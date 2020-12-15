Here's how to set up Apple Music on Google smart speakers

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Rejoice! Apple Music is finally available on Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays like the Nest Audio and Nest Hub Max. Previously, only YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, and Deezer were able to be played natively on Google speakers.

The addition of Apple Music to Google speakers is a welcome change for veteran iOS users who have previously relied on Bluetooth as a workaround to play from Apple’s catalog of 70+ million songs on Google Home speakers. Without further ado, here’s how to start rocking out to Apple Music directly from Google speakers.

How to set up Apple Music on Google smart speakers

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Here's a look at how to link your Apple Music account in the Google Home app.

1. Download and open the Google Home app

Log in to your Google Account. If you’re already logged in to the Google Home app, check to make sure that you're running the latest version before continuing with the setup.

2. Update your music service preferences

Tap the plus sign icon in the upper left corner of the Google Home app and navigate to Add Services > Music. Select Apple Music as your default music provider of choice. (Note: You can still link and listen to other music streaming services like Spotify and Pandora when Apple Music is selected as the default choice.)

3. Log in to Apple Music

Use your Apple ID and password to log in to your Apple Music account. Face ID works, too, if you have that set up on your iOS device. Now you’re ready to start playing Apple Music on your Google smart speakers.

Google Assistant can play a specific song, artist, or playlist with voice commands. You can simply say, “Hey Google, play New Music Daily playlist,” or, “Hey Google, play Rap Life playlist,” etc. You can also ask Google to put on music for a certain activity or to match your mood by saying specific phrases like, “Hey Google, play workout music,” or, “ ... play happy music.”

Additionally, the "Hey, Google" command allows you to play your entire Apple Music library by referencing "my songs" or "my library."

If you have the Nest Hub Max, Google’s largest smart display, you can use gesture controls to pause and resume the music. To do this, make sure the built-in Nest camera is turned on, look at the screen, and raise your hand near your face with your palm facing out. This tells Google you want to pause the music, and you can repeat the same gesture to resume playing. Alternatively, you can tell Google to pause and resume Apple Music using voice control. When you’re done and ready to turn the music off, say, “Hey Google, stop.”

