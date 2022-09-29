These smart hexagon lights are the ultimate piece of modern décor

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

One of the major projects my partner and I tackled in our home this year was transforming the extra bedroom into an office-slash-gaming room for him. It’s almost complete, but he’s been itching for LED lights to make his gaming setup pop. When I saw the Govee Glide Hexa Pro Lights, I knew they would be the perfect finishing touch for the space.

To get a sense of how these cool hexagon-shaped LED lights work, I tested them over the course of a month, playing around with all the smart features and various settings.

Here’s what I loved about the Govee hexagon lights, as well as a few things to keep in mind before you buy.

What we like

You can create your own configuration

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau With the Govee 10 hexagon-panel lights you can experiment with different looks as frequently as you see fit.

These Govee lights come with 10 hexagon-shaped panels that are designed to be installed together on a wall. There’s one “master” panel that connects to power, and nine additional panels that you can use to create practically any design you want.

You can arrange them in a simple straight line or create a pattern that twists and turns, and the app allows you to play around with different configurations before you set the lights up. There are preset designs within the app that you can use as inspiration, or you can just make up your own display, which is what I chose to do.

I found that the easiest way to visualize different panel configurations was to lay them out on the floor. The only restriction you have to keep in mind is that each panel only has ports for two connecting wires—one that brings power in from the previous panel, and one that sends power to the next panel.

Basically, you aren’t able to create branching designs where one panel connects to three other panels. However, it was easy enough to find workarounds to bring our design to life.

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau The corresponding app can help you to visualize what your new lights will look like in real time.

Once you’ve settled on a layout, the app allows you to preview what it would look like on the wall and gives you the overall dimensions of the design so you can make sure it will fit where you want it. From there, the app walks you through the Govee lights setup process step by step.

There are numbers on each side of the panel, and the app will give you specific directions, such as to plug a connecting wire into the port on side 3 and thread it out on side 4.

The panels also light up as you plug them in, and one side will light up green, helping you to keep them right-side-up during installation. The process was a little complicated and you do have to pay attention to what you’re doing, but overall, I was impressed at how much freedom of design there is and the app did a great job of walking us through the process.

The settings are highly adjustable

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau Adjust the colors and ambiance right from your phone screen.

The Govee app (available for iOS and Android) offers extremely granular control over your light display, allowing you to adjust the color, brightness, lighting effects, and much more.

There are dozens of different preset patterns to choose from, including trippy 3D options like “Matrix” and “Hallucinating,” as well as serene, calming patterns like “Sunset Glow” and “Breathe.”

If you can’t find something you like, there’s also a DIY pattern maker that allows you to customize the effect, colors, speed and direction of the lights.

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau Your creative side will be sure to enjoy the app's numerous configuration options.

I spent hours playing around with it and experimenting with all the different settings, and if you create something really cool, you can save and share it so other people can use it.

You can also sync up the lights so they flash along to music, and again, there are multiple effects to choose from in this mode, as well as different color schemes and pattern directions. Basically, no matter what you want the lights to look like, there’s a way to make it happen.

The set is expandable

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau For just $70, you can add 10 more panels to your light creation.

While each set of the Govee hexagon lights comes with 10 panels, you can add additional panels to your setup if you want a larger display.

You can expand your design to include a maximum of 25 panels on a single controller, which gives you the flexibility to create a nearly infinite number of configurations.

The brand sells three-panel expansion kits for $70, and our setup would look extremely cool with a few more lights stretching horizontally across the wall, so we might purchase a set in the future.

What we don’t like

The tape isn’t the most secure

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau Using extra reinforcement to secure your hexagon lights might save you the trouble of falling tiles.

Over the course of several weeks of testing, I barely had any issues with the Govee hexagon lights. The only thing that went wrong was that one panel fell off the wall after about a week. The lights are attached to the wall using double-sided tape, and it seems that particular panel wasn’t adhered well enough.

I was able to stick it back on and so far it’s held, but I have to imagine that it will likely fall again in the future. When that happens, we’ll probably buy some heavy-duty tape to replace the stuff that came with the panels.

The app is a bit convoluted

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau If you're not super tech-savvy, you may find the app confusing.

The Govee Home app is well-designed from an aesthetics standpoint and works well, but it can be fairly confusing to navigate because there are so many settings and menus.

When you’re controlling the lights, there are five or six different tabs that you can click into, each with dozens of different buttons, toggles and other control options.

There are also certains settings that are fairly similar—such as the “Timer” vs. “Schedule” features—which makes it even more confusing to navigate at first.

After a few weeks of using the lights, I did get the hang of the app, but initially, it can definitely be a little overwhelming. I’ve used smart lights from other brands, such as the Kasa Smart Light Strip, and the apps were more straightforward in design.

Should you buy the Govee Glide Hexa Pro Lights?

Yes, they’re an extremely cool addition to any space

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau While it may be a bit easier to add a floor or desk lamp, this lighting option is more fun and eye-catching.

If you’re looking for LED lights that are modern and eye-catching, the Govee Glide Hexa Pro Lights are sure to increase the coolness factor of any room in your home. Retailing for $200, they’re not the most affordable LED lights available, but they have a unique hexagon design and are closely priced to similar products, such as the Nanoleaf Hexagon lights.

During testing, I loved how much flexibility the Govee lights offer, both in their initial setup and lighting controls. Using the Govee app, you’re able to select from a wide range of pre-set designs or create your own from scratch, and you can also sync up the lights to music.

My only real complaint about these lights are that the app can be a bit confusing to navigate at first and that the double-sided tape isn’t the best.

However, these are minor qualms, and overall, these cool lights are a worthwhile splurge for game rooms, man caves and any other space in your home where you want to add some “wow” factor.

