Steady temps make this fridge a solid buy

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The through-the-door dispenser provides filtered water as well as cubed and crushed ice.

The LG LRFDC2406S is a standard, 3-door French-door refrigerator. Two doors open into its main cavity, the left of which houses the water and ice dispenser, while the right door reveals its door-in-door design and allows you to easily access the three bins there. Opening up the doors fully reveals two rows of shelving, atop some crispers and a deli drawer with its own custom temperature settings.

Moving down to the bottom freezer drawer, you'll find a typical setup with one exception: a bin at the top left for the spherical ice.

About the LG LRFDC2406S French-door refrigerator

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The LG LRFDC2406S comes with quite a few options for customizing your storage space.

Dimensions: 70.3” x 35.8” x 30.8" (H x W x D)

70.3” x 35.8” x 30.8" (H x W x D) Measured capacity: 8.52-cubic-foot refrigerator, 4.03-cubic-foot freezer

8.52-cubic-foot refrigerator, 4.03-cubic-foot freezer Finishes: Stainless steel and black stainless steel ($99.01)

Stainless steel and black stainless steel ($99.01) Dispensers: Water and ice (cubed, crushed, spherical)

Water and ice (cubed, crushed, spherical) User manual: LG LRFDC2406S refrigerator manual

What we like

Solid temperatures help food keep longer

Refrigerators have to maintain a narrow band of temperatures: Below 32°F and your food will freeze; above 40°F and bacteria will proliferate fast. Given that temperature fluctuations occur due to cooling cycles and the door being opened during normal use, a fridge has to respond quickly and accurately to keep everything within this 8°F range.

We recently tested the LRMVS3006S, LG's other Craft Ice fridge in our lab, and in this regard it stumbled, but LG's LRFDC2406S does not. In both its refrigerator and freezer compartments, temperatures tested within 1°F of where they ideally should be and only wavered by a fraction of a degree during normal use and defrost cycles.

This is a solid temperature performance. If you want to get the most out of your perishables, this is the fridge for the job.

The freezer provides lots of ice options—including spheres

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton If you're looking for the spherical Craft Ice, it has a dedicated bin down in the freezer drawer.

The LRFDC2406S is yet another entry to LG's exclusive collection of fridges that can create spherical ice—although the appliance brand plans to offer its Craft Ice system in more than 30 SKUs in 2021.

It produces gorgeous globes of ice any bartender would covet for their cocktails. After all, spherical ice has the lowest possible surface area, which means it’s slower to melt, cooling a whiskey on the rocks for longer without watering it down.

Ice with a non-spherical shape will indeed make your drink colder, faster, but this also means you'll have a frigid first few sips followed by increasingly diluted and ever-warming dregs.

However, spherical ice takes a lot of time and energy to make—during testing we found the LG LRFDC2406S can make about three spheres per day, though a recent Craft Ice+ update promises to double this rate. In addition to spherical ice, the fridge also makes cubed and crushed ice at an average pace.

Door-in-door design offers quick and easy access

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The increasingly-popular door-in-door design allows even easier access to the most commonly-used items in your fridge.

While this LG fridge doesn't have the brand's signature InstaView window like the LRMVS3006S, the LRFDC2406S does feature a door-in-door design.

If you haven't seen it before, this means the right-hand door actually consists of two parts: the external door and an internal one. They can be opened together, or separately. Either way, you can quickly access the door's storage bins without completely opening the door and letting a bunch of cold air escape.

While this feature may not be a value-add for everyone, it is one that's hard to determine you'd actually want it, or not, without using it for a bit. In our experience, it does allow easier access to commonly-used items like canned drinks and condiments. If you find yourself just opening your current fridge a crack so you can grab something on the door, you'd probably benefit from the door-in-door design. We recommend heading to an appliance store in person so you can try one out for a few minutes. This way, you'll get a better sense if this is feature is for you.

It has smart features and remote control via ThinQ app

LG is rolling out its signature ThinQ app to more and more of its home appliances, recently even adding it to its upcoming InstaView oven range. While this does promise to have some interesting crossover functionality in the near-future, it still offers some decent value at the present—even if your fridge is the only LG device in the kitchen.

The ThinQ app is basically just a solid remote control for your device. It lets you enable Craft Ice+, which increases the speed at which the LRFDC2406S churns out spherical ice, can enable vacation mode, and change temperature settings. One of the most important features, however, is its ability to send a notification if the fridge door is left ajar. No more heart-sinking moments of going to the fridge for a midnight snack, only to see your kitchen is illuminated by a crack of light from a not-quite-closed door and your pint of Ben & Jerry's melted.

What owners are saying

More expensive or new products typically have fewer user reviews available online—and the LG LRFDC2406S is both of these things. Sites that do offer user reviews for this fridge typically have less than 30.

Users who love this fridge mainly cite its large capacity, followed by its Craft Ice maker and InstaView door. Users who don't like this fridge seem to have received lemons and also typically don't understand that their issues are covered by LG’s warranty.

Warranty

LG offers some of the better appliance warranties currently available. It has a general parts and labor guarantee for the standard one year, but will cover the sealed system and compressor for up to five years, with parts for the linear compressor guaranteed for up to a decade. If you're looking to purchase a product in the LRFDC2406S's price range, you're making an investment. It's great to see that investment will be upheld by the manufacturer.

Should you buy the LG LRFDC2406S?

Yes. When it comes to temperature consistency, the LRFDC2406S actually manages to one-up its upscaled sibling, the LG LRMVS3006S. If you don't mind giving up the interior flex drawer and InstaView door of the LRMVS3006S, you'll get better performance and a lower price in the LRFDC2406S. While the LRFDC2406S is a bit pricy when compared to competitors, it's not exceedingly so, considering its performance and its unique features like Craft Ice.

If you’re still not sold, and want to check out other high-end fridges, the Frigidaire Gallery FG4H2272UF is currently our top-rated fridge, trading the LG’s InstaView door and spherical ice for a flex drawer and rock-solid temperatures.

