Hisense launches its first-ever full kitchen suite

Here at Reviewed, we love a great value. In our eyes, there's nothing better than to be able to highly recommend an affordable product that performs incredibly well. So, when we heard that Hisense would be launching its first-ever complete kitchen suite at CES 2022, and that the Hisense HRF254N6TSE French-door refrigerator would be part of it, we danced around our (home) office with reckless abandon.

We tested the HRF254N6TSE in our labs this past fall, and it's one of the best affordable French-door refrigerators we've seen, currently standing at number 4 on our list. It aced our temperature tests, offering stable, consistent cooling, and it has some nice features, like a through-the-door ice and water dispenser, a foldable shelf to easily create space for taller items, and a deli drawer.

While the HRF254N6TSE fridge has obviously already been on the market, the Hisense all stainless steel kitchen suite contains many new-to-market appliances. The Hisense HFG3501CPS slide-in gas range offers six burners and a true convection oven. Like many premium brands with much higher price tags, this Hisense range also boasts an air-fry option and bread-proofing program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Completing the large appliances included in the suite, the DW50 dishwasher boasts a 20-minute quick wash cycle and a detergent auto-dosing option, which is typically seen more premium brands like Miele. One feature we can't wait to test out in our labs: a sensor cleaning technology that will adjust cycle times on-the-go to make sure food stains are completely removed from dishes.

A new 1,000-watt over-the-range microwave and dual-zone wine cooler that can hold up to 46 bottles of vino and is already on the market rounds out Hisense's kitchen suite. From where we stand, this looks like the consumer can expect premium features for a heck of a lot less. But we won't know for sure until we get these appliances into our lab.

Available exclusively online and in-store at Lowe's. Consumers can purchase the French-door fridge and wine cooler now, for $1,899 and $679 respectively. In the third quarter of 2022, sometime around July, consumers can start looking for the slide-in gas range at $1,699, dishwasher at $899, and microwave at $329.

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.