Amazon’s new Echo Show 10 is the sous chef you never knew you needed

The first Amazon smart display to rotate all the way around, the Echo Show 10 follows along with you as you move about the room thanks to its smooth and quiet brushless motor. It functions as a home security camera, a smart home hub, a kitchen assistant, and much more.

About the Echo Show 10

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The spinning smart screen sits on top of a mesh fabric-wrapped speaker.

Here are the Echo Show 10’s basic specs:

Price: $249.99

$249.99 Colors: Charcoal, Glacier White

Charcoal, Glacier White Connectivity 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth

2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth Smart assistants: Amazon Alexa

Amazon Alexa Camera: 13 megapixels

13 megapixels Resolution: 1280 x 800 pixels

1280 x 800 pixels Dimensions: 9.9” H x 9” W x 6.7” D

As the largest member of the Echo Show family, the Show 10 features a 10.1-inch touchscreen, 1280 x 800-pixel resolution (the same as the Echo Show 8), and a 13MP built-in camera that doubles as an indoor home security camera. The touchscreen, which can be manually tilted up or down, sits on top of a large speaker equipped with two 1-inch tweeters and a 3-inch woofer. It comes with a 5-foot, white power cord that plugs into the bottom of the device.

Much like the Portal, Facebook's 10-inch smart display, the newest Echo Show model can keep you in view at all times when you’re in the same room. But unlike the Portal, which only uses software to follow you, the Show 10 actually spins around via an internal motor for even better flexibility.

The Show 10 supports Amazon Sidewalk (which you can easily opt-out of) and also functions as a Zigbee hub to help you control your smart home.

What we like

Spinning screen

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy I've cooked with the Echo Show 10 and the Echo Show 5—a bigger screen is definitely better in the kitchen.

Even as a smart home writer, having an Alexa device that follows you around the room sounds creepy, but it’s actually very cool to use. The screen, which functions similarly to a touchscreen tablet, offers 175 degrees of motion and the brushless motor isn’t audible at all when the display moves.

I decided to really put the Show 10 through its paces by challenging Alexa to find me the best chewy chocolate chip cookie and assist me with the baking process along the way. My digital sous chef had no problem following me around my kitchen as I gathered ingredients and started baking, and it effortlessly spun around to find me when I called out to Alexa.

Once I began baking and was no longer moving around, I disabled motion by simply asking Alexa to do just that. (You can also simply swipe down from the top of the screen to turn it off or enable the camera’s privacy shutter.)

Overall, the touchscreen display is responsive and easy to use, similar to how you use an iPad or Amazon Fire tablet. Swiping down from the top of the screen allows you to do things like adjust the brightness, disable motion, and access the settings. To control your smart home, view and set timers, watch videos, and more, swipe to the left.

Sliding privacy shutter

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The Echo Show 10 has a sliding privacy shutter for the built-in security camera.

As with previous versions of Amazon smart displays, like the Echo Show 5, the Show 10 includes a sliding physical shutter to cover up the built-in camera and a button to mute the microphone. You won’t find this feature on Google's Nest smart displays, which gives Amazon an advantage on the privacy front.

Covering up your computer’s camera when not in use is always a good idea, and the same applies to your smart display. It’s one more layer of protection to make sure that the camera isn’t in use when you don’t want it to be. The Show 10’s built-in camera can be viewed from the Amazon Alexa app, except when the privacy shutter is in place or the camera is turned off.

Solid entertainment features

The Echo Show 10 maintains the same great streaming capabilities as other Amazon smart displays with support for Prime Video and Hulu, but at the time of publication, support for Netflix is still listed as “coming soon.” YouTube is available through the Amazon Silk or Firefox browser, but there's no native integration for playing YouTube Videos on Alexa devices. You can also ask Alexa to play podcasts and songs available on popular music streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and, of course, Amazon Music. Sound quality is fine at lower volumes, though you won't want to crank it up to pump out the jams like you would a Sonos speaker or other audio-first device.

What we don’t like

Motion-tracking can get confused in a crowd

The camera’s motion-tracking features work well and perform mostly as expected for one person, but, as you might guess, the camera struggled to keep up with multiple people in frame. When my young children (who can't sit still) entered the picture, the display wasn’t sure who to follow and reset back to center.

Another quirk is that the display doesn’t stop at the center of where you're standing after following you around the room—it stops slightly to the left. That’s likely because the front-facing camera is on the right side of the screen rather than the middle. Maybe it’s my self-diagnosed OCD, but I found myself giving the display a small nudge to bring it back to center every time. This is a minor gripe in the grand scheme of things, because the motion tracking is smooth and useful, but overall I found the slightly off-center landing spot a bit awkward to get used to.

The tilt feature isn’t automatic

The Echo Show 10 gets a lot right when it follows and tracks you around the room. However, the one thing it doesn’t do is automatically tilt the screen up and down, which would be the icing on the cake for home cooks (pun intended). While I was baking cookies, I adjusted the display upward so that it was easier to glance down and see what’s next. For a smart display that’s complete with fancy features like a motorized touchscreen and motion-tracking camera, automatic tilt feels like a small but odd omission.

Should you buy it?

Yes, it’s great for cooking and making video calls.

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The Echo Show 10 is the perfect gadget to cook alongside with.

With a large range of motion, the Echo Show 10 is Amazon’s most impressive smart display to date—and worth the money if you like to cook with a screen or make hands-free video calls with any regularity. It’s also a great smart display for anyone running an Alexa ecosystem in their smart home, and the built-in camera can be used to watch over your home when you’re away for added home security. It’s responsive, the rotation is smooth and quiet, and the sliding privacy shutter gives the Echo Show 10 a leg up over competing smart displays from Nest that lack a physical camera cover.

However, it’s larger than other Echo smart displays and requires room to fully rotate, so if you live in a small space but still like the idea of an Amazon smart display, take a look at the compact (but mighty) Echo Show 5. It doesn’t have a rotating screen like the newest model, but it has a built-in camera for video calls and offers many of the same great Alexa features as the Show 10 like support for popular streaming services, the ability to control your smart home, and has a built-in camera, and more at a much lower price.

Meet the tester Rachel Murphy Senior Staff Writer @rachel_murphy Rachel Murphy covers smart home for Reviewed. She holds a journalism degree from the University of Central Florida. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer for several major outlets and as an associate editorial producer for ABC News' Good Morning America. See all of Rachel Murphy's reviews