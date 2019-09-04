10 ways Google can help you prep for football season

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

It’s that time of year when football fans across the country get ready to cheer on their favorite professional and college teams. Aside from keeping tabs on the game from your big screen or mobile phone, you can also rely on Google Assistant to you be in the know this season.

Google Assistant is similar to Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri and can help you keep track of everything you need to bring to your game day tailgate while staying up-to-date on the latest scores from your favorite teams. To engage with the smart speaker, say, “Hey Google,” or “OK, Google,” and ask your question. There’s no need to repeat the greeting during a conversation because Google Assistant can hold a continuous conversation.

Google Assistant has access to information about teams from the NFL, NCAA Division I, and the Canadian Football League. From game day prep to keeping tabs on your fantasy football score, here are 10 ways your Google Assistant can help you get ready for football season.

1. Check the score of the game

Credit: Getty / RTimages Track the latest football scores by asking Google.

Using your Android phone or a Google Assistant-enabled speaker like the Google Home or Google Home Mini, it’s easy to find out if your favorite team is winning or losing. If the game is currently underway, say, "How are the Philadelphia Eagles doing?" and Google will give you an update. If the game is over, ask Google, "Did the New York Jets win or lose?"

2. Discover ranking and standing information

Credit: Getty / spxChrome Google Assistant is full of player data and rankings.

Looking for more in-depth information about the game? When it comes to your favorite team, Google Assistant is full of facts, rankings, and other useful details to keep you abreast this season. Get the latest stats by saying, “Hey Google, UCF Knights standings,” or “OK, Google, what is the UCF Knights’ record?” Soon, you’ll know everything there is to know about your favorite college or pro football team.

3. Find out when the next game is

Credit: Getty / Anthony Rosenberg Wondering when the next game is? Google has the answer.

This year, the NFL will host 256 regular-season games. Even if you’re a diehard football fan, it can be tricky to remember when your top teams are taking to the turf. That’s OK because Google Assistant has the schedule down pat. To find out when game day is, ask Google, “When are the Miami Dolphins playing next?” Once you find out the date and time, ask Google Assistant to set a reminder so you don’t forget about the big day.

4. Test your sports trivia knowledge

Credit: Getty / South_agency Show off your extensive knowledge by acing a football trivia game on Google Assistant.

Many devoted football fans do more than just root for their best-liked teams—some are like a walking encyclopedia full of interesting factoids about popular players and historical team stats. Put your knowledge to the test by asking Google Assistant to play sports trivia. Your smart speaker can quiz you about specific teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers or New Orleans Football Trivia.

Although the season is just getting started, it’s never too early to start prepping for the 54th Super Bowl, which takes place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Curious to see how much you know about football’s biggest game? Say, “Hey Google, who will win the Super Bowl” to try your best to answer 10 questions about the Super Bowl.

Credit: Best Buy Manage your Fantasy Football team with the help of your Google Home speaker.

Wondering which player you should bench this weekend or who to put back into rotation? Get Fantasy Football advice by asking, “Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports.” After enabling the action, you’ll need to login to your CBS Fantasy user account via Google Assistant or online. Once you’re set up, you can say things like, “Hey Google ask CBS Sports who should I start?” or “OK, Google, am I projected to win?” We can’t promise that you’ll claim the top spot in your league at the end of the season, but Google Assistant can certainly help you get a leg up on the competition.

Credit: Getty / fredrocko Hear the latest pro football headlines on your Google Assistant speaker.

Stay on top of the latest pro football happenings on your Google Assistant speaker. Ask your assistant to "Play the news from NFL in 60" or "Listen to the news from NFL in 60” to get a debrief of the day’s top NFL stories directly from the NFL Network News Desk. Expect multiple news updates throughout the day, so you never miss a beat when it comes to your favorite NFL teams and players.

Credit: Getty / Vantage - Drone Services There are several football podcasts you can listen to on your Google Home Mini.

Another way to prep for football season is by listening to the podcasts like “Around the NFL” or “AP College Football” to get the latest scoop on your top teams and players.

To listen to podcasts on via Google Assistant, say, "Hey Google, play (podcast name) podcast." Need to switch gears? Ask Google Assistant to "pause the podcast," so you can "continue listening to (podcast name)" at a later date.

8. Listen to sports radio

Credit: Getty / filo Your Google Assistant-enabled speaker can also play sports radio stations.

No radio? No problem. If you’re looking for a live way to get the scoop before the start of the game or want to follow along closely after kickoff, Google Assistant has your back. Your Google-enabled speaker is ideal for listening to sports radio stations like ESPN. Just say, "Play ESPN radio." Some local stations may also be available via Google Assistant. To listen, say, "OK, Google, play (name of the station)" to follow along.

9. Watch the game live

Credit: Best Buy A valid YouTube TV account is required to enable this feature on your Google Nest Hub.

If you have a video-enabled Google smart speaker like the Google Nest Hub, you’ll be able to stream certain games in real-time, however, a YouTube TV subscription is required. As a subscriber, you have access to channels like College Football Countdown, FOX College Football Pregame, ESPNU College Football Playoff Preview, and more. To begin watching, say, “Hey Google, play CBS Sports on YouTube TV.”

10. Hear the game day forecast

Credit: Getty / efks Should you bring an umbrella? A sweater? Google Assistant has your game day forecast.

Have tickets to attend a Sunday afternoon game? Hosting an outdoor game day watch party? You may be wondering whether or not you need to pack a poncho or bring a sweater before you head to the stadium. Before heading out the door, ask Google, “What’s the weather today?” or “Is it going to rain today?” so you can dress accordingly.

Although college football is already underway, the countdown to the return of the NFL is on. The season begins on Thursday, Sept. 5 when the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. No matter what team you’re rooting for this football season, Google Assistant can help you stay on top of the latest scores, stats, schedules, and more.