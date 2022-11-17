An iconic stand mixer still worth buying

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (KSM150PS) Pros Durable and reliable build

The motor is quiet

Attachments are easy to use Cons Expensive

Speed lever not pleasant to use Buy now at KitchenAid

$349.00 from Amazon

An iconic baking tool that practically needs no introduction, the KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (available at KitchenAid) has maintained its first-place ranking in our roundup of the best stand mixers for years. And with good reason: This machine impresses us time and time again with its ability to excel at everything from whipping egg whites to kneading bread dough.

If you're a home baker who is considering splurging on this classic small appliance—but want to weigh all of its pros and cons—we're here to guide you through everything you need to know.

About the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart Tilt-head Stand Mixer

Credit: KitchenAid This iconic appliance has been popular for almost a century.

This eye-catching appliance comes in dozens of bright (or not-so-bright, if that's your thing) colors, and a 5-quart bowl that's great for big and small batches alike. The brand claims that this appliance can mix ingredients for up to 72 cookies or four loaves of bread at once.

The stand mixer also features 10 speed settings for a variety of recipes and techniques, from gentle cake mixing to high-speed merengue whipping. Adding ingredients to the mix is easy, thanks to the clever tilt-head design.

What makes this machine so versatile is the vast number of compatible attachments. It already comes with a standard flat beater, dough hook, and 6-wire whip, but owners can choose to buy additional add-ons as well.

Meat grinders, pasta makers, and spiralizers are just a few of the accessories that widen the capabilities of this machine, making each dollar spent stretch even further. (You can even use it to make shave ice now!)

What we like

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Looney There's a lot to love about this workhorse machine.

It works quickly and efficiently

The KitchenAid Stand Mixer aced every challenge we threw at it while testing.

Egg whites were whipped with impressive volume in just two minutes, sugar and butter creamed together easily (without having to worry about scraping the sides of the bowl), and nothing slowed the machine down—even when faced with ultra chunky cookie dough.

When it came to making bread dough, the stand mixer handled thick dough with ease, kneading it until it was smooth, satiny, and held together in a ball (with very little effort on our part).

Throughout our testing, the mixer never rocked or moved from its position on the countertop. It also didn't produce any overwhelming or bothersome noise, like some of its competitors.

It can perform countless kitchen tasks

Credit: KitchenAid There are several add-on attachments you can buy to expand the functionality of your stand mixer.

This machine is not just for baking. Thanks to the widening number of accessories available, the stand mixer can also make pasta, slice and spiralize veggies, grind homemade flour, and more.

That makes the often-intimidating price tag on this much easier to swallow, given that it can shred parmesan and juice citrus just as well as it can mix cake batter.

It can match any aesthetic

Credit: KitchenAid / Reviewed With over two dozen colors to choose from, there's an option for every aesthetic.

One of the most popular appeals of this stand mixer is the wide array of colors that it comes in.

Whether you want to make your kitchen pop with Empire Red, make a statement with Kyoto Glow, or stay classic with Milkshake or Medallion Silver varieties, there's a color for everyone.

What we don't like

Credit: KitchenAid The lever on this appliance brought up some minor issues during testing.

The speed lever could be better

One of the only issues we ran into while testing the KitchenAid stand mixer was with the speed lever.

Although the lever is both durable and effective, it’s not as pleasant to use as the dials found on most other brands. It has sharp edges that are uncomfortable to grip. Because it offers some resistance, it’s easy to push too hard and turn the mixer on faster than intended. It might take a bit of familiarity to get a better understanding of how to adjust it.

It's an investment

The primary setback stopping many people from buying this stand mixer right now is probably the price tag. It retails at about $450, which could seem daunting at first.

But, given its extreme versatility, incomparable functionality, and long-lasting capability, we think that price is worth the investment.

This isn't an appliance that you'll have to replace once every few years; once you purchase your own KitchenAid stand mixer, you're in it for the long haul. Our Kitchen editor Danielle DeSiato still uses her grandmother's, which has been passed down for two generations and still performs well. You can feel confident that your dollars will be stretched (and shared) for years to come.

Should you buy the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart Tilt-head Stand Mixer?

Credit: KitchenAid This iconic appliance deserves a spot in your kitchen!

Yes!

Whether you're a seasoned bread baker or casual cookie maker, this tried-and-true appliance deserves a space on your countertop.

It's shown us—time and time again—that it blows its competitors out of the water with its fast and efficient results for all kinds of kitchen tasks. Beyond impressively whipping egg whites and kneading homemade bread dough, this machine can come in handy for everyday kitchen tasks (thanks to its countless accessories). It can ultimately save you precious time—and may even help you feel more confident in the kitchen.

