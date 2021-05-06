This popular DIY home security system is the best one you can buy right now

Pros Alexa and Google support

Easy setup

Affordable plans Cons No smart alerts with self-monitoring

Affordable, whole-home security you can manage from anywhere.

The SimpliSafe Home Security System is compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant, has a built-in 24-hour battery backup in the event of a power failure, and several affordable monitoring plans to fit any budget. The base station also has a handy, built-in cellular module that automatically connects to cellular networks if your Wi-Fi goes out.

The alarm includes helpful security offerings like a Duress Pin, which is meant to be used in the event someone forces you to disarm your system, but instead, discreetly alerts authorities. Secret Alerts are also available with SimpliSafe for securing areas where you want to receive notifications without alerting the monitoring center. Overall, the system offers a fantastic spread of user-friendly features, providing peace of mind for homeowners who don’t want to pay for costly professional installation.

About the SimpliSafe 8-Piece Wireless Home Security System

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy SimpliSafe is one of the easiest DIY home security systems you can install thanks to the well-labeled packaging and step-by-step instructions.

Price: $229.99

$229.99 Colors: White

White Connectivity: Cellular, Wi-Fi

Cellular, Wi-Fi Power source: Battery-operated sensors; Base station requires power outlet (24-hour battery back-up)

Battery-operated sensors; Base station requires power outlet (24-hour battery back-up) Smart assistant support: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Watch

SimpliSafe’s 8-piece kit includes one base station, four entry sensors, a panic button, a tamper-proof keypad, a yard sign with stakes, and one motion detector. All of the components are battery-powered except for the base station, which plugs into a standard electrical outlet using the included 6-foot power cord. SimpliSafe sells preconfigured home security kits in various sizes or you can build your own system on the SimpliSafe website, the latter of which is something most DIY home security companies don’t offer.

While it may sound intimidating to do it all yourself, SimpliSafe makes the process a cinch from start to finish thanks to its clearly-labeled packaging and easy-to-follow instructions. Everything except the home base has a peel-and-stick adhesive backing that’s easy to install anywhere in your home—no tools are required.

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy All of SimpliSafe's sensors use a peel-and-stick installation method for a fast and easy setup.

Additional components like SimpliSafe cameras and video doorbells can be added to build out the system. It also integrates with August door locks, one of the best smart locks we’ve ever tested, and can lock the door depending on the status of your alarm system. The alarm system has three modes: off, home, and away. Pressing the home or away buttons will arm your system and pressing the off button will disarm it.

What we like

Multiple ways to manage your system

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy I tested SimpliSafe's Alexa compatibility on Amazon's Echo Show 10 rotating smart display and it works well.

SimpliSafe supports Alexa or Google Assistant voice control to set modes like home and away, allowing it to adapt to your smart home. This method works best by calling out to a compatible smart speaker or smart display like the Echo Show 10 (pictured above). While there is currently no support for Apple's Siri, you can use an Apple Watch to view the status of your system and arm/disarm it right from your wrist.

But the best way to keep tabs on your alarm system is via the SimpliSafe app. There, you’ll be able to view the current status of your system (off, home, or away) and a helpful timeline of events (including the option to filter by date). This is also where you can view the live stream from any SimpliSafe cameras and video doorbells you’ve added to your alarm system. You’ll receive a range of notifications, including alarm, activity, and error alerts that can be sent as push, text, and email notifications to keep you in the know at all times.

Affordable (and flexible) monitoring plans

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The keypad is an integral part of SimpliSafe home security systems.

Not every DIY home security system gives you the choice between self-monitoring and professional monitoring, but SimpliSafe allows you to choose which option is best for your home. It helps, too, that SimpliSafe’s monitoring plans are some of the most affordable of any system we’ve tested. There are no contracts or hidden fees. The only costs you’ll incur are the cost of the hardware and a monthly monitoring fee, if applicable.

Self-monitoring is free and includes basic features like a live video feed for security cameras, 7-day event history, the status of your system, and the ability to view and change the system and device settings. The catch with self-monitoring is that, in the event of an emergency, you are responsible for alerting authorities. It’s impossible to keep tabs on your alarm system at all hours, so a paid professional monitoring plan is the best way to alert and protect your family from fires, burglaries, floods, and other home crises.

The Standard Plan ($14.99/month) includes all of the free features of self-monitoring but adds 24/7 monitoring and dispatch (fire and medical), and a built-in cellular connection. The Interactive Plan ($24.99/month) adds Google Assistant/Alexa support, app control over your entire SimpliSafe system, private notifications, unlimited camera recording, visual alarm verification with priority police dispatch, and more awesome features.

Fantastic sensors for everyday monitoring

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy SimpliSafe motion sensors detect motion up to 30 feet away with a 90-degree viewing angle to the left and right.

From installation to accuracy and ease of use, SimpliSafe’s sensors are some of the best I’ve tested. The mountable gadgets also happen to be among the most pet-friendly sensors I’ve tried, though you’ll need to alter the installation position depending on the size of your cat or dog. This can help pet owners avoid false alarm triggers when the system is armed.

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy When an entry sensor is trigged, the home base plays a short, peppy tone and the light on the sensor flashes blue.

SimpliSafe’s entry sensors also have a claimed 10-year battery life, the most robust of any system I’ve tried yet. As noted above, Secret Alerts, private notifications sent only to you, are also available with SimpliSafe entry sensors for areas of the home like liquor cabinets and gun safes. Up to 100 sensors can be paired with the system like SimpliSafe’s line of water leak detectors, temperature/freeze sensors, glass break sensors, and more. These sensors are easy to remove and reposition, making the system an ideal option for renters.

What we don’t like

No smart alerts with self-monitoring

While self-monitoring is available at no cost, it’s pretty barebones. You won’t receive smart alerts or be able to arm/disarm your system remotely. All you can do is access the 7-day event history and view the status of your system anytime. For comparison’s sake, other DIY home security kits we tested from Eufy and Ring include access to smart alerts at no cost.

Privacy

Your privacy is just as important as home security and SimpliSafe checks out well in this area. As with just about any home security system, once you become a customer, SimpliSafe has access to personal information like how many people live at your residence, alarm activity history, and other personal details. But the company offers two-step verification, which alerts you via email whenever a new device or browser attempts to log into your account.

Additionally, SimpliSafe’s available indoor cameras come with a built-in privacy shutter. This makes it easy to see when the camera is recording or not and is a fairly unique feature for indoor smart cameras. For more information, read SimpliSafe’s user privacy policy.

Because the system integrates with third-party smart assistant services, it’s a good idea to review your Alexa and Google Assistant user privacy settings if you plan to manage the system using voice control.

Should you buy it?

Yes, this is a fantastic DIY home security system.

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy SimpliSafe's 8-piece Wireless Home Security System is an affordable, hassle-free way to protect your home.

SimpliSafe is the best DIY home security system you can buy right now. It allows for true whole-home DIY security customization, a completely tool-free setup, and professional home security without expensive installation fees and contracts. The system plays nice with Alexa and Google Assistant, and the Apple Watch integration is the cherry on top for iOS users. SimpliSafe wireless security systems come with a three-year warranty on equipment purchases and reimbursements and a 60-day money-back guarantee that includes free return shipping.

If free self-monitoring with rich smart alerts is what you’re after, we recommend also looking at Eufy’s 5-piece Alarm System. With Eufy, you can choose between no-cost self-monitoring and continuous professional monitoring. However, it does not integrate with Google Assistant or offer Apple Watch support. While Eufy costs less overall than SimpliSafe, it doesn’t offer as many different sensors and the battery life isn’t as good. While it’s a great option for home security on a budget, SimpliSafe’s wireless security system is the best option for most people.

