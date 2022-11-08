This bread machine has 20 pre-set modes for easy baking. Should you buy it?

Pros Easy to use

Tasty results

Plenty of recipes Cons Loaf can be lumpy

No viewing window

About the Panasonic Bread Machine SD-R2550

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi This machine comes with ample helpful accessories.

This hefty appliance comes equipped with a ribbed nonstick bread pan and accompanying kneading blade, measuring cup and spoon, and an additional cup and spoon for sourdough baking. It also comes with two booklets: A quick start guide with easy-to-follow instructions and 27 recipes, and a more detailed operating instruction manual.

The machine boasts 20 pre-set functions, including sourdough and gluten free settings, along with dessert options like banana bread and cake.

The Panasonic also includes a built-in nut and seed dispenser, which automatically funnels things like fruit and nuts into the bread with even distribution. Plus, it features a double temperature sensor, which is designed to measure both room temperature and internal temperature in order to automatically adjust for an optimally risen dough.

How we tested

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi We tested this machine by baking four different kinds of bread—plus pizza dough.

We put this machine through our standard testing procedures for the best bread makers in order to see how it stacks up against its competitors.

First, we followed two provided recipes for basic white bread and whole wheat bread, before moving on to a more complicated sourdough recipe. We then tested its gluten free functions by making a gluten-free bread and comparing it to the traditional loaves. Finally, we used the machine to make pizza dough and baked a cheese pizza with it to see how it tasted.

As we tested, we noted how simple the recipes were to follow, how easy it was to wash the accessories, and whether we noticed any hiccups along the way.

What we like

It's easy to use

Credit: Reviewed / Monica Petrucci Making bread with the Panasonic is as easy as dropping ingredients in a pan and pressing the right buttons.

Breadmaking as a whole might be intimidating, but this machine is anything but.

The provided manuals are exhaustive in their attempts to outline everything you need to know. (Think: the machine parts, step-by-step instructions, tips on best practices, safety precautions, and more.) Both guides also include helpful illustrations, charts, and other graphics that made diving into our first recipe a piece of cake.

Similar to any other modern bread machine, this appliance requires almost no effort. Just add the ingredients to the removable pan (in the intended order), insert it into the machine, select the correct settings, and let the machine do the rest.

The most complicated recipe we tried was for sourdough, which required making a sourdough starter—which took 24 hours to ferment—before baking the actual loaf. But even that task was a piece of cake. (We just wish the guide reminded us to re-insert the kneading paddle, which had to be removed during the fermentation process.)

Breads and dough were tasty

Credit: Reviewed / Monica Petrucci Every masterpiece we baked—from gluten-filled to gluten-free—tasted delicious.

Each creation we made with this machine—white bread, wheat bread, gluten free bread, sourdough, and pizza dough—came out tasting delicious.

There was a range in texture between each loaf (the wheat and sourdough loaves were more dense with a crunchier crust, while the white bread was airy and doughy). But I thoroughly enjoyed snacking on each one.

Even the gluten-free loaf was a surprising success, with a crispy crust and doughy interior that had satisfying air holes.

And the pizza dough stretched beautifully with minimal effort, creating a puffy crust that was takeout-worthy.

There are plenty of recipes included

Credit: Reviewed / Monica Petrucci This machine can do more than just bread, with pizza dough and dessert options.

The baking possibilities with this machine seem endless. The 27 provided recipes range from savory German sourdough beer bread to sweet gluten-free chocolate cake and beyond, with options like French pain de campagne and even cinnamon rolls.

The manual also offers suggestions for spicing up the basic loaf recipes (try add-ins like sun-dried tomato and parmesan) or fixing dough that didn't ferment well (make doughnuts with it!).

It's easy to clean

Although the bread pan is not technically dishwasher safe, its nonstick coating makes it extremely easy to clean. We even (uh, accidentally) left it out overnight with stuck-on bread remnants, and all it took was a quick rinse with warm water to get it clean the following day.

What we don't like

There's no viewing window

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Unlike similar models, this machine doesn't have a window for viewing.

Bread baking is an exciting endeavor, especially if you're dipping your toes into it for the first time with a machine like this. So odds are, as your bread is in progress for hours on end, you'll want to take a peek to see how your creation is coming out.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to do so with this machine. There is no viewing window built in (like our winner, the Breville Custom Loaf Bread Maker, has), and you're not allowed to open the lid at any time during the baking process. So the anticipation will build up, and your resulting loaf will have to be a surprise.

Some loaves came out lumpy

Credit: Reviewed / Monica Petrucci Unfortunately, not all the loaves we baked were picture perfect (like the wheat and sourdough varieties).

Speaking of surprises, some of the loaves baked in the machine came out looking…unorthodox.

Since the first loaf of plain white bread emerged with a beautifully smooth crust, we were taken aback by the following wheat, sourdough, and gluten-free loaves, which all had a lumpy look to them. Of course, this didn't impact the flavor of the breads (which were assuredly tasty), but it's still something to keep in mind if presentation matters to you.

It takes up a lot of space

An appliance like this is a big commitment, since it requires plenty of precious countertop and cabinet space.

This particular machine's dimensions are 16 x 9.9 x 14.3 inches, which is taller than the space under some overhead cabinets. That means you'll need open counter space, or a deep-enough countertop that allows you to pull the machine forward to open and close it. Plus, you'll need enough storage space if you want to stash this machine away whenever it's not in use.

Should you buy the Panasonic SD-R2550 bread machine?

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Although it has its imperfections, the Panasonic SD-R2550 makes it easy to bake tasty bread at home.

Yes, if you don't prioritize aesthetics

All in all, the downsides we found with this bread maker are not going to hinder you from easily baking a tasty homemade loaf. It may not look like it just came from a professional baker, and you may not be able to watch longingly as it bakes, but your taste buds won't know the difference in the end.

If you're looking for a bread maker that can perform a wide range of tasks—from gluten-free alternatives to indulgent desserts—this is a solid choice. But if you're on the hunt for a machine that will help you churn out more professional-looking loaves, check out the Breville Custom Loaf Maker or our list of favorite bread machines.

