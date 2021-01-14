How to air fry chicken wings, according to a nutritionist

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Like many people this year, I was convinced that I needed an air fryer. After months of debating whether I should jump onto the air fryer train, a Black Friday sale pushed me over the edge and I became the proud owner of a new kitchen appliance.

Once I got my new kitchen toy, I felt a little intimidated. While many people swear by these machines for easy dinners and craveable dishes, I spent the first few weeks of ownership using it to simply heat up leftovers that tasted better crispy instead of soggy.

But one Sunday afternoon, a lightbulb went off and I made something that made me fall in love with my air fryer. You see, my husband and I are big chicken wing fans. Yes, the deep-fried, super-salty nosh that goes oh-so-well with a cold glass of beer, and we love to snack these when we go out to eat. Coincidentally, I'm also a registered dietitian, so I like to take a healthier approach to eating when I can. I decided to try my hand at recreating this restaurant staple at home using my air fryer—here’s what happened.

Air fryer (the Philips Airfryer XXL is the best we've tested)

Chicken wings, fresh or frozen

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Optional: Buffalo sauce (like this one by Primal Kitchen)

How to air fry chicken wings

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Philips Air Fryer XXL is the best air fryer we tested.

First, I ordered some high-quality, organic, free-range chicken wings from Greensbury Market, an online meat delivery service. The wings arrive frozen in a 2-pound pack—a perfect portion for four people. Greensbury Market wings taste incredibly fresh, plus they're antibiotic and GMO-free.

After defrosting the wings, I drizzled them with some high-quality olive oil and sprinkled them with kosher salt. Next, I popped the prepped wings into my air fryer for 25 minutes. Once they were cooked through, I tossed them with some my favorite avocado oil-based buffalo sauce and took a crunchy bite.

These wings were literally the best I've ever tasted—crispy, juicy, flavorful, and not greasy at all. Dare I say these chicken wings even taste better than the traditional deep-fried, butter-covered restaurant version? Well, I’m saying it! These are better than restaurant chicken wings.

Why you should cook chicken wings in an air fryer

Credit: Getty / LauriPatterson These DIY air fryer chicken wings are low in fat and extra crispy.

Combining organic chicken wings with a buffalo sauce that isn’t loaded with butter, preservatives, and salt, and cooking it up in an air fryer instead of in a vat of hot oil is a surprisingly satisfying and easy way to enjoy chicken wings at home. My method of air frying chicken wings results in a lower fat and fewer calories. Serve these up with celery sticks and ranch dressing (or blue cheese if that is your thing) when a chicken wing craving strikes.

