This smart outlet makes me want one for every room

Leviton D215R-2RW Pros Works well

Easy to install

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant Cons Bottom outlet is not smart $34.99 from Amazon

I have more than a dozen smart devices in my home, and without a doubt, the smart interaction that I use the most on a daily basis is simply turning lights on and off. Pretty much every lamp in my home that doesn’t have its own switch is connected to a smart plug, which allows me to turn them on and off using my phone or voice commands via Alexa.

However, smart plugs are generally somewhat chunky and aren’t the most attractive to have in your space, which is why I was intrigued by the Leviton Decora 2nd Gen Outlet (available at Amazon for $34.99) . Instead of having a smart plug stuck into a standard outlet, this gadget gets installed right into your wall for a more seamless appearance.

But does it work? Here’s what I discovered when I tested this new device.

What is a smart outlet?

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau A fully installed smart outlet ready to function.

Smart outlets serve the same purpose as smart plugs—allowing you to remotely control electronics that you plug into them—but the form is a bit different. Smart plugs are simply inserted into a regular wall outlet, making them easy to move around as needed. Smart outlets have a more permanent design; these Wi-Fi connected devices replace traditional outlets in your home, and they’re designed to be hardwired directly into your electrical system.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main benefit of smart outlets is that they offer a more seamless appearance, but unlike smart plugs, they’re more complicated and time-consuming to remove if, for instance, you’re moving or just don’t like the placement of the outlet.

What we liked

This Leviton outlet is a breeze to install and set up

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau It may be a little time consuming, but the process is really easy.

I’m not the most confident when it comes to electrical work, so I enlisted the help of my partner to install the second-gen Leviton Decora Outlet in my office. However, after watching him complete the task, I knew I would have been fine installing it myself.

After turning off the breaker, all he had to do was disconnect the wires from the existing power outlet and reattach them to the Leviton Decora Outlet. It requires a hot wire, neutral wire, and a ground wire, and as long as you know how to attach them to the new outlet, you’ll be able to complete the installation in a matter of minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Syncing the outlet to my smartphone was a similarly easy process.

Once the outlet had power, a green blinking light let me know it was ready to be paired with my phone. From there, the Leviton app took care of the rest, finding the device and pairing it to my home’s Wi-Fi network.

The whole process took less than 20 minutes from start to finish, and it’s definitely easy enough that a beginner can do it. Plus, there’s no hub required, so once the outlet is installed, it’s ready to use.

Enroll in Home Ec. Sign up for our newsletter for a full course in homeownership.

The smart features are straightforward and effective

Credit: Reviewed / Leviton / Camryn Rabideau Navigating the app is simple enough, plus the setup process was relatively easy!

Smart outlets aren’t the most feature-packed gadgets out there—for the most part, they just let you turn a device on and off using your phone. In terms of this basic functionality, the Leviton Decora Outlet worked perfectly. Any time I opened the Leviton app, it loaded right away and accurately showed whether the plug was on or off. With just one tap, I was able to control the lamp that I plugged into the outlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

On its main screen, the app tells you how many of your devices are on and off (in case you have a whole host of smart outlets in your home), and you have the option to set up “Home” and “Away” modes. I thought this was a handy feature, as it allows you to turn on/off several outlets at once when, for instance, you get home from work.

There’s also a setting that will randomize your light schedule when the app is in Away mode, making it appear like someone is home.

The Leviton app also has several other straightforward features that make it quicker and easier to use the smart outlet. There’s an “Activities” tab that allows you to create specific events and control multiple devices at once. So, for instance, if you want to turn off certain lights/plugs before starting a movie, you could create a “Movie” activity.

There’s also a “Schedules” tab, which allows you to schedule your outlet to turn on and off at a certain time on certain days. Throughout my testing, all of these features were intuitive to use and worked as expected, earning the outlet two thumbs up in my book.

ADVERTISEMENT

It works well with Alexa

I love being able to control smart devices using Alexa, as we have several Echo devices around our home, so I was happy to find that the Leviton outlet works with Amazon’s digital assistant, as well as Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit. It was quick and easy to integrate the device with Alexa through the app, and once it was set up, I was able to ask Alexa to turn the “office lamp” on or off. The device responds almost instantly to voice commands—I’ve tested other plugs that have a several-second delay—and it’s an extremely convenient way to control lights or other electronics in your home.

The smart outlet offers other handy integrations, as well. For instance, it can be paired with the Leviton Wire-Free Anywhere Companion Switch, and it can also be used with the IFTTT app, which allows you to create automations with smart home devices from other brands.

What we didn’t like

Only one of the two outlets works with remote control

The only real downside that I could find to the Leviton Decora Outlet is that only one of the two plugs actually has smart capabilities.

The top plug is the one that you’re able to control via the Leviton app, while the bottom plug is just a regular outlet. I didn’t realize this was the case until I had the device installed, and while it wasn’t a big deal for my purposes—I only wanted to use it to control one lamp—it might be a dealbreaker if you want to be able to control both outlets via your phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

In that case, you might want to go with a product like the Kasa Smart Plug KP200, which gives you control over both plugs.

Should you buy the Leviton Decora 2nd-gen Outlet?

Yes, this smart outlet is easy to use

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau If you own a property and you dislike bulky smart plugs, then yes!

If you love smart plugs but don’t like their bulky appearance, the Leviton outlet with smart features is the way to go. The Leviton Decora 2nd-gen Outlet impressed us during testing with its simple installation and reliable performance, and it’s really not that much more expensive than a smart plug—the Leviton outlet retails for $34.99, while many smart plugs are around $20.

The outlet has a lot of useful integrations, including Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, and IFTTT, and its sleek modern design is sure to look good in your home.

There are a few caveats to this smart outlet, though. First, only one of its two outlets actually has smart features, which might be a dealbreaker for some people. Second, it does need to be hardwired into your home, which isn’t ideal if you rent or don’t have experience doing basic electrical work. In those cases, you may want to stick with one of the best smart plugs, which are plug-and-play and offer the same functionality.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.