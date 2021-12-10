Chunky, knit weighted blankets may be trendy, but is Nuzzie's good?

Pros Cooler than most weighted blankets

Appealing texture

Easy to wash Cons Bulky and potentially difficult to store

What is Nuzzie?

Nuzzie carries one product: a knit weighted blanket that’s available in a handful of colors, sizes, and weights. Most other weighted blankets we’ve tested are sold by weight (15 or 20 pounds, for example). Instead, Nuzzie offers four sizes: kids, full, queen, and king, with weights ranging from 8 to to 25 pounds. The blankets start at $150 and go up to $275, depending on the size.

The company’s origin story is a bit confusing. Its Instagram posts date back to 2018 and feature a weighted blanket that looks similar to more traditional, non-knit options we’ve tested. The model is no longer available, and it appears the current knit version dates to spring 2021, based on a Kickstarter campaign for the product.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did we test the Nuzzie weighted blanket?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser I tested the Nuzzie how anyone would, by sleeping under it.

We focus on practical testing here at Reviewed. As the senior staff writer for sleep, I found myself tasked, if you can say that, with snuggling up under the Nuzzie for a night. I also briefly curled up with it during the day. Each time I used the blanket I assessed it on a number of criteria, ranging from whether or not it was easy to shift around underneath the blanket to how warm it got as I relaxed beneath it.

What we like about Nuzzie weighted blanket

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser We loved the Nuzzie's texture—which makes it far more breathable than most weighted blankets.

It’s cooler than most weighted blankets

I wouldn’t go as far as saying this blanket is cool. However, it is far and away cooler than other weighted blankets, under which I feel as though I’m literally baking. (I tested the “cooling” Gravity Blanket during a heatwave in the summer, and it was not an enviable experience, if I do say so.)

The Nuzzie’s knit structure allows for a lot more airflow than traditional weighted blankets, which often fully insulate you with not only glass beads, but a warm cover to protect the inner component. I felt warm underneath the Nuzzie, but I still think it would work well for most seasons aside from summer. For folks who have air conditioning during hotter months, it would be well-lent to year-round use.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s aesthetically pleasing

In general, weighted blankets aren’t the prettiest pieces of bedroom decor. Sometimes they don’t detract from a bedroom’s appearance, but they seldom add to it, at least in my opinion. The Nuzzie blanket is beautifully textured and could bring a lot of visual interest and a pop of color to your bed. What’s more, it’s sized to actually fit your mattress. So whether you drape it over the foot during the day, or leave it spread out and ready for the night, it will bring something to the appearance of your bedroom.

Its washing instructions are easy

According to Nuzzie, cleaning the blanket is as simple as chucking the whole thing into the machine on a warm cycle, then switching it over to the dryer on tumble dry low or delicate. You don’t have to fuss with removing a cover and unburdening it of the inner piece, or spot cleaning—a huge bonus.

Washing it didn’t cause it to gain a ton of water weight, either. When we tossed it in our lab's washing machine, it picked up a measly two pounds of water weight. Jon Chan, Reviewed’s senior lab manager, attributed it to the blanket’s fiber construction. The outer layer is made of cotton, whereas the inner one is polyester—cotton’s known for taking on more water than polyester, explaining how the laundering process only added a couple pounds.



The only caveat? A queen- or king-size Nuzzie might exceed the weight limit of your washing machine—most have an upper threshold that’s around 20 pounds, Jon says.

What we don’t like about Nuzzie weighted blanket

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The biggest downside of the Nuzzie is it's tough to store due to its size.

It’s super bulky

The Nuzzie’s knit texture is its biggest upshot and pitfall. The knit weave makes it breathable—but in order for it to have any heft as a weighted blanket, you also need a lot of material. In short: It’s bulky.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blanket arrived in a large box. Even though it appeared to be vacuum-sealed, it was still really big. Compressed, a queen size is comparable to a densely packed king-size pillow.

Once I freed it from its packaging? The blanket was huge. I was barely able to wrangle the folded up thing out of my apartment for a photo shoot at our office. Folks who may not want to use the blanket year-round should consider their storage options before clicking “buy.” If you aim to leave it on the bed then this isn’t such an issue.

The bulk also makes the blanket challenging to wash in a machine. At the Reviewed labs, we put it in the largest machine we own, and Jon noted it was still a bit of a squeeze.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weight options are limited

Instead of offering sizes in various weights, you’re saddled with getting a larger size in order to get more weight. Weighted blanket companies generally recommend opting for one that’s about 10% of your body weight. If you’re an adult with a smaller bed, say a full mattress, who likes a heftier blanket (like I do) you’ll be stuck purchasing something that’s either less weight than you’d like, or too big for your bed. It’s far from the end of the world, but it is a nuisance.

Pets may find it unappealing

My cat objected to the Nuzzie when I slept under it. He decided its texture was irksome and started digging and biting at the fabric just as I shut off TikTok and finally closed my eyes to try to sleep. I’m still not sure why he did it, but the less-than-smooth texture could be worth a thought if your dog or cat likes to join you in bed.

It smelled fresh out of the package

This is a minor complaint that is barely worth mentioning, as smells usually fade as products like pillows and mattresses air out. However, I wasn’t expecting a weighted blanket to have a processed smell right out of the bag, and it’s something I’ve only encountered with the Nuzzie. (For what it’s worth, I think it’s because the blanket is vacuum-sealed for shipping.) Still, know that it might benefit from a day or two of airing out before you sleep under it.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are current owners saying?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Though the Nuzzie doesn't have as many reviews as some other weighted blankets, current owners love it.

The knit weighted blanket has just 115 reviews to date, but they’re glowing: It holds nearly 4.5 stars. Numerous reviewers cite it as a purchase they couldn’t be happier with, and none of the reviews I saw mentioned anything about sleeping hot—or raised other complaints, for that matter.

At least one reviewer loves the blanket so much that they even travel with it—something I can’t imagine given its bulk. Nevertheless, it’s a good omen for those looking for a product they’ll truly love.

What’s it like to sleep with the Nuzzie weighted blanket?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Nuzzie's heft distributes a gentle hug-like sensation over your body.

Sleeping under the Nuzzie is similar to just about any other weighted blanket, minus the fact that it tends to run cooler.

If you haven’t slept with a weighted blanket before, it feels like a soft, gentle pressure distributed across your body. Some companies (and many customers) claim that the sensation reduces anxiety by lending a hug-like feeling. However, scientific evidence to back up the claims is scarce, at least for the time being. That said, I love a good hug, and I have found weighted blankets provide a soothing sensation when I cuddle them at night. Anecdotally, I seem to sleep better—assuming I don’t get too hot.

Is Nuzzie’s weighted blanket worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser If you're looking for a weighted blanket that won't be too hot overnight, the Nuzzie could be ideal.

The Nuzzie weighted blanket is expensive. There are certainly cheaper options out there, but we think it’s hard to go wrong with a blanket like the Nuzzie. It’s more breathable than most weighted blankets, aesthetically pleasing, and comfortable to use.

The Nuzzie blanket comes with a 30-day “happiness guarantee.” So if you decide it’s not the right blanket for you after a while—the company recommends trying it for two weeks—you can complete a form and the company will take it back. (The website doesn’t specify if the company covers return shipping, or if consumers are saddled with the cost.)

We think you’ll love sleeping under the Nuzzie blanket. Really, its biggest downside is its overall bulkiness—which is only an issue if you live in a smaller space or plan on storing it for much of the year. Though I can’t imagine you’ll want to part with it after one night.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the tester Lindsey Vickers Senior Staff Writer, Sleep @lindseyvix Lindsey writes about sleep, lifestyle, and more for Reviewed. In her waking hours, she likes to spend time outside, read, cook, and bake. She holds a master’s in journalism from Boston University and bachelors' degrees in English Literature and Anthropology from the University of Utah. See all of Lindsey Vickers's reviews