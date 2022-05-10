This affordable robot vacuum plays well with bare floors but not rugs

Pros Moderate suction

Great smart features Cons Gets caught on rugs

About the Neato D8

Dimensions : 12.71 in x 13.22 in x 3.99 in (D x W x H)

: 12.71 in x 13.22 in x 3.99 in (D x W x H) Weight : 8 pounds

: 8 pounds Warranty : 1-year

: 1-year Battery life: 100 minutes

What we like

It cleans under shelves and over thresholds

We test all robot vacuums in our testing labs here at Reviewed. We’ve got a whole set-up and a testing course that boasts everything from shag rugs to shelves and thresholds of various heights.

During testing on this course, the Neato D8 surprised us by completely cleaning under any shelf that was taller than four inches. This model stands 3.99 inches tall, so it could technically fit, but most robot vacuums don’t like a squeeze that tight.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to cleaning taller surfaces, the Neato D8 has a neat trick: hydraulics. Okay, they’re not really hydraulics, but during testing, whenever this robot vacuum encountered a heightened bit of floor, it activated a spring in its axle to raise its undercarriage off the floor.

This motion allows the Neato D8 to ride over thresholds and deal with uneven flooring without risking getting stuck.



The D8’s smart features are useful

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The N8’s app comes with a lot of useful features like this virtual map.

When it comes to smart features, Neato is often on the cutting edge. In fact, the robot vacuum company was the first to debut a robot vacuum with virtual barriers.

While the Neato D8’s app doesn’t break any new ground, it does provide a ton of convenience and useful features. It has the standard remote start-and-stop feature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the basics, the app can also create virtual maps of your floors. A virtual map allows you to create cleaning zones and no-go lines. Clean zones allow you to designate the area you want your robot vacuum to focus on and no-go lines keep it away.

For example, you can schedule the Neato D8 to clean the foyer after your kids get home from school, but to stay away from the dog’s water and food bowls.

It features moderately good suction power

To test how well a robot vacuum cleans, we use specially ground cork to simulate debris on our testing course. We place the cork on or around specific types of obstacles, like between furniture legs or under shelves.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Neato D8 picked up around 8.05 grams of debris per run. If you run your robot vacuum every day like we recommend, that adds up to about 56.35 grams a week. These results are not bad, given that the D8 is an affordable robot vacuum.

However, these results are out done by budget models like the Eufy 11S.

What we didn’t like

It got stuck on throw rugs

Credit: Reviewed / Michael Elderbee During testing, the side brush often got caught on throw rugs, causing the N8 to stop cleaning.

In the testing labs, our robot vacuum obstacle course has a variety of surfaces to clean, including bare floors and carpets of various thicknesses. One of the more changeling surfaces is a black, high-pile throw rug, and most robot vacuums avoid it altogether. The Neato D8 took a crack at it, climbing atop the throw rug, but then it got stuck up there.

On subsequent runs, it continued to try and continued to get stuck. Eventually, we had to remove the throw rug so the Neato could complete its testing.



ADVERTISEMENT

Sign up for our newsletter. Get twice-weekly reviews, advice, deals, and how-to guides from the experts.

What users are saying

Out of 115 reviews hosted on Bed, Bath & Beyond’s website, the Neato D8 averages 3.6 stars out of 5. Consumers like the robust cleaning power and useful app. However, other buyers have experienced navigation issues and found this robot vacuum got stuck on furniture.

Should you buy the Neato D8?

Yes, but only if you have bare floors



As a budget buy, the Neato D8 offers a lot of value. It’s got moderately good suction, great smart features, and can deal with uneven floors.



However, our testing showed that the D8 has the potential to get stuck on rugs and furniture, and this is a cardinal sin. The point of an automated floor cleaner is to not require human assistance. Once we removed these hindrances, this robot vacuum worked just fine, but that’s a bridge too far for some consumers.



The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.



Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the testers Jonathan Chan Senior Manager of Lab Operations @Jonfromthelab1 Jonathan Chan currently serves as the Lab Manager at Reviewed. If you clean with it, it's likely that Jon oversees its testing. Since joining the Reviewed in 2012, Jon has helped launch the company's efforts in reviewing laptops, vacuums, and outdoor gear. He thinks he's a pretty big deal. In the pursuit of data, he's plunged his hands into freezing cold water, consented to be literally dragged through the mud, and watched paint dry. Jon demands you have a nice day. See all of Jonathan Chan's reviews Michael Elderbee Product Test Technician Born in Seoul and raised in New England, Michael is currently a Product Tester here at Reviewed and strives to make sure you get the most bang for your buck. His 5 years as a behavioral technician has given him a strong appreciation for data collection and research. When he’s not in the lab testing appliances you can find him gaming on his PC, nerding out about knives or by the tabletop playing 40k. See all of Michael Elderbee's reviews Beckett Dubay Product Test Technician Beckett Dubay is a product tester at Reviewed and a magnet for corner cases. Working as a lighting designer for several years has left him with strong opinions about overhead lighting. Beckett just wishes it was always fall. See all of Beckett Dubay's reviews