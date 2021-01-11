Samsung releases stellar, sleek new home appliances to kick off 2021

Follow all of Reviewed's CES coverage as it happens. To get a sneak peek at the latest product trends delivered straight to your phone, sign up for text message alerts

Home appliance nerds that we are here at Reviewed, we are stoked about the lineup of kitchen, laundry, and cleaning appliances that Samsung has announced it will release over the course of this year. These are all brand new products, so we haven't been able to test any of them in our labs yet, but we can't wait to get them in and try them out. Until then, this is what we know.

Bespoke refrigeration

Credit: Samsung Electronics, Inc. Ltd.

Customization is a key focus for Samsung in 2021, highlighted first and foremost by its Bespoke refrigeration. Consumers can choose among the all-new four-door Flex French-door format, as well as one-door column and two-door bottom-mount. Each offers a level of personalization typically seen from luxury brands at a much higher price point, starting with front panels in a variety of unique color and finish options that can be purchased separately and mixed and matched per its owner's whim.

Additionally, the four-door Flex features five different temperature settings, a fridge compartment that can get as cold as a soft freeze, a beverage center with filtered water and nugget ice, and UV deodorizing technology. The only drawback we can see to Bespoke is that it's not compatible with Samsung's Family Hub connectivity, so if you rely on smart appliances at home, this one's not for you.

Bespoke Cube air purifier

Credit: Samsung Electronics, Inc. Ltd.

Samsung's all new air purifier comes in a range of four colors and two patterns that fits into just about any contemporary home's décor. Beyond its savvy appearance, the Cube leverages lasers to detect particles in the air and sends constantly-updating information about overall air quality to your app, as well as automatically adapt to changing conditions, similar to what Bose air purifiers do.

Like other air purifiers coming out in 2021, the Cube uses a combination of traditional HEPA filtration (stated as capable of removing 99.97% of 0.3㎛-sized dust) and an activated carbon filter to neutralize volatile organic compounds before they get to your lungs.

8800 Series Smart Dial front-load washer and dryer

Brand new 8800 Series Smart Dial front-load washer and dryer promises a laundry room duo that makes washing and drying clothes an easier, stress-free task. AI technology works through a new control panel featuring its Smart Dial with learned preferred cycles and settings saved as short cuts; consumers can also manually customize cycle lists.

JetBot 90 AI+ robot vacuum

Credit: Samsung Electronics, Inc. Ltd.

The JetBot 90 AI+ robot vacuum and mop is driven by object-recognition AI. It won’t hit the market until midway through 2021, so we haven’t been able to test it in our lab, but, from what we’ve seen so far, it’s a departure from Samsung’s previous designs—in a very good way.

For example, navigation is a focus. The JetBot 90 AI+ uses lidar navigation and has a comprehensive app so you can designate no-go zones to focus the robot’s time on areas you want attention to, like under the kitchen table or entryways.

By using the lidar, it can differentiate a delicate vase from a table leg and will act accordingly. You’ll also be able to connect directly to the camera to give a live feed of your home. If implemented like the LG Hom-Bot, this feature will turn your robot floor cleaner into a mobile security camera.

