LG's new InstaView refrigerators sanitize with UV light

LG is getting a jump on the new year, debuting products weeks ahead of the CES 2021 electronics show. Among the company's announcements is a new lineup of InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerators that feature an extra-hygienic water dispenser, tailor-made for a public still reeling from the effects of the COVID pandemic.

The new refrigerators feature a translucent glass panel—about 20% larger than last year—that illuminates when you knock on it, making the interior of the fridge visible to minimize cold air loss. The spherical LG Craft Ice maker (which debuted last year) will also be carried into this next generation. Select models will also feature voice recognition technology which allows for hands-free features like Amazon Dash Replenishment.

LG's "UVnano" technology, designed to reduce bacteria in the water dispenser, had been previously announced in some overseas models. A similar technology is already being used in some LG-branded headphone cases. Claiming to remove up to 99.99 percent of bacteria on the dispenser's tap, it's likely the first of many 2021 products to highlight hygiene and sanitation features.

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The new LG InstaView refrigerator models will include LG's signature Craft Ice feature.

We've tested previous models of LG InstaView refrigerators, like the LG LRMVS3006S, and the Craft Ice system was one of our favorite features. However, we're hoping the newer models will be able to produce more of the fan-favorite spherical ice per day than the model we tested. It's possible that the larger glass panel will increase temperature stability, which was lacking in the model we tested.

As the conference will be entirely virtual this year, attendees can "stop by" LG's virtual exhibition booth. We'll be covering virtual CES 2021 leading up to the event (January 11 through January 14), and will continue coverage throughout the week of, so check back for updates.

