This weighted comforter will change the way you sleep

At this point in my career, I’m somewhat of an expert on weighted blankets. I’ve tested close to a dozen of the most popular weighted blankets firsthand, and I’d thought I’d seen it all—until someone sent me the link to Brooklinen’s new Weighted Comforter.

People have been begging for weighted comforters for years now, and Brooklinen stepped up to the plate, delivering what appears to be a cushy, comfy blanket that will soothe your stress and help you drift off to sleep. I was already a huge fan of this bedding company after testing their bed sheets, and I couldn’t say, “Yes!” fast enough when asked if I wanted to test out this innovative new blanket.

All about the Brooklinen Weighted Comforter

Let me tell you a little bit about this blanket before we dive into my thoughts. The Weighted Comforter is white with a baffle-box construction and corner loops where you can attach a duvet cover. Its shell is made from 400-thread-count cotton sateen—a smooth, silky fabric—and the blanket filled with both glass microbeads and a polyester batting.

This weighted blanket comes in five different weight/size combos, including 15-, 20-, 25-, 30-, and 35-pound options. Like most bedding, the Brooklinen Weighted Comforter varies in price depending on size, with a 15-lb twin comforter costing $249 and prices increasing incrementally from there.

How is it different from a regular weighted blanket?

You might be wondering if there’s a difference between a weighted comforter and a regular weighted blanket, and I can think of two distinctions.

First, the vast majority of weighted blankets are designed to be used by one person. They’re typically quite small—usually around 48-by-72 inches—and nearly impossible to share. This means if both you and your partner want to sleep with a weighted blanket, you’re going to need two to use separately. A weighted comforter, on the other hand, is big enough to cover your bed, meaning it can easily be used by two people.

Second, most weighted blankets are fairly flat, for lack of a better word. The majority of the products I’ve tested have a bead-filled sheet to provide that comforting weight, but they don’t typically have much extra batting or filling inside. This is different from the Brooklinen Weighted Comforter, which includes an ample amount of filling to give the blanket the loft you’d expect from a high-quality comforter.

This cozy weighted comforter delivers—big time!

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau Both my boyfriend and I liked the weight and warmth of this blanket.

As soon as I climbed into bed under the Brooklinen Weighted Comforter, it felt like my whole body just heaved a big sigh. The 20-pound queen-size blanket fits my bed perfectly, and because the weight is spread out across the whole mattress, it doesn’t feel as heavy as a “regular” 20-pound weighted blanket. (Keep this in mind when you’re deciding which weight is best for you.)

Both my boyfriend and I found the weight of the comforter to be just right—heavy enough to be cozy and help us sleep, but not so heavy that it felt suffocating. It’s also quite warm, and I can see it being wonderful to sleep under during the winter. Personally, I got a little too hot under it on a warmer nights, but I’m also a very hot sleeper. My boyfriend, on the other hand, is a cold sleeper (honestly, just a cold human in general), and he said it was the perfect temperature.

Overall, the feel and performance of the blanket reminded me of other high-end comforters I’ve tested—but with some added heft. Even though the blanket is filled with glass beads, we never felt them, and the construction of the comforter is top-notch, with secure stitching and high-quality materials.

Are there any downsides?

Credit: Brooklinen Because of its inner beads, this comforter is spot clean only.

While we really enjoyed using this weighted comforter overall, there are a few negative factors that might sway your decision to buy it.

For one, the blanket is definitely prone to slowly sliding off the end of the bed throughout the night—because its edges hang off the bed, the inner weight drags it down. This particularly bothered my boyfriend, who likes the blanket tucked up around his chin at night. He found himself having to yank the comforter back into place, which can feel quite a bit like doing a bicep curl.

My other main complaint is that the sateen shell of this comforter is quite “swishy,” which makes it noisy if you shift around during the night. However, you could likely mitigate this problem by outfitting the blanket with a duvet cover.

Finally, the comforter isn’t easy to clean—in fact, it’s spot clean only. You’re definitely going to want to put a duvet cover over it to prevent any major stains or dirt marks on the pure white fabric.

Is the Brooklinen Weighted Comforter worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau If you want to sleep as snug as a bug in a rug, this comforter is the way to go.

As you can see, there are both pros and cons to the Weighted Comforter. On one hand, it’s comfy, warm, and relaxing, but it’s also heavy (duh) and tough to clean. You’re going to have to use a duvet cover on it to minimize noise and keep it in good condition, but it’s the perfect solution for two people.

In addition to these considerations, you’ll need to think about the price, as well. The 20-pound queen-size option costs $349, and prices go up from there. This is undeniably expensive, but it’s actually less than what you’d pay for a high-end down comforter. If both you and your partner enjoy the benefits of weighted blankets at night, the Brooklinen Weighted Comforter is a worthwhile investment that will last you for years to come. (Just use a duvet cover, OK?)

