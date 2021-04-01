Love cold drinks? These fridges make the best ice

If you’ve ever traveled beyond the U.S., you’re aware that we have a bit of a complex about ice. Americans love ice and refrigerators with ice—to the point that we find ways to incorporate it into almost every form of beverage. According to a study by Bosch from 2020, more than half of all Americans consume up to 36 pounds of ice individually per month, as part of their daily water intake and beyond. Many people in the U.S. claim that access to clean, abundant ice encourages them to drink more water.

If you’re among the droves who love ice in all their drinks, but your fridge doesn’t necessarily cater to your needs, look no further. We’ve rounded up some of the most impressive fridges with ice makers out there. Check out these fridges if you want to ensure that your kitchen is home to one of the best ice makers money can buy.

1. The Bosch 500 Series French-door refrigerator

Credit: Bosch For hydrating on the go.

Not only is this French-door fridge from the Bosch 500 Series absolutely stunning, but it will also quickly become your favorite part of your kitchen. The 500 Series of Bosch fridges boast the industry’s fastest refrigerator ice makers and the QuickIcePro system that allows users to access over 40 cups of freshly filtered ice per day—enough for excessive ice consumption as well as entertaining. The 500 series also has optimized beverage storage temperatures that you can remotely control and monitor, so that your drinks will be just as cold as you like.

The Bosch 500 Series utilizes the UltraClarityPro filtration system to generate clean, filtered water and ice as well as hands-free bottle filling, so that you can grab water on the go. The entire functionality of the fridge is nicely based in keeping users hydrated, so if you're someone that requires ice to stay hydrated or loves convenience, this is a great product for you. It's also neutrally toned and gorgeous, and comes at a lower price point that some of the other luxury fridges on the market.

2. The LG Instaview Door-in-Door Refrigerator with Craft Ice

Credit: LG Perfect for entertaining (or keeping your wine exactly how you want it).

This feels like something from far into the future. The LG Instaview Door-in-Door refrigerator with Craft Ice was honored at this year’s Consumer Technology Association Innovation Awards as a standout among technological refrigerators, and it's also been appearing on TikTok from time to time for its incredible ice cubes. LG's ice spheres are slow-melting, meaning they're perfect for drinks and cocktails and prevent users from having to rely on ice molds for fancier ice cubes. You can also get both crushed and cubed ice from this fridge.

This LG also comes with a smart screen that you can tap to unveil what's in your fridge, as well as a double door setup so that you can keep the items you want the most access to at the forefront. It's also Wi-Fi enabled and learns over time to best adapt to your cooling and hydration needs.

If you're in the market for a highly covetable fridge that is perfect for entertaining, the LG Instaview Door-in-Door refrigerator with Craft Ice is a great option that you can find through LG or Best Buy.

Get the LG Instaview Door-in-Door with Craft Ice at LG for $3,599.00

3. The Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Refrigerator

Credit: Samsung Mix and match or go full monochrome.

This fridge hasn’t even made it into stores yet, but when it does it’ll be a game changer. The smart 4-door full-depth and counter-depth fridges are great options if you value function as well as form and enjoy having your appliances match the other items in your home.

Not only can you customize this beautiful fridge to your exact specifications—all the way down to the colors of each door—but it also comes complete with two options for water delivery, a flexible fridge to freezer space, and more. It also makes standard ice cubes as well as chewable, smaller ice cubes for those who prefer to munch on their ice.

The Bespoke fridge is currently available in several colors, and more colors will likely become available when the product releases. You can preorder the Bespoke refrigerator from Samsung now, with delivery expected by the end of April.

Get the Samsung Bespoke Refrigerator for pre-order with Samsung

