This French-door fridge wows with spherical ice, a see-through door, and more

Pros Door-in-door with transparency toggle

Spherical ice

Good crispers Cons Expensive

Fridge has slightly inconsistent temperatures

The LG LRMVS3006S is eye-catching with its InstaView door that lets you peek inside. It has robust, substantial handles, and the doors open smoothly with a little tug. The through-the-door water and ice dispenser has a traditional design that's easy to use: The activation paddle provides just the right amount of resistance and the controls are simple and intuitive.

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The through-the-door dispenser offers water as well as crushed and cubed ice. The spherical ice lives in the freezer drawer.

Opening up the the door-in-door (or knocking twice) reveals three easily accessible bins, and pulling both full doors wide reveals three main shelves, two crisper drawers, and a deli drawer toward the bottom. The freezer drawer opens up smoothly and has a bin at the top left for the spherical ice.

About the LG LRMVS3006S French-door refrigerator

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The craft ice tray is located in the freezer. The LG LRMVS3006S can make about three spheres per day.

Dimensions: 70.3” x 35.8” x 36.6" (H x W x D)

70.3” x 35.8” x 36.6" (H x W x D) Measured capacity: 11.72 cu. ft. refrigerator, 5.12 cu. ft. freezer

11.72 cu. ft. refrigerator, 5.12 cu. ft. freezer Finishes: Stainless steel and black stainless steel ($570 extra)

Stainless steel and black stainless steel ($570 extra) Dispensers: Water and ice (cubed, crushed, spherical)

Water and ice (cubed, crushed, spherical) User manual: LG LRMVS3006S refrigerator manual

What we like

There are plenty of ice options, including the sought-after ice sphere

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton Spherical ice has the lowest surface area, so it melts much slower than other shapes.

One of the flagship features of this LG fridge is its Craft Ice system, which produces gorgeous globes of ice any bartender would covet for their cocktails. After all, spherical ice has the lowest possible surface area, which means it’s slower to melt, cooling a whiskey on the rocks for longer without watering it down. The LRMVS3006S is the first—and currently only—fridge to feature an integrated spherical ice maker.

Ice with a non-spherical shape will indeed make your drink colder, faster, which means you'll have a frigid first few sips followed by increasingly diluted and ever-warming dregs.

However, spherical ice takes a lot of time and energy to make—during testing we found the LG LRMVS3006S can make about three spheres per day. Fortunately, in addition to spherical ice, the fridge features an array of ice options, including cubed and crushed, which are made at more of an average pace.

As long as you give the fridge enough lead-up time and save the spheres for special occasions, this fridge has all your ice needs covered.

You can see inside and save energy with the InstaView door

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The door-in-door design lets you quickly access a few items while minimizing the amount of warm air that can enter the fridge.

The InstaView feature is a pretty neat layer on top of the traditional door-in-door design. By knocking twice on the door, it turns from opaque to transparent, letting you easily scan the fridge's interior for items without needing to open it up. We like this implementation a lot better than just having a glass door, because it gives you visibility when you need it, but keeps out light and maintains a smooth façade when you don’t.

A door-in-door feature, which allows the opening of a smaller door to reach frequently used items, is also just a lot more practical than opening the full door. But it's difficult to gauge how useful a door-in-door feature will be for you until you've used it for a while. Ostensibly, it allows you to quickly access items without opening the door fully, which helps save energy.

If you're unsure about whether or not you'd use this feature, we highly recommend checking it out in person at an appliance store near you. You'll have an easier time gauging the difference between opening a full fridge door and the door-in-door.



The crisper drawers retain humidity well for fresher veggies

If you’ve ever stored food leftovers with a container lid not completely closed, you know fridges have a tendency to dry things out quickly. This is because they’re constantly circulating air, quickly cycling humidity out of its compartments. This is bad news for fresh vegetables, as it can cause them to wilt faster than they otherwise would, leading to food waste.

Enter: crispers. A good crisper drawer is designed to hang on to humidity better than other compartments in the fridge, in order to help keep your veggies fresher, longer.

In our testing, the LRMVS3006S’s crispers performed with excellence, holding onto moisture much better than the average fridge, without retaining so much as to promote rot. If your meals tend to rely on a steady supply of fresh vegetables—especially leafy greens—you can trust the LRMVS3006S to maximize their lifespan.

What we don’t like

Temperatures in the fridge can be slightly inconsistent

Refrigerators have to maintain a fairly narrow band of temperatures: Below 32°F and your food will freeze, and above 40°F and bacteria will proliferate much faster. Given that temperature fluctuations occur due to cooling cycles and the door being opened during normal use, a fridge has to respond quickly and accurately to keep everything within this 8°F range.

Unfortunately, the LG LRMVS3006S stumbles here slightly. We determined that temperatures in the fridge compartment fluctuate by about 4°F throughout the day, which is a bit more than average. It also means that, at the warmest point of its cooling cycle, temperatures will tiptoe over the 40°F threshold before dropping back down again. This wobble can make it difficult to properly calibrate this fridge.



Overall, the LRMVS3006S still does a pretty good job at maintaining your food’s longevity, but at its price point we would’ve liked to see a bit more temperature stability.

What owners are saying

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The LG LRMVS3006S has a lot of useful and customizable storage options, which makes it easy to keep everything organized.

More expensive products typically have fewer user reviews available online and the LG LRMVS3006S is no exception. Users who love this fridge mainly cite its large capacity, followed by its Craft Ice maker and InstaView door. Users who don't like this fridge seem to have received lemons and also typically don't understand that their issues are covered by LG’s warranty.

Warranty

LG offers one of the better warranties out there. It has a general parts and labor guarantee for one year, which is standard, but extends that to five years for the sealed system and compressor, with parts for the linear compressor guaranteed for up to a decade. While we typically praise LG’s warranty, it’s especially welcome on such an expensive appliance.

Should you buy the LG LRMVS3006S?

Yes. If you’ve seen the price and have read this far, it’s likely the LG LRMVS3006S is for you. While it does have some performance shortcomings, it makes up for those with a sleek aesthetic and a unique feature set you simply can’t find elsewhere.

If you’re still not sold, and want to check out other high-end fridges, the Frigidaire Gallery FG4H2272UF is currently our top-rated fridge and offers better performance, but without the same extra features, trading the LG’s InstaView door and spherical ice for a flex drawer and rock-solid temperatures.

Meet the testers Mark Brezinski Senior Writer @markbrezinski Mark Brezinski is a senior writer with seven years of experience reviewing consumer tech and home appliances. See all of Mark Brezinski's reviews Kyle Hamilton Product Tester Kyle Hamilton is a product tester at Reviewed, specializing in home appliances and technology. See all of Kyle Hamilton's reviews