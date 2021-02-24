Smart Home

Ring's new Video Doorbell is coming! Here's how to preorder

The new Video Doorbell Pro 2 offers innovative new features.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 hangs on a wooden front door. Credit: Ring
Written by Rachel Murphy

Updated February 24, 2021

Ring is back at it again with another new video doorbell available for preorder starting Wednesday, Feb. 24. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is the latest home security announcement from the Amazon-owned smart home brand—and it’s packed with some first-of-its-kind home security features that we haven’t yet seen on other smart doorbell cameras like 3D Motion Detection and Bird's Eye View.

About the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

Ring app features
Credit: Ring

Here's a sneak peek of the view from the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2—and a look at the new 3D Motion and Bird's Eye View features in the Ring app.

The new 3D Motion Detection, which is exclusive to the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, is among the doorbell's most intriguing features, letting you specify the exact area you want the doorbell to start recording once motion is detected. There’s also Bird's Eye View, which creates an aerial map view of where a motion event starts and stops. Ring says the two features work together to give homeowners more "control and context" about what's unfolding outside.

Like the recently-released Ring Video Doorbell Wired, the Ring Pro 2 also includes custom motion and privacy zones to help fine-tune the exact areas you want to record.

The doorbell also comes with quick smart responses, end-to-end encryption for videos, an array mic to limit sound distortion, head-to-toe video, and more.

If you're not quite ready to pull the trigger, we'll be conducting a full review of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 to see how it stacks up against other top-rated video doorbells.

Preorder the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 at Best Buy now

