of this, LG covers the sealed system and compressor for up to five years for parts and labor, and will replace the linear compressor for up to 10 years (doesn’t include labor).

While this is LG's standard warranty for fridges, it's significantly better than what you can expect from most other manufacturers. The compressor is the workhorse of the fridge and is often one of the first parts to fail—sometimes soon after outliving that standard one-year warranty. When you buy the LFCS22520S, part of its purchase price is going towards the peace of mind that’s it’s a decade-long investment.

Should you buy the LG LFCS22520S?

Yes, providing you can find it on sale and you don't have an overwhelming need for space. The LG LFCS22520S is a really solid fridge; in fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find a fridge with better temperature performance than this one. You’ll definitely get the most out of your leftovers.

Additionally, the warranty adds a lot of value—no need to worry about an expensive replacement after only a few years. The ice maker is a great feature for those who will use it, but it does cut into the fridge’s overall storage capacity.



If you’re looking for a solid French-door you can have for a long while, the LG LFCS22520S is a good buy if you have the budget or can catch it on sale.

