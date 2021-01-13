This intuitive smart switch uses motion to turn on the lights

Follow all of Reviewed’s CES coverage as it happens. To get a sneak peek at the latest product trends delivered straight to your phone, sign up for text message alerts

For anyone who’s ever fumbled for the light switch when entering a dark room, Kasa’s new motion-activated smart dimmer switch is for you. Using Kasa’s advanced motion technology, the smart switch automatically turns on the lights when you walk into a room, which is one of the more intuitive smart lighting features we’ve seen in a while.

Kasa’s Motion-Activated Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch (KS220M) is also built with an ambient light sensor that can detect the amount of light in a room and adjust the brightness accordingly. This is ideal during the daytime hours when you don’t want your overhead lights at full brightness—the switch will automatically dim the lights depending on how bright the room is.

Within the Kasa Smart app, the dimmer switch can also be set to a timer or schedule to help further automate your lighting setup. So, you could turn on your Bedtime Schedule to prevent the motion-activated lights from turning on while you're sleeping. The switch also touts a fade in and out feature that dims the lights at night time and turns them up in the morning. In addition to the Kasa Smart app, the switch can be controlled using Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings.

ADVERTISEMENT

No hub or neutral wire is required to make this switch work. It’s compatible with LED bulbs up to 150 watts and incandescent bulbs up to 300 watts. The fireproof switch also features overheat protection that will instantly shut off the switch if it gets too hot.

The new dimmer switch is ideal for entryways, hallways, laundry rooms, and other areas of the home where you’re likely to come and go with an arm full of groceries or a basket full of clothes. The Kasa Motion-Activated Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch (KS220M) will be available for purchase later this year. No details about the price of the switch were available at the time of publication.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.